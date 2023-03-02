99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Legislature works again to fix ‘peeping Tom’ law loophole

The Minnesota Supreme Court last spring ruled that a man who stayed at a woman’s house after a first date and recorded video of the woman while she slept had not broken privacy law.

dark figure blurred out in front of window blinds
The proposed bill in the Minnesota Legislature would establish a new crime for “recording or broadcasting images of a person’s intimate parts if the person is in a home or other place where a reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy.”
Meyer & Meyer / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
March 02, 2023 04:11 PM

ST. PAUL — A bill before the Minnesota Legislature set to receive a vote in the House on Thursday, March 2, would help clarify the state’s “peeping Tom” law nearly a year after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of a man who filmed a sleeping woman without consent.

The Minnesota Supreme Court last spring ruled that a man who stayed at a woman’s house after a first date and took video of the woman while she slept without clothes on had not broken privacy law because he was inside the woman’s home.

Current state law says the offender must record “through the window or any other aperture of a house or place of dwelling.” In their 11-page ruling, justices allowed the man who filmed the woman to withdraw his guilty plea in the case and said it is up to the Legislature to change the law.

FSA Minnesota supreme court
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Minnesota lawmakers back 'peeping Tom' law update after court decision
The Minnesota Supreme Court last week ruled that a man, who stayed at a woman’s house after a first date and took video of her without clothes on while she slept, had not broken privacy law as he was inside the woman’s home.
May 03, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Just weeks after the high court decision last year, members of the Minnesota House unanimously approved the privacy law update as a floor amendment to a $340 million crime and public safety package. But in a session marked by partisan gridlock between the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate, the crime bill never reached the desk of Gov. Tim Walz.

Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, is carrying a House bill to close the “aperture” loophole . At a January hearing of the House Public Safety Committee, she told members it was time to modernize the statute.

Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview.jpg
Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview
Paul Battaglia

“Clearly, this was written in a time when these cellphone devices didn’t exist and so easily could record things,” she said. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen in other situations and that victims in these cases get justice.”

The bill would establish a new crime for “recording or broadcasting images of a person’s intimate parts if the person is in a home or other place where a reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy.” Violation of the law would be a gross misdemeanor.

It also would make it a crime to record a person’s private parts, or clothing covering those parts, under or around the person’s clothing. A first violation would be a misdemeanor, a second offense a gross misdemeanor and a third offense a felony.

This year’s bill combines two pieces of legislation from the last session: one that updates the state statutes on surreptitious intrusion and another extending the statute of limitations for privacy violations.

Current state law sets a statute of limitations of three years after an intrusion offense. Under the intrusion law update bill, the statute of limitations would change to three years after the offense was reported to law enforcement.

Former state Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, introduced the statute of limitations bill after difficulties prosecuting “peeping Tom” cases in his district. He returned to the House Public Safety Committee in January to testify in favor of the bill.

Similar legislation is moving through the Minnesota Senate, where last month the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee referred the bill to the Senate floor.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
