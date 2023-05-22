Minnesota lawmakers close in on end of whirlwind session

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers raced against the clock Monday, May 22, to get their final bills passed before the adjournment of the 2023 legislative session.

While the bills forming the $72 billion two-year budget backed by Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz has passed in the Senate and House, a key bill remained late Monday: a $2.6 infrastructure investment bill.

It's been a whirlwind since Jan. 3 as DFLers in control of state government for the first time in nearly a decade scored many major victories.

Bills passed this session that have either become law or are on their way include legal adult-use recreational marijuana, new protections for abortion rights, gun control laws, universal free school lunch and the creation of a paid family and medical leave program.

Walz on Sunday called 2023 the “most successful session of our lifetimes.” DFLers won control of state government in November, and with no Republican Senate majority in the way have moved swiftly to enact many of their priorities.

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, noted not just the speed and accomplishments for the DFL this session, but that lawmakers had finished nearly all of their business with time to spare before the midnight deadline.

"I've served for 20 years, about half of it in the minority, about half of it in the majority. And there were too many sessions where bills were thrown on our desk at like 11:50, with hundreds of pages that we had never seen before," she said. "We had no idea how could we decide whether to vote for them or against and we didn't know what was in them."

Republicans held up the passage of a borrowing bill for much of the session. Just days before the legislative deadline, DFLers agreed to GOP requests to provide $300 million to nursing homes.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told reporters Monday that this session will be consequential for Minnesotans as they'll see their taxes go up.

While DFLers delivered billions in tax relief to many Minnesotans through child tax credits and rebates, they also introduced billions in new fees and taxes. Demuth called the 2023 session "very quick and very disappointing" and asked why DFLers didn't do more to return the historic budget surplus.

"With a $17.5 billion surplus, we delivered none of that back to Minnesota," she said. "None, it's nothing for the Minnesota taxpayers."

Final hours

One of the biggest final-day items included the health and human services bill, which sets a $6.2 billion budget for the next two years. It passed the Senate 34-32 and the House 69-64 on Monday afternoon.

The more-than 800-page bill contains many provisions, including allowing people in the U.S. illegally to enroll in MinnesotaCare health insurance and elimination of remaining abortion restrictions in state law that were struck down by a judge last year.

Work also continued on a $2.6 billion capital investment package DFLers and Republican lawmakers announced an agreement on Saturday. In exchange for GOP support of the $1.5 billion of borrowing in that proposal, they agreed to back $300 million to struggling Minnesota nursing homes.

Those investment bills passed the Senate Monday afternoon and awaited a vote in the House on Monday evening.

It’s been more than two years since the Legislature last passed a bonding bill, and communities across the state — particularly in Greater Minnesota — say funding for local projects can't wait any longer.

The money funds projects like water treatment plants and roadwork across the state. Small local governments often rely on bonding to build essential infrastructure they’d otherwise struggle to afford.

There are two bills in a revived capital investment proposal lawmakers hoped to pass Monday night: one has $1.5 billion in borrowing, the part that needs Republican votes. The cash part is about $1.1 billion. It's a revival of an infrastructure package that passed the House earlier this session, but the borrowing part fell short in the Senate.

Much of the borrowing in the original package was for statewide agency projects, such as for colleges, housing and corrections. More than $245 million is specifically marked for transportation projects, including local road improvement and bridge replacement programs. Close to $180 million in borrowing is marked for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

The Senate approved hundreds of millions over the next four years to fund tuition for students from families earning less than $80,000 a year.

A big change is the level of cash. The original cash portion of the bill called for $400 million in general fund money, but now it's more than a billion. Projects contained in the original bill will remain intact, lawmakers said.

In the $400 million bill passed earlier this year, about $90 million in bonds and $185 million in cash for local projects was split between Democrats and Republicans.

Borrowing bills require three-fifths support from the Senate and House to pass. And even though Democrats have majorities in both chambers, they need GOP votes to get a supermajority on a bill.

House Republicans joined DFLers in approving the $1.5 billion bonding bill earlier this year, but Senate Republicans blocked it, demanding more action on tax cuts as the state has a historic $17.5 billion surplus.

But soon it became clear that DFLers were not interested in entertaining Republican demands to fully repeal the Social Security income tax and increase the size of tax rebate checks. After months of offers from Republicans — and just days before the end of session — the deal came on just the nursing homes.

Another item of business Monday included the passage of a bill to put an equal rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024. In the next statewide election, voters will be asked whether the Minnesota Constitution should include an amendment to reinforce equality under the law.

There's a chance lawmakers may have to reconvene this summer to address details of a proposed merger between South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-based Fairview Health Services. Fairview holds assets tied to the University of Minnesota Medical School, and many have argued the state should retain them when Sanford takes control of Fairview in the merger.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .