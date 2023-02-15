Minnesota Supreme Court upholds felon voting ban

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, upheld the state’s ban on felons on probation from voting.

The decision comes more than a year after the American Civil Liberties Union argued the case before the Supreme Court in the hopes of restoring voting rights to more than 50,000 felons on probation in the state. A group including people serving probation for felony convictions brought the lawsuit in 2019.

In their decision released Wednesday, a majority of the justices on the court did not agree that the ban violated the Constitution.

“There may be many compelling reasons why society should not permanently prohibit — or perhaps prohibit at all — persons convicted of a felony from voting,” Justice Barry Thissen said in his opinion. “But the people of Minnesota made the choice to establish a constitutional baseline that persons convicted of a felony are not entitled or permitted to vote.”

Now that the court has ruled the restriction does not violate the Constitution, the question goes to the Legislature, where Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow people who have been released from custody to vote. The House already passed a bill in early February, and companion legislation is moving through the Senate. Gov. Tim Walz has expressed support.

Minnesota law currently bans felons from voting until they have completed their entire sentence, including parole, supervised release and probation. The state Constitution bans felons from voting, but the Legislature created a new statute in 1963 allowing felons to vote after completing their sentences.

Arguments before the Supreme Court happened in December 2021. The court ruled 6-1 in favor of upholding the felon voting ban, though Justice Barry Anderson wrote a concurring opinion separate from Thissen’s and was joined by Chief Lorie Justice Gildea.

Justice Natalie Hudson dissented on the grounds that the law disproportionately affects Black and Native American Minnesotans, something that a previous case she cited found “cries out” for closer scrutiny.

“In ignoring that cry, the court effectively sanctions a pernicious statutory racial classification regime that maintains the disenfranchisement of large swaths of Minnesota’s communities of color, thereby diminishing their political power and influence in this state,” she wrote. “We are better than this.”

When the lawsuit was filed in 2019, the Minnesota Justice Research Center said 9.2% of Native Americans were disenfranchised in the state, followed by Black Minnesotans at 5.9%, according to Forum News Service archives. Just over 1% of white Minnesotans were unable to vote.

The center’s research suggested ending the state’s ban on felons voting could lower the number of disenfranchised Native American voters to 2%, Blacks to 1.5% and whites to 0.1%.

The ACLU says felon disenfranchisement particularly affects greater Minnesota, where probation lengths are on average 46% longer.

