SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota attorney general to hold public hearings on Sanford-Fairview merger

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is investigating the proposed merger of the multibillion-dollar health systems based in South Dakota and Minnesota, said he wants to get a full picture of how it might affect Minnesota residents.

Sanford Medical Center is seen Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Sanford Medical Center is seen Nov. 28, 2017, in Fargo.
Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
November 22, 2022 05:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services as his office investigates whether the deal would comply with state charity and nonprofit laws.

The attorney general’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 22, announced plans to hold three or four public hearings on the issue to learn more about the mergers’ potential impact on Minnesota residents. One of the hearings will be at the state Capitol, Ellison said, though the others will be in Greater Minnesota cities, possibly including Bemidji.

AttorneyGeneralEllison.jpg
Attorney General Keith Ellison
Contributed / Lisa Miller

“The main idea is this merger is going to impact our state and we need to have a full-throated and inclusive conversation about it,” Ellison said at a Tuesday news conference, later telling reporters: “Before we come about a conclusion about whether this is in the public interest, we want to know a lot more.”

Ellison said his office is also taking phone calls and accepting online input through a form on the attorney general’s website, ag.state.mn.us/sanford-fairview/form.asp .

Sanford and Fairview last week announced they had signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a merger and complete a deal by the end of 2023. The new company would operate under the Sanford name and Sanford's CEO. Sanford’s operating revenue is about $7.1 billion, and Fairview's is about $6.4 billion. According to year-end estimates from the health systems in 2021, they would bring in more than $13 billion and would become a top-10 nonprofit health system nationally if the merger went through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford has a largely rural footprint and has about 45,000 employees at 47 medical centers across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Fairview has around 31,000 employees and 11 hospitals centered in the Twin Cities area.

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis.
Contributed / Fairview Health Services

The health care systems explored a merger in 2013 and faced criticism from Minnesota officials including then-attorney general Lori Swanson, who also launched an investigation into the potential deal. Swanson said she was concerned tax breaks and donations from Minnesota and Minnesota residents helped build Fairview as it includes the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford withdrew from the 2013 merger weeks after disclosing it amid criticism and the introduction of a bill in the Minnesota Legislature to slow or halt the merger.

Ellison is investigating the renewed merger attempt, and his office has expressed concerns similar to Swanson’s in 2013. The charity division of his office is already investigating the merger and if the Federal Trade Commission becomes involved the antitrust division of the attorney general’s office will work closely with federal officials, Ellison said. The attorney general is also working with the State Department of Health to determine if the merger complies with state laws and rules relating to health care services.

HEALTH CARE NEWS:
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal blocks a shot from Minnesota's Mason Shaw during the first period Dec. 21, 2022, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Pro
Wild sweep Ducks, run winning streak to 6 games
Minnesota closed out Anaheim with 3 goals in the 3rd period
December 22, 2022 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
Pro
Luka Doncic stuffs stat sheet, leads Mavs over Wolves
December 21, 2022 09:53 PM

In a joint statement, Sanford and Fairview called the input “an important part of the review process” and said they would continue cooperation with all regulatory agencies involved in the proposed merger.

“We are committed to keeping our patients, our communities and our employees informed as we continue through this process,” the health systems said.

While the attorney general’s office said its input sessions will largely take place in Greater Minnesota, it has not yet decided on all the locations. Sanford has medical centers in Bagley, Bemidji, Canby, Jackson, Luverne, Thief River Falls, Tracy, Westbrook, Wheaton and Worthington.

Minnesota residents who want to contribute input can reach the attorney general’s office by calling 800-657-3787 if in Greater Minnesota or 651-296-3353 if in the Metro area. When connected, press option 2 or speak to an analyst live by calling the same numbers and pressing option 1.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSHEALTHCAREMINNESOTASANFORD HEALTH
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What to read next
SOB_tcm36-228153.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Members of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a plan to overhaul and expand the 90-year-old building.
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
COVID-19 VACCINE
Minnesota
Got holiday COVID? Minnesota’s new telehealth app can help with treatment
Participants who test positive for COVID-19 with a home test or a positive test from a lab can download the “Cue Health” app.
December 21, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration.
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas