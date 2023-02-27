Minnesota budget surplus stable at $17.5 billion

ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s budget surplus sits at $17.5 billion, holding steady since the previous forecast, according to management and budget office projections released Monday, Feb. 27.

That’s slightly lower than the December estimate of $17.6 billion. This projection now also factors in inflation, something the state hasn’t done in decades. Last week, Gov. Tim Walz signed a law bill restoring inflation to government spending estimates. The state also cut taxes by about $100 million last month by aligning its tax code with new policies in the federal code.

The Minnesota Management and Budget Office said much of the surplus is leftovers from the current budget biennium. Individual income and corporate income tax were up but offset by inflation, and the state is expected to have revenues exceed spending through 2027. Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said the projections largely align with what his agency expected to see out of its February forecast.

February budget projections will set the stage for budget discussions in the state Legislature. Lawmakers and the governor must reach an agreement on a two-year state budget by the end of June. Democrats in complete control of state government have their eyes set on creating a paid family and medical leave program and significantly growing spending on education.

“Our 'One Minnesota Budget' and today’s forecast outline the historic opportunities we have to invest in education, children, health and safety while lowering costs, cutting taxes, and sending checks to Minnesotans across the state,” Walz said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this growth and ensuring every Minnesotan benefits from our thriving economy.”

In January, Walz released his recommendations for a two-year $65 billion budget, which has a lot of crossover with priorities of Democratic-Farmer-Labor majorities in the Senate and House but with a few key points of departure. Walz has pitched cuts to income taxes on Social Security and direct payments of up to $2,600 for millions of Minnesotans, something DFL legislative leadership has not yet expressed full support for.

Republicans have said the state should use the surplus for tax relief.

"With single-party control, Democrats' priorities focus only on spending the surplus on more government and divisive social policies," said Sen. Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. "It is clear Democrats are not thinking about everyday Minnesotans and the struggles we face in managing our daily budgets in the face of intense inflation. Minnesota families, businesses, and communities deserve better. Let’s get this money back where it belongs.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

