News | Minnesota
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Legal cannabis bill begins committee marathon in Minnesota Legislature

For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state. However, the odds appear better than ever this year.

Marijuana buds_stock photo
For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota.
Media Lens King / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
January 11, 2023 05:14 PM
ST. PAUL — A large bill that would legalize adult-use cannabis, create a licensing system for cannabis businesses, and clear cannabis-related offenses from criminal records is once again making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.

The 250-page adult-use cannabis bill made its first stop in the House Commerce Committee on Dec. 11, where sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids told fellow members that after years of work on the issue, the state finally has an opportunity to change the law. It’ll be the first of about a dozen committee stops for the bill, which touches on issues ranging from taxes to criminal justice.

“Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis themselves,” said Stephenson, who is carrying a bill that is the result of three years of work in the House. “Our current laws are doing more harm than good. State and local governments are spending millions enforcing laws and aren't helping anyone money that can be put to far better purposes. There is a better way.”

Stephenson announcing.JPG
Rep. Zack Stephenson.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

For years now, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota. However, the odds appear better than ever this year with Democratic majorities in the Legislature and a governor who said he’d sign a bill into law.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman has said legalization is a priority for the DFL majority in the House of Representatives, but Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has not said whether her caucus is unified behind passing a bill.

What's in the bill?

Under the current version, anyone age 21 or older would be able to possess 2 ounces or less of cannabis in a public place, and 5 pounds or less in a residence. Individuals would be able to possess edibles with a total of 800 milligrams or less of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

It would be legal to possess up to eight plants, of which for four or fewer can be mature, flowering plants. Use would be legalized in private places and prohibited where smoking is already prohibited under state law.

Many employers would no longer be able to test employees for cannabis use, though police officers, firefighters, people working directly with children or vulnerable adults, health care workers and truck drivers would still have drug and alcohol screenings. Employers could also still bar employees from using cannabis during work hours.

Sales of cannabis products would carry an 8% state tax. It's unclear exactly how much revenue legalization would generate, though a University of Minnesota Duluth study published in August 2022 found the state was missing out on up to $46 million in revenue from legal edibles alone, which are currently not taxed.

At a news conference on the bill last week, House Tax Committee Chair Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, told reporters the primary goal of the legislation is to address racial disparities in how marijuana laws are enforced and to bring an unregulated market under control.

Alex Derosier
