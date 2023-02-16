Minnesota House takes up paid 'sick and safe time' bill

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers are working to create a requirement for businesses to provide paid “sick and safe” time to employees, with a House vote on the proposal expected Thursday, Feb. 16.

A bill sponsored by Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth , would require all businesses in the state of Minnesota to offer 48 hours of "sick and safe time" each year for illness, medical appointments, child care or seeking assistance for domestic abuse. Employees would accrue one hour for every 30 hours worked.

Liz Olson

Without guaranteed sick leave, workers are faced with a “terrible choice” when they fall ill, Olson told reporters at a Thursday news conference ahead of the House vote on her bill. There are around 900,000 workers in Minnesota who do not have any paid time off, and a disproportionate number of people without the benefit are low-wage workers, she said.

“They can go into work, forgoing the time they would be taking care of themselves or heading to the doctor or potentially spreading the illness to colleagues or members of the public,” she said. “Or they can stay home. But they know that doing so could mean they can't pay bills on time, buy groceries or, worse, put their entire job in jeopardy.”

The sick and safe time proposal in the House would apply to both part-time and full-time workers. It would take six weeks for a full-time employee to earn the equivalent of one day off. Employees would be able to carry over unused paid time off each year and bank a total of 80 hours.

Employers who currently offer paid time off plans would not have to make any changes as long as their benefits meet or exceed the new requirement in the bill, Olson said. Businesses that fail to provide the benefit could face a fine of up to $10,000. Enforcement would be the responsibility of the Department of Labor and Industry.

A Senate version of the paid sick and safe time proposal is still working through the committee process. Gov. Tim Walz supports the policy.

Sixteen states have adopted a paid sick and safe time policy, Olson said. Four cities in Minnesota already have a similar policy in place. Duluth requires businesses with five or more employees to offer sick time. Bloomington, St. Paul and Minneapolis also require the benefit.

Republican critics of the bill raised concerns about the effect the sick time requirement would have on small businesses in Minnesota. In its current form, the policy would apply to anyone with employees.

At a January hearing of the House labor committee, Rep. Joe McDonald, a Delano Republican and photography studio owner, attempted to introduce amendments to place limits on the sick time bill, including an exemption for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

“Eighty percent of our businesses in Minnesota are small family businesses,” he said. “The cost to them will be the cost to consumers … businesses will not just consume this extra cost, they will add it on to the product.”

House Republicans were set to introduce about a dozen amendments to the bill during debate on sick and safe time Thursday afternoon, including a change to allow local governments to pass ordinances exempting small employers from the policy.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, pointing to the risks that could come from added workplace regulations and mandates, especially as state lawmakers also weigh creating a new state-administered paid family and medical leave program funded by $1 billion in new taxes.

After winning control of state government in November, Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers are pushing to create new benefit programs for workers. Paid sick and safe time is just one part of the picture — a proposal to create a paid family medical leave program would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for medical reasons and 12 weeks of leave for family reasons, such as the birth of a child.

If both policies became law, Minnesota workers would be entitled to just over 25 weeks of paid time off. Supporters of the “sick and safe” time say it's important to have a separate pool of paid leave time, as paid family and medical leave is for long-term life events.

The paid leave proposal is still moving through committees and has not yet come to a vote of the entire Senate or House.

