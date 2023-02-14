99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota DEED commissioner to head Star Tribune

Gov. Tim Walz noted Steve Grove's role in overseeing $15 billion in unemployment payments and $300 million in emergency aid to businesses during the pandemic. Grove was previously a Google executive.

Steve Grove.JPG
Steve Grove
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 14, 2023 01:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Steve Grove, a former Google executive who has headed the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development under Gov. Tim Walz since 2019, is leaving his government post for a new role as publisher and CEO of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

In statements announcing the departure Tuesday, Feb. 14, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan noted the departing commissioner's role in overseeing $15 billion in unemployment payments and $300 million in emergency aid to small businesses during the pandemic. They also highlighted Grove's role in developing a 10-year road map for Minnesota's economic future with the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion.

related

“Minnesota’s economy is rich with a nationally renowned workforce and an entrepreneurial business community that has brought so much opportunity to our state," Grove said in a news release. "The people and businesses I’ve worked with in my time as Commissioner give me great confidence in the future of Minnesota."

Walz, a Democrat, also noted Grove's efforts to expand access to child care and rural broadband through grant programs, as well as the departing commissioner's commitment to putting equity at the center of DEED's efforts. In the last four years, the agency has quadrupled the amount of money it gives to People of Color and has set new goals to track equity metrics in different divisions, the Walz administration said.

As Minnesota's economic development agency, DEED aims to promote the creation of jobs and a well-trained workforce and administers the state's unemployment insurance program. It publishes regular reports on the state of Minnesota's workforce, including unemployment numbers and workforce participation rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining DEED, Grove was a Google executive for 12 years, where he was the founding director of the Google News Lab, a division of the company that partners with newsrooms to help drive innovation in the news industry. In a Star Tribune article announcing Grove's hiring , newspaper owner Glenn Taylor said he hoped to bring in someone from outside with a "new view" to help drive up digital subscriptions.

Grove, a native of Northfield, Minnesota, will step down as commissioner March 2, at which point Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon will take the reins until the governor appoints a permanent successor. Grove will start his new position at the Star Tribune in April.

The Walz administration is taking applications for next DEED commissioner until March 7.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
MN FLAG.jpg
Plan to change Minnesota flag moving through state Legislature
Vexillologists point to several design problems with the current flag, including its busy design that makes it difficult to recognize from a distance.
February 14, 2023 08:45 AM
FSA minnesota minn capitol
House approves universal school meals
Free school lunch and breakfast is a priority for DFL lawmakers. A proposal in the Legislature would appropriate $805 million between 2024 and 2027 for school meals.
February 10, 2023 11:15 AM
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Sports betting could get another shot in Minnesota this year. What have other states done?
All of Minnesota’s neighbors have legalized sports betting, but what do their setups look like and how would they compare?
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
Marty with converter.JPG
Bill to combat catalytic converter thefts moving through Minnesota Legislature
Thefts of the auto parts, which contain precious metals that can sell for hundreds of dollars or even over $1,000, surged during the pandemic. Minnesota ranks third in the U.S. for thefts.
February 09, 2023 04:42 PM
Load More

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTAMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTMEDIA
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
Nurses walk picket line.
Minnesota
After contract fight, nurses push Minn. lawmakers for staffing level standards
The ‘Keeping Nurses at the Bedside' Act would establish staffing committees and public grading system
February 14, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
927bed-20230214-person-talks-at-podium-next-to-others-2000.jpg
Breaking News
Minnesota
16-year-old charged with murder in St. Paul Harding High stabbing
St. Paul schools, police exploring 'new model' of cooperation
February 14, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
Apmann_16x9.jpg
Minnesota
Defendant skips out on rural Minnesota murder trial, may be in Twin Cities with handgun, rifle
Anyone who encounters him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911
February 14, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press staff reports
63da26-20230111-fairviewsanford03-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Letters offer new details in Sanford, Fairview merger plans
The nonbinding letter says headquarters of the combined company will be in Sioux Falls
February 13, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News