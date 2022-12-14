SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota government assesses social media security amid state TikTok bans, Walz says

Multiple states, including the Dakotas, have already banned the app from state-issued devices.

tiktok-5409103_960_720.jpg
Multiple states have banned the social media app TikTok from their devices amid security concerns.
Photo by Pixabay
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
December 14, 2022 04:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s government is still weighing the best path forward with the social media app TikTok and other platforms after multiple states moved to ban the app from their devices amid potential national security concerns.

Multiple states with Republican governors, including North Dakota and South Dakota, have already banned the app from state-issued devices after the FBI told members of Congress that the Chinese government might be able to gain access to devices or gather data.

TikTok is run by the Chinese parent company ByteDance and has come under increasing scrutiny in the U.S. for its potential cybersecurity risk and ability to influence users.

Asked Monday if he had planned to ban TikTok from Minnesota-issued devices, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, told reporters he had directed his administration to assess the issue.

ALSO READ

“Our whole team I think is looking at social media holistically. The issue around Twitter and kind of the message that’s now there that can be somewhat dangerous. And then the issue of TikTok, of course, with the connections to the Chinese government,” the governor said. “I've asked our team to start thinking about that, put together some recommendations around that. I think this is an ever-evolving area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday his administration was banning TikTok on state-owned devices issued by agencies in the executive branch. The announcement came soon after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced legislation to ban the app in the U.S.

“Protecting citizens’ data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government,” Burgum said in a Tuesday news release.

RELATED
Elon Musk
National
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists but concerns persist
A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated.
December 17, 2022 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Sheila Dang / Reuters
Facebook
National
Facebook owner Meta to remove news from its platform if Congress passes media bill
Meta said it would be forced to remove news from its platform altogether if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, arguing broadcasters benefited from posting their content on its platform.
December 05, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
Trojan Tweet
Columns
Point/Counterpoint: Brace for Twitter's takeover if you already feel social media's bad for democracy
From the column: "Put social-media platforms on the same footing as traditional media, which is responsible for the content that appears in newspapers, magazines, television, and other outlets."
November 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Weisbrot
112222.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Columns
Point/Counterpoint: Free-speech supporters should be rooting for Twitter's transformation
From the column: "It’s still up to the individual to carefully discern what they find, but that goes for all ideas and all forms of communication. It’s the price of freedom. Blind faith, on the other hand, is a recipe for disaster."
November 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Norbert Michel
Elon Musk
National
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.
November 16, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals / Reuters
110922.op.dnt.harristoon.jpg
Columns
Local Judge's View: Nothing funny about horrific, senseless hammer attack
Incident involving Paul Pelosi similar to break-in, attack in Duluth
November 08, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Dale Harris
A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo
National
Elon Musk's Twitter girds for surge in U.S. midterm election misinformation
Researchers who study election misinformation say threats, offensive language and false rumors of election fraud have been circulating widely ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years.
November 08, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Katie Paul and Sheila Dang / Reuters
A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo
National
Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?
The federal WARN Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.
November 05, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Wiessner / Reuters
IMG_4346.JPG
Business
North Dakota canola farmer reaches far with TikTok
Tim Mickelson never imagined the connections he would make to fellow farmers and the American consumer by simply downloading TikTok.
September 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
072622.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Columns
Point/Counterpoint: Buyer's remorse shouldn't be an out for Elon Musk
From the column: "Musk's high-profile battle to acquire, and now to avoid acquiring, Twitter should serve as a reminder of the downsides of centralized social media."
July 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Will Duffield

South Dakota banned the app Nov. 29. Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release announcing the change that her state would have "no part in the intelligence-gathering operations of nations who hate us."

"The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform,” the release said.

TikTok is an immensely popular app launched in 2016 that serves user-submitted short-form videos. It has an estimated 1 billion active users worldwide, 80-some million of whom are in the U.S.

Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Utah and Texas have also banned the app from state devices.

Related Topics: MINNESOTAGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSSOCIAL MEDIATIM WALZ
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What to read next
SOB_tcm36-228153.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Members of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a plan to overhaul and expand the 90-year-old building.
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
COVID-19 VACCINE
Minnesota
Got holiday COVID? Minnesota’s new telehealth app can help with treatment
Participants who test positive for COVID-19 with a home test or a positive test from a lab can download the “Cue Health” app.
December 21, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration.
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas