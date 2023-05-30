Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana

ST. PAUL — Minnesota has legalized recreational marijuana for adults, with the new law set to go into effect Aug. 1.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, May 30, signed into law a bill allowing marijuana possession for people 21 and older, expunging marijuana conviction records and creating a new regulatory plan for the substance. While marijuana will be legal to use and possess this summer, it will take a while longer for dispensaries to open under the new licensing system.

The move comes after years of advocacy at the Capitol, more than 30 committee hearings since January and two votes in both the House and Senate. It passed mostly with the support of Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers, though a few Republicans in the House voted in support of the bill.

"This has been a long journey with a lot of folks involved," Walz said. "What we know right now is that prohibition does not work."

Twenty-two other states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, backers noted at the signing, which was attended by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, a longtime legalization advocate. At past hearings on legalization, Ventura testified that his wife had to obtain cannabis illegally for years to help treat her seizures.

"After years of prohibition we didn't want any families to go through what the First Lady and I went through ... now today they'll never have to," said Ventura, 71. "It's very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today. And I'm still alive to see it."

Backers of legalization have not touted marijuana as a big money maker for the state, but instead point to the unequal outcomes for different groups in society, particularly racial and ethnic minorities, and wasted law enforcement resources as a reason to end prohibition.

Plus, whether or not pot is legal, people continue to buy, sell and use it. Regulation is the best option, supporters say.

Opponents of legalization have raised concerns about road safety, as there is no current field test for marijuana impairment.

They also worry about marijuana’s impact on younger people’s mental health, and proposed raising the minimum age to possess and use the substance to 25.

While some legalization proponents have acknowledged studies showing human minds do not fully mature until 25, they find that limit unrealistic given the legal age of 21 to buy alcohol.

GOP lawmakers have also questioned selection criteria for granting marijuana distribution licenses based on “social equity scores.” DFL lawmakers said they proposed that system as a way to distribute the benefits of the new industry in communities where drug laws did the most harm.

Under the legalization law set to take effect this summer, adults can possess 2 ounces or less of cannabis in a public place, and 2 pounds or less in a residence. Individuals can possess edibles with a total of 800 milligrams or less of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

Home growers will be able to have eight plants, four or fewer of which could be mature, flowering plants.

The legalization law requires expungement of petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions from records. A new Cannabis Expungement Board would review felony cases and determine whether a record should be cleared or if the person should be resentenced.

Legalization will create new licenses for cultivators, retailers, wholesalers and other parts of the cannabis business. An office of cannabis management created by the law will be tasked with regulating the production and sale of cannabis products in the state as well as the state medical cannabis program.

House bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said it would be 12-18 months before new dispensaries can open and sell recreational marijuana.

Sales of cannabis products would carry a 10% state tax on top of the existing 6.875% state sales tax.

The law appropriates nearly $80 million for new regulations and other legalization-related programs in the next two years. It also includes millions in funding to address concerns about high drivers by training officers to recognize signs of marijuana intoxication.

THC-containing edibles made legal in Minnesota last July also would fall under new regulations. Sellers of the low-dosage edibles currently legal in the state would need to apply for a license.

Local governments will have a say in regulating marijuana, including the number of businesses allowed in a community. Many municipalities were concerned they wouldn’t have enough control over how marijuana businesses could operate and eventually got more control in the final version of the legislation.

In addition to local control, 20% of revenue from cannabis will go to local government aid in regulating the substance. The rest goes to state regulation.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .