Minnesota municipal liquor stores see record profits again

ST PAUL — Bars run by city-owned liquor stores across Minnesota saw their profits roar back in 2021 as pandemic restrictions from 2020 started to ease, according to a state auditor report released Thursday.

Significantly fewer municipal liquor stores, of which 177 mostly Greater Minnesota cities run, are operating at a loss. They also posted their 26th consecutive year of record sales in 2021, bringing in $423.5 million. But Auditor Julie Blaha said the most striking data point in 2021 was a “historic” increase of on-sale profit and sales.

“After struggling during the closures of 2020, Minnesota’s on-sale liquor operations bounced back with a 105% increase in profits for 2021,” she said in a news release about the report.

Profits from on-sale, or alcohol to be consumed on-site, dropped by 11.7% in 2020 as the pandemic interfered with in-person services.

Despite another year of record overall sales for the state’s more than 200 municipal liquor stores, profit increases were more modest than the boom in sales seen in the last report. There was a 1.3% increase in net profits, bringing the total to $36.5 million. From 2019-2020, stores saw a 29% increase.

Stores as a whole appear to be doing better after the shock of the pandemic. The number of stores operating at a net loss decreased from 37 in 2020 to 13 in 2021. Twelve of the 13 stores operating at a net loss were in Greater Minnesota.

Who tops the list?

Typically, the best-performing city liquor stores are in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. While only 18 of the 177 cities with a muni are in the metro, they account for around one-third of total sales.

City-owned stores in the metro also make significantly more sales on average than greater Minnesota — $3.6 million compared to $1.6 million. Of the top 10 cities by overall sales in 2021, the top six are in the metro and four are in the rest of the state:



Lakeville — $19.7 million Edina — $14.3 million Richfield — $13.9 million Eden Prairie — $11.9 million Apple Valley — $11.1 million Columbia Heights — $8.9 million Detroit Lakes — $8.7 million Elk River — $8.6 million Bemidji — $8.6 million Alexandria — $7.8 million

When stores run at a loss for two of the last three years, they must hold a public hearing on whether they should remain open. This year, 20 stores must hold a hearing versus 24 in the previous year. All but one are in Greater Minnesota.

The significant increase of on-sale alcohol to be consumed on-site was accompanied by a decrease in off-sale, or products can be purchased and taken home, the report found. In 2021 off-sale profits dropped by 8.5% to a total of $30.1 million.

Stores across the state have taken in record profits for 26 straight years, but the number of stores overall has been on the decline over the past decade. There were 240 of the stores in 2012, but lack of profitability, insurance costs and competition are some of the main concerns, according to the auditor’s report.