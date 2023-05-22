99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers close in on end of whirlwind session

DFLers won control of state government in November, and with no Republican Senate majority in the way, have moved swiftly to enact many of their priorities.

2409495+capitol.jpg
The Minnesota Capitol building pictured in 2014.
File / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 6:38 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers raced against the clock Monday, May 22, to get their final bills passed before the adjournment of the 2023 legislative session.

While the bills forming the $72 billion two-year budget backed by Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz has passed in the Senate and House, a key bill remained late Monday: a $2.6 infrastructure investment bill.

It's been a whirlwind since Jan. 3 as DFLers in control of state government for the first time in nearly a decade scored many major victories.

Bills passed this session that have either become law or are on their way include legal adult-use recreational marijuana, new protections for abortion rights, gun control laws, universal free school lunch and the creation of a paid family and medical leave program.

marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
READ MORE: Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
After years of advocacy and a marathon of hearings and votes, recreational marijuana bill heads to governor's desk.
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Walz on Sunday called 2023 the “most successful session of our lifetimes.” DFLers won control of state government in November, and with no Republican Senate majority in the way have moved swiftly to enact many of their priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, noted not just the speed and accomplishments for the DFL this session, but that lawmakers had finished nearly all of their business with time to spare before the midnight deadline.

"I've served for 20 years, about half of it in the minority, about half of it in the majority. And there were too many sessions where bills were thrown on our desk at like 11:50, with hundreds of pages that we had never seen before," she said. "We had no idea how could we decide whether to vote for them or against and we didn't know what was in them."

Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: DFL, Republicans reach deal on $2.6 billion infrastructure package
Republicans held up the passage of a borrowing bill for much of the session. Just days before the legislative deadline, DFLers agreed to GOP requests to provide $300 million to nursing homes.
May 20, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told reporters Monday that this session will be consequential for Minnesotans as they'll see their taxes go up.

While DFLers delivered billions in tax relief to many Minnesotans through child tax credits and rebates, they also introduced billions in new fees and taxes. Demuth called the 2023 session "very quick and very disappointing" and asked why DFLers didn't do more to return the historic budget surplus.

"With a $17.5 billion surplus, we delivered none of that back to Minnesota," she said. "None, it's nothing for the Minnesota taxpayers."

Final hours

One of the biggest final-day items included the health and human services bill, which sets a $6.2 billion budget for the next two years. It passed the Senate 34-32 and the House 69-64 on Monday afternoon.

The more-than 800-page bill contains many provisions, including allowing people in the U.S. illegally to enroll in MinnesotaCare health insurance and elimination of remaining abortion restrictions in state law that were struck down by a judge last year.

READ MORE

Work also continued on a $2.6 billion capital investment package DFLers and Republican lawmakers announced an agreement on Saturday. In exchange for GOP support of the $1.5 billion of borrowing in that proposal, they agreed to back $300 million to struggling Minnesota nursing homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those investment bills passed the Senate Monday afternoon and awaited a vote in the House on Monday evening.

It’s been more than two years since the Legislature last passed a bonding bill, and communities across the state — particularly in Greater Minnesota — say funding for local projects can't wait any longer.

The money funds projects like water treatment plants and roadwork across the state. Small local governments often rely on bonding to build essential infrastructure they’d otherwise struggle to afford.

There are two bills in a revived capital investment proposal lawmakers hoped to pass Monday night: one has $1.5 billion in borrowing, the part that needs Republican votes. The cash part is about $1.1 billion. It's a revival of an infrastructure package that passed the House earlier this session, but the borrowing part fell short in the Senate.

Much of the borrowing in the original package was for statewide agency projects, such as for colleges, housing and corrections. More than $245 million is specifically marked for transportation projects, including local road improvement and bridge replacement programs. Close to $180 million in borrowing is marked for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
RELATED: Higher education budget funds tuition for thousands of Minnesotans
The Senate approved hundreds of millions over the next four years to fund tuition for students from families earning less than $80,000 a year.
May 10, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

A big change is the level of cash. The original cash portion of the bill called for $400 million in general fund money, but now it's more than a billion. Projects contained in the original bill will remain intact, lawmakers said.

In the $400 million bill passed earlier this year, about $90 million in bonds and $185 million in cash for local projects was split between Democrats and Republicans.

Borrowing bills require three-fifths support from the Senate and House to pass. And even though Democrats have majorities in both chambers, they need GOP votes to get a supermajority on a bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Republicans joined DFLers in approving the $1.5 billion bonding bill earlier this year, but Senate Republicans blocked it, demanding more action on tax cuts as the state has a historic $17.5 billion surplus.

But soon it became clear that DFLers were not interested in entertaining Republican demands to fully repeal the Social Security income tax and increase the size of tax rebate checks. After months of offers from Republicans — and just days before the end of session — the deal came on just the nursing homes.

2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
RELATED: Tax rebate checks, Social Security tax cut headed to Minnesota governor’s desk
Members of the Minnesota Senate on Sunday, May 21, passed a $3 billion bill containing what DFL lawmakers have described as historic tax relief.
May 21, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Another item of business Monday included the passage of a bill to put an equal rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024. In the next statewide election, voters will be asked whether the Minnesota Constitution should include an amendment to reinforce equality under the law.

There's a chance lawmakers may have to reconvene this summer to address details of a proposed merger between South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-based Fairview Health Services. Fairview holds assets tied to the University of Minnesota Medical School, and many have argued the state should retain them when Sanford takes control of Fairview in the merger.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
fateh uber.jpg
Minimum wage for Uber, Lyft drivers awaits action from Walz
Ride-share companies oppose the bill and are urging the Minnesota governor to veto it. Backers say it's crucial to provide a living wage and basic employee protections.
May 22, 2023 05:32 PM
A photo of a gas pump.
Minnesota lawmakers OK raising gas tax, new delivery fee
Under a bill expected to become law, Minnesota’s gas tax would be tied to inflation, a move that could increase the price of fuel by 5 cents per gallon by 2027. The current state tax is 28.5 cents.
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in transportation budget deal
House and Senate lawmakers have agreed on a final transportation budget bill that includes $194.7 million for Northern Lights Express rail. But it has to go through a few more steps.
May 20, 2023 10:43 PM
Pumping gas
Minnesota could see gas tax increase, 75-cent delivery fee under transportation budget
As they try to find sources of ongoing revenue for transportation, the delivery and gas taxes have emerged as potential new moneymakers for the state.
May 19, 2023 05:48 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
Police Lights.jpg
Minnesota
Mora man and woman killed in west-central Minn. motorcycle-car crash
May 22, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
68ed94-20230113-an-exterior-look-at-hamline-university-buildings05-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Report finds Hamline University violated professor’s academic freedom in Islamic art controversy
May 22, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press
2892584+body-found.png
Minnesota
Moorhead police identify body found Saturday in Red River
May 22, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mesabi Metallics.jpg
Local
Mesabi Metallics seeks injunction to stop state from awarding leases to Cleveland-Cliffs
May 22, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Kids help mayor toss dirt.
Health
Children's Dental Services to open $2.5M oral health hub in downtown Duluth
May 22, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth sex abuse trial set for former NFL player
May 22, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
People walk around a room filled with tables and presentations on Monarch butterflies.
Local
Duluth group to celebrate monarch butterflies with festival
May 22, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau