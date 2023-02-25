Minnesota Housing seeks residents to help guide agency

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Housing is seeking applicants for 12 consultant positions that will help the agency meet the state's housing needs.

The state agency, which provides loans and grants to finance affordable housing, plans to hire 12 Minnesotans to help the state develop a strategic plan to use in the coming years.

Applicants must have a low-to-moderate income and at least one of the following experiences:



first-time homebuyer (this includes homebuyer education participants)

existing homeowner buying their next home

homeowner seeking or receiving a home-improvement or rehabilitation loan

resident of a manufactured-home community

renter who lives in subsidized housing with income and/or rent restrictions

renters who hold a rental housing voucher

people who have experienced homelessness, including people who currently live in permanent supportive housing

The consultants will work six to 14 hours each month for the next few months, at a rate of $50 per hour.

Applications are due by Sunday, March 5, and can be filled out at tinyurl.com/yt7z42w6

Email questions to Lateesha Coleman at lcoleman@rainbowresearch.org.