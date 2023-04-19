99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

Legislative leaders from the Republican minority and DFL majority are expected to deliver responses following the governor's speech.

Gov. Tim Walz State of State
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday, April 24, 2022, delivers his State of the State address to lawmakers and guests in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Dana Ferguson / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 11:01 PM

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is set to deliver his fifth State of the State address at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday, April 19.

Members of the House and Senate will convene for a joint session and host Walz for his address, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Legislative leaders from the Republican minority and Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority are expected to deliver responses following the governor's speech.

Walz, a DFLer, started his second four-year term in office earlier this year, and it's his first legislative session where his party has complete control of state government. At his inaugural address on Jan. 2, the governor said the "era of gridlock" was over, and pledged to make Minnesota an ideal place for families to raise children.

The DFL won control of the Senate, House and governor's office in November after six years of Republicans controlling the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

With GOP opposition no longer a major obstacle, Walz and DFL lawmakers have already moved quickly to enact a wide range of legislation ranging from abortion rights protections to a 2040 clean energy mandate. As the May 22 legislative deadline creeps closer, DFLers are now pushing to get their budget together, which adds about $18 billion to the current $52 billion two-year budget.

Still on the agenda for Democrats are, among other things, the creation of a paid family and medical leave program and new child tax credits for low-income Minnesotans.

The State of the State will stream online on Twin Cities PBS . A version with in-picture sign language interpretation is available on TPT2 and tpt.org . The House Public Information Service will stream the Governor's remarks with closed captioning on the House website and YouTube channel .

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Minnesota
Fractured track being investigated in Raymond, Minnesota, derailment
April 18, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
MN Brief.jpg
Minnesota
Nine rescued from flooded bog near Warroad, seven in U.S. illegally
April 18, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
9f692a-20230417-glenwood-officerprocession-14-2000.jpg
Minnesota
After Minn. deputy’s on-duty killing, officials say the hazards are greater
April 18, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Second baseman catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep baseball: Cloquet tops Superior 4-3 in extra innings
April 18, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man found guilty in 2019 Makinen slaying
April 18, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
091519.N.DNT.EDISON.C11.jpg
Local
Edison Charter Schools makes midyear budget cuts
April 18, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Slender moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: See the reborn moon at dusk, Lyrid meteor shower before dawn
April 18, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Bob King