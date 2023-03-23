99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, March 23

News Minnesota

Minnesota House takes up bill to protect gender-affirming care

The move comes as many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, consider or enact legislation restricting gender-affirming treatments for minors.

DSC_0406.JPG
Ralliers for and against a bill to protect gender-affirming care in Minnesota gather outside the chamber of the Minnesota House of Representatives ahead of a vote Thursday, March 23.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 5:22 PM

ST. PAUL — Members of the Minnesota House were set to vote Thursday, March 23, on a “trans refuge” bill to protect against other states from interfering with hormone replacement therapy and other treatments for transgender children.

The move comes as many states across the U.S., including Minnesota’s neighbors, consider or enact legislation restricting gender-affirming treatments for minors. At a news conference ahead of the House floor vote, Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the state’s first openly transgender woman lawmaker, said the protections are needed amid the national push to restrict treatments for children.

previous coverage

“We have a responsibility to create more space for our communities to live their fullest authentic lives without fear of violence, rejection, abuse or political attack,” said Finke, the bill’s main sponsor in the House.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed into law a bill restricting children from accessing gender-affirming treatments.

DSC_0363.JPG
Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, addresses reporters at the Minnesota Capitol Thursday, March 23, on a bill to create protections in Minnesota for people seeking gender-affirming treatments.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

And in February, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, signed a bill banning gender-affirming medications and procedures for minors . The North Dakota Legislature is also considering a bill to restrict treatments.

The trans refuge bill would prevent other states from taking child protection action against parents of children in Minnesota who help their children use treatments like puberty-blocking hormones. A parent in another state would not be able to take custody action against a parent in Minnesota who is facilitating treatment for a child.

Supporters say medication and surgical procedures can save lives by allowing people suffering from gender dysphoria — where a person’s body’s sex characteristics do not match their gender identity. The American Medical Association opposes states' interference with treatments. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports treatments.

“It is lifesaving, specialized, evidence-based health care that has been proven several times over to improve outcomes for youth who can access it,” said Dr. Angela Goepferd, a pediatrician at Children's Minnesota, where she serves as medical director of gender health.

081820.S.DNT.Soccerart c08.JPG
Local
RELATED: Duluth Public Schools approves new gender inclusion policy
The unanimous vote allows students to be addressed according to their gender identity. Much of the new policy codifies existing laws or regulations set by the league and the state.
March 22, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

DSC_0393.JPG
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, on Republican opposition to a bill to make Minnesota a "trans refuge."
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Republicans, some religious groups and other critics say children are too young to make fully informed choices about medical treatments that could have irreversible lifelong consequences. There are also concerns that the refuge bill could undermine parental rights.

“The bill makes Minnesota a sanctuary state for so-called gender-affirming care, while simultaneously infringing on the fundamental rights of parenting,” said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover. “These treatments can be dangerous and permanent.”

Further, Republicans argued the bill could potentially interfere with the uniform child custody law, a state compact designed to ensure states honor one another’s child custody rules. Rep. Harry Niska, a Republican from Ramsay and an attorney, also argued it could potentially face constitutional challenges for interfering with the “full faith and credit” clause requiring states to honor judgments from one another’s courts.

Ahead of the vote, activists from both sides of the debate gathered outside the House chamber at the Minnesota Capitol, holding signs and chanting at one another. Amid the chanting, individuals from either side could be seen engaging in heated debates about the issue. The roar of the crowds could be heard echoing on every floor of the Capitol.

House action comes on the bill comes just weeks after Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order protecting access to gender-affirming medication and procedures in Minnesota. Walz at the time said while the Legislature was working to advance bills to do the same, it was urgent for his administration to act because of bans in other states.

Earlier this week, House Democrats passed a similar bill protecting people seeking and providing abortions in Minnesota from action by other states.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

