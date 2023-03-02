Minnesota Senate approves bill aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts

ST. PAUL — A bill aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts by creating new scrap sale rules and penalties is headed back to the Minnesota House after passing in the Senate on Thursday, March 2.

Thefts of catalytic converters, auto parts containing precious metals, surged in the pandemic years, and Minnesota is among the worst-affected states. A bill sponsored in the Senate by John Marty, DFL-Roseville, would require anyone removing a catalytic converter attached to a vehicle to label it with the vehicle identification number, or VIN. Sellers could only do business with licensed scrap dealers in Minnesota. Dealers would be required to keep track of converter sales and report them to a database similar to pawn shop databases used by some jurisdictions.

"If you have a catalytic converter that's not attached to a car, a used one, and you don't have the VIN number on, we're going to treat it as if it's stolen, because frankly, 99% of them are," Marty said as the Senate first took up the bill Wednesday.

"The reason that this legislation would be effective is you no longer need to prove the theft because it would be simply a crime to possess a used converter that doesn't have the proper identification," he said.

The Senate approved the bill on a 40-25 vote on Thursday. Members of the House voted 113-15 last week to approve a version sponsored by Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, but because the Senate changed the bill to accommodate concerns from scrap sellers, the House will have to approve it once again before it can head to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Catalytic converters are auto components designed to scrub pollutants from auto exhaust. They contain platinum, palladium and rhodium, and can sell for anywhere from $400 to $1,500. Marty noted in an earlier committee hearing that rhodium was worth $26,000 an ounce last year — more than 12 times the value of gold. Converters are easy to steal, too. They can be quickly removed from the bottom of a vehicle using power tools.

According to state law enforcement, Minnesota ranks third in the nation for catalytic converter thefts, behind California and Texas. Minnesota had just 40 reports of converter thefts in 2018, according to the Insurance Federation of Minnesota. In 2021, St. Paul and Minneapolis saw around 4,000 reports — more than the entire country just a few years before.

Beyond the converter labeling and tracking requirement, dealers would not be allowed to pay cash for converters and would have to hold on to them for five days before doing anything with them. The Senate version now ready for another House vote exempts some businesses from a sales wait period.

The Department of Public Safety would also conduct audits of scrap dealers to ensure compliance with the tracking rules. The tracking program would cost $298,000 a year.

An identification label allows a vehicle identification number to be etched into a catalytic converter, with the goal of deterring theft. Contributed / Duluth Police Department

The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau said there were around 600,000-700,000 thefts in the U.S. last year, resulting in about $1.5 billion in repairs. An agency official said the average replacement cost is $2,600, and some popular theft targets like the 2007-2009 Toyota Prius can cost up to $3,300 to repair.

Costs go beyond repairs, too. People who have their vehicle’s converters stolen must often wait months for them to be fixed, leading to added transportation expenses and inconvenience.

Commerce fraud bureau special agent Joseph Boche testified to senators in February that he’s investigated operations that sell as many as 2,000 converters every other week and estimates there could be as many as 100,000 thefts in Minnesota last year that went unreported. Groups have become highly organized, too, he said.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Insurance Federation of Minnesota support the legislation.

The Institute of Scrap Metal Recycling Industries said it was concerned about added regulations for the scrap business, something Republicans echoed ahead of the Senate vote. Republicans also said thieves would continue to steal converters but sell them in neighboring states instead and criticized the bill for creating new rules for scrap businesses rather than stiffening penalties on thieves.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .