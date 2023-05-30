99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Minnesota

Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill allowing marijuana possession for adults, expunging marijuana conviction records and creating new licenses for the substance. It goes into effect Aug. 1.

A person in sunglasses, out of focus behind marijuana plants.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a bill legalizing recreational marijuana just after signing it into law Tuesday, May 30. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, a longtime advocate of legalization, stands behind Walz. Senate bill sponsor Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, stands to Walz's right.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Today at 1:36 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota has legalized recreational marijuana for adults, with the new law set to go into effect Aug. 1.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, May 30, signed into law a bill allowing marijuana possession for people 21 and older, expunging marijuana conviction records and creating a new regulatory plan for the substance. While marijuana will be legal to use and possess this summer, it will take a while longer for dispensaries to open under the new licensing system.

The move comes after years of advocacy at the Capitol, more than 30 committee hearings since January and two votes in both the House and Senate. It passed mostly with the support of Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers, though a few Republicans in the House voted in support of the bill.

previous coverage

"This has been a long journey with a lot of folks involved," Walz said. "What we know right now is that prohibition does not work."

Twenty-two other states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, backers noted at the signing, which was attended by former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, a longtime legalization advocate. At past hearings on legalization, Ventura testified that his wife had to obtain cannabis illegally for years to help treat her seizures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After years of prohibition we didn't want any families to go through what the First Lady and I went through ... now today they'll never have to," said Ventura, 71. "It's very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today. And I'm still alive to see it."

Backers of legalization have not touted marijuana as a big money maker for the state, but instead point to the unequal outcomes for different groups in society, particularly racial and ethnic minorities, and wasted law enforcement resources as a reason to end prohibition.

Plus, whether or not pot is legal, people continue to buy, sell and use it. Regulation is the best option, supporters say.

Opponents of legalization have raised concerns about road safety, as there is no current field test for marijuana impairment.

They also worry about marijuana’s impact on younger people’s mental health, and proposed raising the minimum age to possess and use the substance to 25.

MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

While some legalization proponents have acknowledged studies showing human minds do not fully mature until 25, they find that limit unrealistic given the legal age of 21 to buy alcohol.

GOP lawmakers have also questioned selection criteria for granting marijuana distribution licenses based on “social equity scores.” DFL lawmakers said they proposed that system as a way to distribute the benefits of the new industry in communities where drug laws did the most harm.

Under the legalization law set to take effect this summer, adults can possess 2 ounces or less of cannabis in a public place, and 2 pounds or less in a residence. Individuals can possess edibles with a total of 800 milligrams or less of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home growers will be able to have eight plants, four or fewer of which could be mature, flowering plants.

The legalization law requires expungement of petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions from records. A new Cannabis Expungement Board would review felony cases and determine whether a record should be cleared or if the person should be resentenced.

Legalization will create new licenses for cultivators, retailers, wholesalers and other parts of the cannabis business. An office of cannabis management created by the law will be tasked with regulating the production and sale of cannabis products in the state as well as the state medical cannabis program.

House bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said it would be 12-18 months before new dispensaries can open and sell recreational marijuana.

Sales of cannabis products would carry a 10% state tax on top of the existing 6.875% state sales tax.

The law appropriates nearly $80 million for new regulations and other legalization-related programs in the next two years. It also includes millions in funding to address concerns about high drivers by training officers to recognize signs of marijuana intoxication.

THC-containing edibles made legal in Minnesota last July also would fall under new regulations. Sellers of the low-dosage edibles currently legal in the state would need to apply for a license.

Local governments will have a say in regulating marijuana, including the number of businesses allowed in a community. Many municipalities were concerned they wouldn’t have enough control over how marijuana businesses could operate and eventually got more control in the final version of the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to local control, 20% of revenue from cannabis will go to local government aid in regulating the substance. The rest goes to state regulation.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
A train operated by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific crosses the Grassy Point Bridge as it heads from Duluth to Superior in 2010. The proposed Northern Lights Express passenger rail service would use the bridge. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Now that Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail has state funding, what's next?
It could be up to a year or two before final federal funding is secured, and then construction can begin. That is projected to take three years.
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
DSC_0940.JPG
Walz vetoes ride-share driver wage bill after Uber threat to cut back Minnesota service
Lyft and Uber say a bill setting a minimum wage for drivers will make costs skyrocket. Uber said it would only offer premium service in the Twin Cities if the bill becomes law.
May 25, 2023 07:06 PM
DSC_0900.JPG
Walz enacts Minnesota paid family and medical leave plan
The bill was a priority this session for DFL lawmakers, who won complete control of state government in November. Business interests warn it will be a burden on taxpayers and businesses alike.
May 25, 2023 05:05 PM
DSC01562.JPG
Amid fanfare at Capitol, Walz signs major pieces of $72 billion budget into law
A dozen bills enact signifcant government spending backers say will reduce child poverty and make the state a better place to raise a family.
May 24, 2023 05:31 PM
Load More

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
IMG_5692.jpeg
Minnesota
Man found dead outside southern Minnesota home
May 30, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
d84353-20171027-mnsure01.jpg
Minnesota
'COVID emergency' over but concerns rise over mental health, loss of insurance
May 30, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Helmstetter and Elisabeth Gawthrop / MPR News
vehicle-crash.jpg
Minnesota
Teen seriously injured when vehicle strikes tractor in northwest Minnesota
May 29, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Light-skinned man reclines on chair in painting studio, wearing red suspenders and khaki button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Remembering Howard Sivertson in Grand Marais
May 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
Northlandia: North Shore's hottest beach is made of mining pollution
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
5 things to know about the Duluth police racial bias audit
May 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
people in gymnasium
Local
In Duluth, a simulation of real-world poverty
May 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen