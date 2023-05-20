Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk

ST. PAUL — A bill legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis is on its way to becoming Minnesota law.

The Minnesota Senate early Saturday morning, May 20, approved a final version of a bill that will allow marijuana possession for people 21 and older, expunge marijuana conviction records and create a new regulatory plan for the substance.

After years of advocacy at the Capitol, more than 30 committee hearings since January and two votes in both the House and Senate, the bill is now ready for a signature from Gov. Tim Walz, who supports legalization. Following the governor's signature, it would go into effect Aug. 1.

The bill's second-to-last stop was the Senate, which passed the bill on a 34-32 party-line vote. The House passed the same bill Thursday with three Republicans joining Democrats in a 73-57 vote.

Backers of legalization have not touted marijuana as a big money maker for the state, but instead point to the unequal outcomes for different groups in society, particularly racial and ethnic minorities, and wasted law enforcement resources as a reason to end prohibition.

Plus, whether or not pot is legal, people continue to buy, sell and use it. Regulation is the best option, supporters say.

"The system that we have right now is not working; it's not achieving any of the goals we're setting out for," said Senate bill sponsor Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville. "If we had a way to solve this with law enforcement we would have done it, so it's time to try something new."

Opponents of legalization have raised concerns about road safety, as there is no current field test for marijuana impairment.

They also worry about marijuana’s impact on younger people’s mental health, and have proposed raising the minimum age to possess and use the substance to 25.

"The synapses of these immature brains under 25 ... are very sensitive to harm from this stuff," said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, pointing out how contemporary cannabis has become far more potent than what was available decades ago. "I want to remind you that the ill effects of this are not unforeseen, and it's not just some old guy warning you not to go have fun and enjoy your youth."

While some legalization proponents have acknowledged studies showing human minds do not fully mature until 25, they find that limit unrealistic given the legal age of 21 to buy alcohol.

GOP lawmakers have also questioned selection criteria for granting marijuana distribution licenses based on “social equity scores.” DFL lawmakers said they proposed that system as a way to distribute the benefits of the new industry in communities where drug laws did the most harm.

Under the legalization bill headed to become Minnesota law, adults could possess 2 ounces or less of cannabis in a public place, and 2 pounds or less in a residence. Individuals would be able to possess edibles with a total of 800 milligrams or less of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

Home growers will be able to have eight plants, four or fewer of which could be mature, flowering plants.

The legalization bill also would automatically expunge petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions from records. A new Cannabis Expungement Board would review felony cases and determine whether a record should be cleared or if the person should be resentenced.

Legalization would create new licenses for cultivators, retailers, wholesalers and other parts of the cannabis business. An office of cannabis management created by the bill would regulate the production and sale of cannabis products in the state as well as the state medical cannabis program.

Sales of cannabis products would carry a 10% state tax on top of the existing 6.875% state sales tax.

The bill would provide nearly $80 million in the next two years for new regulations and other legalization-related programs. It also includes millions in funding to address concerns about high drivers by training officers to recognize signs of marijuana intoxication.

While the law would go into effect in August, it will take a year or longer for the new regulations and licensing to go into effect, meaning new dispensaries wouldn't be able to open well after legalization.

THC-containing edibles made legal in Minnesota last July also would fall under new regulations. Sellers of the low-dosage edibles currently legal in the state would need to apply for a license.

Local governments will have a say in regulating marijuana, including the number of businesses allowed in a community. Many municipalities were concerned they wouldn’t have enough control over how marijuana businesses could operate and eventually got more control in the bill's final version.

In addition to local control, 20% of revenue from cannabis will go to local government aid in regulating the substance. The rest goes to state regulation.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .