99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota reports sharp drop in gun-carry permits

Minnesota saw a surge in the number of permits issued in 2020, but the trend appears to be easing.

4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota enacted its permit-to-carry law in 2003. Applicants must take an approved firearms training course and apply at their local sheriff’s office.
Pixabay
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
March 01, 2023 02:52 PM

ST. PAUL — The number of permits to carry a firearm issued by Minnesota sheriffs dropped significantly in 2022 after two record years in a row.

Last year, 65,257 Minnesotans obtained a permit to carry, down from the all-time record of 106,000 in 2021, according to the annual permit-to-carry report released Wednesday, March 1, by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Minnesota saw a surge in the number of permits issued in 2020, a year marked by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest and a rise in violent crime. Before permits soared to record highs for two years, sheriffs issued anywhere from 40,000 to 70,000 permits yearly.

3431366+Gun.jpg
Minnesota
RELATED: DFL begins moving forward with gun control legislation
After swift early action on abortion and climate legislation, Democrats are starting work on another of their priorities: creating new laws aimed at curbing gun violence.
February 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

The pandemic-era trend appears to be easing. Rural and urban counties saw significant decreases in the number of permits issued. Hennepin County, the state’s most populous with more than 1.2 million people, issued about 8,600 permits last year. Compare that to more than 16,000 in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In rural Polk County in northwestern Minnesota, the sheriff issued 363 permits last year; in 2021, that county issued 690. Olmsted, St. Louis, Clay and Beltrami counties also saw a significant drop in permits issued.

carry handgun permits.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

As of the report’s release date, there are 395,626 valid permits to carry a firearm in the state of Minnesota. That’s up from 387,013 the year before.

In 2022, sheriffs suspended 177 permits, revoked 27, voided 1,414 and denied 866. There were four reported incidents of lawful and justifiable use of firearms by permit holders.

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Minnesota enacted its permit-to-carry law in 2003. Applicants must take an approved firearms training course and apply at their local sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office then investigates the applicant’s background before deciding whether to issue a permit.

Minnesota’s permit-to-carry law is not a concealed-carry law per se. It allows for the concealed and open carrying of firearms. Other states, such as Wisconsin and North Dakota, allow for open carrying of firearms under certain circumstances without a permit.

Sheriff’s offices are required by statute to provide the BCA with data on carry-permit applications, issuances and denials, which the agency compiles in an annual statewide report. Background checks screen records from agencies including the FBI and BCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

031920.N.DNT.COVIDGunsPIC
Mike Frisk, who operates his gun shop, Gunrunners, in his Cloquet, Minn., home, said in spring 2020 he believed brisk sales at the time would yield to depleted stocks later.
Steve Kuchera / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune

People holding permits to carry committed 4,199 crimes in 2022 — though just 3% of those offenses involved a firearm being used to commit a crime. More than 60% of the offenses were driving while intoxicated or other traffic offenses. The “other” category accounted for 15% of crimes, including less serious offenses like violations of ordinances or Department of Natural Resources regulations and other serious offenses like stalking.

The BCA noted that the percentage of permit holders who committed crimes was just 1%, a statistic consistent with past years.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
DSC00803.JPG
Minnesota budget surplus stable at $17.5 billion
February budget projections will set the stage for budget discussions in the state Legislature.
February 27, 2023 04:28 PM
2409495+capitol.jpg
Deepfake porn, election misinfo would be crime under Minnesota bill
A bill in the Minnesota Legislature would make creating fake pornography of people without their consent a criminal offense.
February 25, 2023 08:30 AM
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
February 23, 2023 10:40 AM
61629d-20230221-a-person-leads-a-chant-for-a-rally-1024.jpg
Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk
Senators also approved a "Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country.
February 21, 2023 05:22 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Minnesota contact lens company ordered to pay $40M for violating kickback laws
March 01, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
5df809-20230228-a-crowd-inside-the-capitol-rotunda-2000.jpg
Minnesota
The reality of later-in-pregnancy abortion is more complex than Minn. debate lets on
March 01, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley and Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Kelly Armstrong
Minnesota
Reps. Kelly Armstrong and Pete Stauber join new Northern Border Security Caucus
February 28, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo