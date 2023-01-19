Minnesota House set to vote on abortion rights protections

ST. PAUL — Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives were poised Thursday, Jan. 19, to vote on a bill that would codify protections for abortion access into state law, a top priority this legislative session for Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and the governor.

The PRO Act, the first bill introduced in both the House and Senate this session, boosts existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota. It recognizes a right to use or refuse reproductive health care and a right to continue a pregnancy and give birth or obtain an abortion. Additionally, the bill would also prevent local governments from passing any regulations on birth control or abortion.

Ahead of the floor vote, DFL legislative leaders, the governor and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra addressed reporters at the Capitol. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said voters sent a strong message on abortion in November when they gave Democrats complete control of state government.

“Minnesotans believe they should have the freedom to make their own health care decisions, and in the last election they spoke very clearly,” she said. “They value reproductive freedom, and they oppose efforts to infringe upon that.”

Thursday's floor vote comes ahead of Jan. 22, the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for abortion. Minnesota became a virtual island for abortion access in the Upper Midwest after the Supreme Court overturned the decision in June.

Becerra, who earlier Thursday met with regional Planned Parenthood leadership in St. Paul, said the Biden Administration is a partner with Minnesota DFLers in their fight to protect abortion access and hailed the bill as a step toward bringing the country back to where it was before the Supreme Court.

“The PRO Act is just one important step in this long road back to where we should have gone in the first place,” Becerra told reporters in the Governor’s Reception Room in the State Capitol.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, addresses reporters at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 19. Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Federal abortion protections ended last summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but access to the procedure remains a right in Minnesota under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez. DFL lawmakers, however, said they won’t take current protections for granted and have been pushing to bolster state protections.

The Minnesota House now has a strong Democratic majority and fewer anti-abortion Democrats from rural districts, giving an abortion rights bill its strongest shot in recent memory. Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic told reporters Thursday that there’s a “pro-choice majority” in the Senate, though did not immediately offer details on a timeline for the PRO Act in the Senate.

DFLers fast-tracked the abortion bill through legislative committees over the past two weeks and Gov. Tim Walz said he’ll sign a bill when it gets to his desk.

Republican lawmakers have decried the PRO Act as extreme and attempted to introduce multiple amendments to the bill that would place some restrictions on abortion such as a requirement for second- and third-trimester abortions to take place in a medical facility. They also attempted to pass an amendment to limit abortion to the first and second trimesters of pregnancy.

Minnesota law currently bans abortion after viability, the point at which a fetus would be able to survive on its own outside the womb. Generally, that point is at about 24 weeks, though it can vary between pregnancies. The PRO Act does not specifically address viability.

“This bill codifies the absolute most extreme position on abortion,” said Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, said in a committee hearing earlier in January.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.