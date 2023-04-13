99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota House debates automatic voter registration, penalties for election misinformation

The “Democracy for the People Act,” sponsored by Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, would create automatic voter registration in the state and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister.

Darlene Clark votes in the primary election Aug. 9 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd. The “Democracy for the People Act” would create automatic voter registration in Minnesota.
Steve Kohls / 2022 file / Brainerd Dispatch
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 6:32 PM

ST. PAUL — Members of the Minnesota House on Thursday, April 13, were poised to vote on a bill Democratic-Farmer-Labor representatives say will boost participation in elections and protect democracy.

The “Democracy for the People Act” — sponsored by Minneapolis DFL Rep. Emma Greenman — would create automatic voter registration in Minnesota, allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, and also allow for all Minnesota voters to choose to vote by mail on a permanent absentee ballot list.

It would also create penalties for spreading false information about voting 60 days ahead of an election and create protections against voter intimidation, harassment and deception. A person convicted of interfering with a person registering to vote or casting a ballot could face a gross misdemeanor or possibly be sued.

“It's good for voters across the spectrum,” Greenman told members as she introduced the bill on the House floor Thursday afternoon. “In the last three years, we've seen our democracy tested. But this bill puts Minnesotans at the center of our democracy and our government and moves us forward.”

Greenman, who spent a decade working as a voting rights lawyer across the U.S., in the past has said that while Minnesota has a trusted elections system, it has been tested in recent years by unfounded claims of fraud following the 2020 election.

In addition to the registration and misinformation law changes, DFL supporters sat the bill would alter state campaign finance rules to place checks on corporate influence on Minnesota elections. Currently, groups that are not directly affiliated with candidates have significant freedom to spend money on elections without having to disclose their donors.

The Democracy for the People Act would seek to close this so-called dark money loophole by requiring reporting on independent spending. It would also aim to bar foreign-influenced corporations from influencing elections.

Republican opponents raised concerns that new campaign finance disclosure requirements would unfairly interfere with businesses’ ability to participate in politics. They also protested that DFL Gov. Tim Walz in the past said changes to the state’s election laws should be bills that pass with bipartisan support.

During hours of floor debate Thursday evening, they introduced multiple amendments to alter the bill, including a measure to prevent individuals under age 18 convicted of felonies from preregistering to vote. Walz earlier this year signed into law restoring voting rights to felons on probation.

The Republican Party of Minnesota in a statement called the bill a “partisan power grab.”

Changing the state’s election laws is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers, who won control of the Senate back from Republicans in November and now control both chambers of the Legislature. Walz supports the legislation.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, the state’s top elections official, has also called for the Legislature to create automatic voter registration, voter preregistration for older high school students, and to restore felon voting rights.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

