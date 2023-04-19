Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is set to deliver his fifth State of the State address at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday, April 19.

Members of the House and Senate will convene for a joint session and host Walz for his address, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Legislative leaders from the Republican minority and Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority are expected to deliver responses following the governor's speech.

Walz, a DFLer, started his second four-year term in office earlier this year, and it's his first legislative session where his party has complete control of state government. At his inaugural address on Jan. 2, the governor said the "era of gridlock" was over, and pledged to make Minnesota an ideal place for families to raise children.

The DFL won control of the Senate, House and governor's office in November after six years of Republicans controlling the Senate.

With GOP opposition no longer a major obstacle, Walz and DFL lawmakers have already moved quickly to enact a wide range of legislation ranging from abortion rights protections to a 2040 clean energy mandate. As the May 22 legislative deadline creeps closer, DFLers are now pushing to get their budget together, which adds about $18 billion to the current $52 billion two-year budget.

Still on the agenda for Democrats are, among other things, the creation of a paid family and medical leave program and new child tax credits for low-income Minnesotans.

The State of the State will stream online on Twin Cities PBS . A version with in-picture sign language interpretation is available on TPT2 and tpt.org . The House Public Information Service will stream the Governor's remarks with closed captioning on the House website and YouTube channel .

