99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota Minority Senate Republicans offer new deal on Social Security tax, bonding

GOP lawmakers pitched an offer to revive the bonding bill, increase spending for long-term care and nursing homes, and eliminate the state's income tax on Social Security payments.

Karin Housley
Joined by fellow Republican senators, Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, explains the Senate GOP position on bonding at a Capitol news conference in St. Paul on Monday, March 27.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 6:06 PM

ST. PAUL — Minority Senate Republicans are pitching a revised deal to Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers on Social Security income tax and infrastructure borrowing. Their move comes after a disagreement on the issues stopped a $1.9 billion infrastructure investment proposal from moving forward earlier this month.

Now that legislative DFLers are taking action on tax bills, Senate Republicans came back to the table Monday, March 27, with a new offer to revive the bonding bill, increase spending for long-term care and nursing homes, and eliminate Minnesota’s income tax on Social Security payments. It matches the current DFL budget framework calling for $3 billion in tax cuts and credits.

a light-skinned man in suit and tie stands at podium, flanked by light-skinned woman in blue suit and dark-skinned man in blue suit; others stand behind them
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Walz, DFL lawmakers reach agreement on budget framework, with room for 'nice-sized checks'
The governor has pitched giving part of the surplus back to Minnesotans in direct payments.
March 21, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

“Senate Republicans aren't here to just sit in our chairs and vote 'no,' we really do want to work and try to pull this thing together so we can come to a bipartisan agreement,” said Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake.

Republicans have already been pushing for full elimination of the Social Security income tax, but new to their offer is extra funding for the departments of Agriculture and Human Services. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities would get $500 million more over the next four years than currently proposed by Democrats, GOP leaders said. It also calls for increasing spending on agriculture by $80 million in the next two-year budget.

The new offer comes a week after DFL legislative leaders and the governor unveiled a general budget framework that would increase spending by about $17.9 billion over the next two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in March, Senate Republicans blocked the passage of a $1.9 billion capital investment proposal after Democrats declined to act on tax cuts first. Republicans were able to do so because borrowing, or bonding bills, require a three-fifths super majority to pass, meaning Democrats would need 7 GOP votes in the 34-33 Senate. It’s one of the minority’s few bargaining chips with the majority.

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

But Democrats made good on their promise to move forward with a cash-only infrastructure bill that won’t need GOP support after the borrowing bill failed in the Senate. What Republicans are hoping is that they can claw back some cash from the cash infrastructure proposal from Democrats to help cover the costs of extra long-term care spending and tax cuts.

A big part of the DFL framework is about $2.3 billion in cash for public infrastructure projects, something Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said could be freed up if the state borrowed the cash instead.

It’s unclear what appetite, if any, Democratic leaders have for a full elimination of the Social Security income tax, but majority leadership has suggested a partial rollback of the tax could be part of tax discussions. Four Senate Democrats from rural or swing districts and some DFL House members also say they support elimination.

Minnesota is just one of a dozen states that tax income on Social Security payments, something opponents say is unfair to retirees and counter to the purpose of the benefit. But opponents of eliminating or cutting the tax say it’ll mainly help wealthier retirees and hurt the state budget. It would likely lose the state $600 million a year in revenue.

Unlike the Senate, House Republicans supported the $1.9 billion bonding bill without action on taxes first. The House Republican Caucus did not immediately comment on the Senate offer.

Democrats now in complete control of state government have been moving extraordinarily fast on their priorities this session, and it’s not common for the Senate, House and governor’s office to have a general agreement on a budget this early in the session.

Budget bills are already getting crafted in committees this week before the legislative spring break, and they could begin seeing votes on the House floor as soon as April 10, according to a DFL caucus spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
The single most popular flavored tobacco product at the Duluth Short Stop stations is Grizzly's long cut wintergreen-flavored smokeless tobacco. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Could Minnesota ban menthols and wintergreen chew? Lawmakers weigh flavored tobacco restrictions
Supporters say flavored tobacco hooks kids and disproportionately harms the Black community. But some businesses question why restrictions shouldn't also apply to alcohol or cannabis.
March 22, 2023 05:47 PM
Anton Lazzaro.JPG
Trial begins for Minnesota GOP operative accused of child sex trafficking
Anton Lazzaro’s indictment on sex trafficking charges led to upheaval in the Minnesota Republican Party.
March 21, 2023 12:47 PM
packages of Delta-9 THC gummies
Minnesota lawmakers overhaul legal pot bill to address business concerns
The big changes to the bill language mainly applied to business, but an amendment adopted by the House on Monday would drop the personal possession limit from 5 pounds to 1.5 pounds.
March 20, 2023 06:28 PM
DSC_0347.JPG
Minnesota House approves protections for out-of-state abortion restrictions
Some states, including Iowa, are considering legislation inspired by the Texas six-week abortion ban that would allow private individuals to sue people who seek abortions.
March 20, 2023 04:57 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
3183f8-20230324-xcelnuclearplant-view1-01-2000.jpg
Minnesota
What we know about the Monticello nuclear plant tritium leak
March 27, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn and Anna Haecherl / MPR News
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
A photo of the scene from a drone.
Minnesota
2 in custody after human remains found along central Minnesota lake
March 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
101721.S.MICHMPUX.C04.JPG
College
Hermantown's Sandelin signs with AHL's Colorado Eagles, reunites with former high school and college teammate
March 27, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
A courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth woman charged with tax fraud, identity theft
March 27, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen