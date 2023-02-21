99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Senate to vote on felon voting rights, licenses for those in US illegally

First on the agenda Tuesday was the felon voting rights bill. Currently in Minnesota, felons may not vote until they have completed parole or probation and paid fines related to their sentence. 

Minnesota Senate - 013122
The Minnesota Senate.
Dana Ferguson / 2022 file / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 21, 2023 05:22 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate on Tuesday night, Feb. 21, was set to take up bills restoring voting rights to felons and allowing people in the U.S. illegally to obtain state driver's licenses. If passed in their current form, they’d head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

First on the agenda for the Senate on Tuesday was the felon voting rights bill. Currently in Minnesota, felons may not vote until they have completed their parole or probation and paid fines related to their sentence. 

IMG-0499.jpg
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Minnesota Supreme Court upholds felon voting ban
The decision comes more than a year after the American Civil Liberties Union argued the case in the hopes of restoring voting rights to more than 50,000 felons on probation in the state.
February 15, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

“If a person is not incarcerated and in our communities, they should have the right to vote,” said Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, a Minneapolis Democrat carrying the bill in the Senate. “There’s already been a decision made by the courts and others where they should be, they are safe, they are paying taxes, they’re raising families and they are doing everything they need to do in order to be in our communities.” 

The bill would restore voting rights to around 50,000 Minnesotans. It already passed in the House last month. If it passes the Senate, it will head to the governor's desk to be signed into law. Gov. Tim Walz said he supports the bill, and after he signs it the law would go into effect July 1.

Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the felon voting ban, which the American Civil Liberties union and others challenged in court. Opponents of the ban argue it disproportionately affects Black Minnesotans and Native Americans. The court acknowledged the disparate impact but ruled the law was still constitutional, sending the issue back to the Legislature to decide.

Minnesota is one of 16 states, including South Dakota and Wisconsin, that only allow people with felony convictions to vote upon 100% completion of their sentence. North Dakota does not allow people in prison to vote but does not have any other restrictions after release. Twenty-one states automatically restore voting rights upon release, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Washington, D.C., Maine and Vermont allow everyone to vote, including incarcerated people.

Floor debate started earlier Tuesday, but the Senate tabled the bill so members could complete committee business. The legislature canceled all its committee hearings before an expected record snowstorm, and members were expected to resume debate Tuesday night. Republicans earlier Tuesday introduced an amendment to the bill which would exclude people convicted of child sexual abuse or “rebellion or insurrection” from having their rights restored.

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, brought up a recent child sex abuse case in the Twin Cities metro area and questioned on the floor whether someone convicted of an offense like that should be treated the same as other felons.

“We should be recognizing a proportionality in the sentences as well as the right to vote,” he said. “That individual who committed that crime against two little girls. You cannot convince me he is on the road to rehabilitation when he’s only spent six months in a jail, time served and then go out on probation.”

Driver's licenses for all

Senators were also scheduled to take up Tuesday night the "Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country. That bill already passed the House earlier this month as well, and Walz said he supports the bill.

IMG-0320.jpg
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Minnesota House approves driver's licenses for people in US illegally
The “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence.
January 30, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Twenty years ago, Minnesota barred those without legal immigration status from obtaining a license from the state. Advocates say people in the U.S. illegally will often drive regardless of whether they can obtain a license, and that they shouldn’t be forced to live in fear while getting to work, medical appointments or taking their children to school. They also argue expanding licenses would also mean more vetting for drivers, and insurance for drivers in the U.S. illegally, resulting in safer roads.

“Driver’s Licenses For All” would not apply to enhanced driver’s licenses or Real ID, which both require proof of U.S. citizenship. The type of license anyone would be able to obtain would be a noncompliant Class D state driver's license. The bill would also expand the set of documents a license applicant could use to prove state residence. Licenses could not bear any indication of the possessor’s citizenship or immigration status.

Republicans have expressed concerns that the licenses could be used for voter fraud, and attempted to amend the bill to create safeguards. They have also pointed to a separate bill Democrats are moving through the legislature this session which would create automatic voter registration in Minnesota, creating a system that would likely draw from the state driver's license database.

Democrats say that's a “red herring” and point out that voters must attest to being a citizen of the U.S. when registering and that lying about citizenship would be a felony that could potentially result in deportation.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
