99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota budget surplus stable at $17.5 billion

February budget projections will set the stage for budget discussions in the state Legislature.

2409495+capitol.jpg
The Minnesota Capitol.
File / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 27, 2023 12:50 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s budget surplus sits at $17.5 billion, holding steady since the previous forecast, according to management and budget office projections released Monday, Feb. 27.

That’s slightly lower than the December estimate of $17.6 billion. This projection now also factors in inflation, something the state hasn’t done in decades. Last week, Gov. Tim Walz signed a law bill restoring inflation to government spending estimates. The state also cut taxes by about $100 million last month by aligning its tax code with new policies in the federal code.

The Minnesota Management and Budget Office said much of the surplus is leftovers from the current budget biennium. Individual income and corporate income tax were up but offset by inflation, and the state is expected to have revenues exceed spending through 2027. Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said the projections largely align with what his agency expected to see out of its February forecast.

February budget projections will set the stage for budget discussions in the state Legislature. Lawmakers and the governor must reach an agreement on a two-year state budget by the end of June. Democrats in complete control of state government have their eyes set on creating a paid family and medical leave program and significantly growing spending on education.

“Our 'One Minnesota Budget' and today’s forecast outline the historic opportunities we have to invest in education, children, health and safety while lowering costs, cutting taxes, and sending checks to Minnesotans across the state,” Walz said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this growth and ensuring every Minnesotan benefits from our thriving economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Walz released his recommendations for a two-year $65 billion budget, which has a lot of crossover with priorities of Democratic-Farmer-Labor majorities in the Senate and House but with a few key points of departure. Walz has pitched cuts to income taxes on Social Security and direct payments of up to $2,600 for millions of Minnesotans, something DFL legislative leadership has not yet expressed full support for.

Republicans have said the state should use the surplus for tax relief.

"With single-party control, Democrats' priorities focus only on spending the surplus on more government and divisive social policies," said Sen. Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. "It is clear Democrats are not thinking about everyday Minnesotans and the struggles we face in managing our daily budgets in the face of intense inflation. Minnesota families, businesses, and communities deserve better. Let’s get this money back where it belongs.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
2409495+capitol.jpg
Deepfake porn, election misinfo would be crime under Minnesota bill
A bill in the Minnesota Legislature would make creating fake pornography of people without their consent a criminal offense.
February 25, 2023 08:30 AM
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
February 23, 2023 10:40 AM
61629d-20230221-a-person-leads-a-chant-for-a-rally-1024.jpg
Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk
Senators also approved a "Driver’s Licenses For All” bill, which would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the country.
February 21, 2023 05:22 PM
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota teams, tribes back new sports betting bill
Legalization would be the most significant expansion of gambling in Minnesota since tribal gaming started three decades ago.
February 21, 2023 04:18 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
1625a1-20220826-state-fair-mike-madison-242-webp1333.jpg
Minnesota
Grandstand guru takes over as Minnesota State Fair general manager
February 27, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
5f56ba-20230202-grandma-house02-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Few speak Ojibwe as a first language. This 'nest' is teaching kids to in Cloquet
February 27, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Robyn Katona / MPR News
e3278e-20230227-freezing-rain-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Freezing rain leads to icy roads and sidewalks, school delays across much of Minnesota
February 27, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News