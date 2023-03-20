99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers overhaul legal pot bill to address business concerns

The big changes to the bill language mainly applied to business, but an amendment adopted by the House on Monday would drop the personal possession limit from 5 pounds to 1.5 pounds.

packages of Delta-9 THC gummies
Delta-9 THC gummies sold at Sutherland CBD in Duluth. Minnesotans age 21 and older can buy products containing servings of up to 5 milligrams of THC. A single package of edibles may not contain more than 50 milligrams.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 6:28 PM

ST. PAUL — A bill to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana in Minnesota continues its committee marathon in the Legislature, and over the last week got a significant revision aimed at addressing concerns of businesses producing newly legal hemp-derived THC.

A major amendment to the bill introduced last week in the Senate and adopted Monday, March 20, by the House Commerce Committee aims to address business concerns surrounding already legal hemp-derived THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets users “high.”

previously
Legal cannabis bill begins committee marathon in Minnesota Legislature
Will 2023 be the year Minnesota legalizes weed? The odds are higher than ever
What does Biden’s marijuana overhaul, pardons mean for MN, ND?
Minnesota could lose $46M without cannabis tax, study says
Superior voters to weigh in on legal marijuana
THC edible industry takes off following new Minnesota law

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, told members the more than 140-page amendment “eliminates some of the cannabis regulations that don’t make sense in the context of a low-dose hemp market.”

Minnesota legalized the sale of THC-containing food and beverages last year in a move that caught many by surprise, including some of the lawmakers who voted in favor. People age 21 and older can buy products containing servings of up to 5 milligrams of THC. A single package of edibles — or drinkables — may not contain more than 50 milligrams.

Since then, many small businesses and breweries have launched products like THC seltzers and gummies, but they’re worried the current marijuana omnibus bill could prevent them from selling their products and taking advantage of certain federal tax benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address that, new language in the bill would create a different licensing track for producers of hemp-derived THC products, which are already legal under federal law. Sellers of true cannabis, which contains more than 0.3% THC and is still illegal federally, would have their own licensing scheme in Minnesota.

DSC_0087.JPG
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is taking action against businesses for selling "Death by Gummy Bears," an edible THC product. The gummies contain 20 times the amount of THC per serving allowed under Minnesota law, and more than 50 times the amount allowed per package.
Alex Derosier / File / Forum News Service

Producers of low-dose hemp-derived THC would also be exempted from a requirement to have separate facilities from other products, so breweries would still be able to produce THC seltzers, Stephenson said.

Still, even with the revisions, businesses expressed concerns Monday about whether they’d be able to continue selling hemp-derived THC products. Matt Schwandt, president of Bauhaus Brew Labs, a Minneapolis craft brewer that started making a THC beverage last year, said he was encouraged by the “good faith effort” to retool the bill. But he said there’s more to be done.

DSC_0087.JPG
Minnesota
FROM DECEMBER: Minnesota regulators go after business for potent THC gummies
The product “Death by Gummy Bears” sold at Northland Vapor locations in Minnesota contained 100 milligrams of THC per serving, and 2,500 milligrams per package — 20 times the amount allowed per serving and more than 50 times the amount allowed in a package.
December 05, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

He called for a grandfathering period for businesses already selling THC products to continue operating before the new regulations are put into place by the yet-to-be-created Cannabis Management Office. He also asked for lawmakers to reconsider restrictions on delivery vehicles, and a requirement for hemp products to be sold behind the counter at a store.

“(It) is unnecessarily impractical and would prevent many if not most liquor store retailers from carrying these products,” he said. “Retailers should be able to merchandise the lower potency products in their beverage coolers on the sales floor, which frankly, many of them are doing currently.”

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

A Senate adopted the changes for business last week. The bill has been through more than 20 committee hearings and still hasn’t been finalized for a floor vote in either chamber.

The big changes to the bill language mainly applied to business concerns, but lawmakers have also adopted a change that will have more of a direct effect on individual consumers. The House Commerce Committee also adopted amendments to significantly reduce the amount allowed for personal possession, dropping the limit from 5 pounds to 1.5 pounds.

Local governments would not be able to prohibit cannabis, though would be allowed to create “reasonable restrictions” on the times and places cannabis businesses can operate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal cannabis bill has been tweaked significantly in its journey through the Legislature, and still has some big hurdles to pass. The bill’s next stop is the House Tax Committee, where Stephenson said they’ll have more conversations about the tax on cannabis.

In the original bill, sales of cannabis products would carry an 8% state tax, though Gov. Tim Walz has called for a 15% tax. It's unclear exactly how much revenue legalization would generate, though a University of Minnesota Duluth study published in August found the state was missing out on up to $46 million in revenue from legal edibles alone, which are currently not taxed.

It’s still unclear what chances legal cannabis will have of reaching the governor’s desk this year. Walz said he’d sign a bill, and the Democratic majority House passed a similar bill in 2021. Republicans never let a bill move forward when they controlled the Senate, but while Democrats now control that chamber, it’s just a one-seat 34-33 majority.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
071720.N.ST.Catalytic 2.jpg
Removed catalytic converters will have to be labeled with VIN under new Minnesota law
Anyone removing a catalytic converter attached to a vehicle will be required to label it with the vehicle identification number.
March 16, 2023 06:40 PM
light skinned man and woman wearing suits speak with three people
Walz calls for $1.2 billion more spending in revised budget
Topping the list of recommendations is the boost to local public safety aid. It now sits at $550 million in the new proposal — $250 million more than what the administration first proposed.
March 16, 2023 05:19 PM
DSC_0342.JPG
Minnesota Senate Republicans block $1.5 billion infrastructure borrowing bill, ask for action on taxes first
Bonding bills require a supermajority to pass.
March 16, 2023 03:54 PM
PFAS.JPG
Restrictions on 'forever chemicals' advance once again in Minnesota Legislature
PFAS don’t break down in the environment. They're used everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foams.
March 14, 2023 05:34 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
Minnesota
TikTok puts eyes on Minn. Legislature as social media bills pile up
March 20, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Z91_1176.jpg
Minnesota
6 Minn. health care institutions devote a year to studying health and housing
March 20, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Native American students and others say they want expanded tuition aid at the University of Minnesota at a protest on the Minneapolis campus March 17, 2023.
Minnesota
Students urge University of Minnesota to better fund scholarship, Native American studies
March 19, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Feven Gerezgiher / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
police.jpg
Local
Duluth police search for missing man
March 20, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Large cranes are used to remove snow from mall roof.
Local
Miller Hill Mall begins phased reopening
March 20, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs shut down Assumption in NCAA Elite Eight women's basketball quarterfinal
March 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Jim Brandenburg
Northland Outdoors
Ely photographer wins National Geographic's Lifetime Achievement Award
March 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers