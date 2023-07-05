Leech Lake Nation's Leslie Harper named 2023 Bush Foundation Fellowship recipient

CASS LAKE — Throughout much of her life, Leslie Harper has been determined to revitalize the Ojibwe language and effect positive change through policy.

A member of the Leech Lake Nation, her work hasn’t always been easy, and recognition for it has been sporadic.

After more than a decade of determination and several applications, however, she will receive financial support and mentorship as part of the Bush Foundation Fellowship.

As one of 24 recipients recently named to the Fellowship for 2023, Harper will receive a grant of up to $100,000 and training that will aid her in her language revitalization efforts.

Upon finding out the news of her selection, Harper did a double take.

“I took a deep breath, reread the message that was sent to me that said ‘You have been selected,’ and I said, ‘Is this correct?’ ” Harper recalled. “Then I said to myself, ‘This is incredible.’ ”

Learning to lead

The Bush Fellowship supports accomplished leaders in their efforts to take their leadership to the next level.

Awarded to individuals throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and 23 Native nations, more than 2,000 people have received support from the Fellowship over the past 60 years.

According to a news release, 590 people applied for the Fellowship this year, and after an in-depth application and interview process, the 24 recipients were announced in June.

“The Bush Foundation believes in investing in people who power great ideas and big change,” Anita Patel, grantmaking VP for the Bush Foundation, said in the release. “We are excited to be with these fellows on their leadership journey and eagerly look forward to what they will do next.”

For Harper, the chance to access resources that would help her mobilize her community and prepare others to lead was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“Being able to have the support and resources, not just money, but also time to take certificate courses and training so that I’m more efficient as I help out community members, is really exciting,” she said.

Harper learned the Ojibwe language as an adult and has made a point to raise her son with Ojibwe as a first language.

“Bringing our languages back to normalcy is a really important piece of who we are, not only here at home, but nationally with other tribes and language groups,” she added.

In the professional realm, Harper helped to start the Niigaane Ojibwemowin Immersion Program at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena, which was established in 2003.

According to Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig’s website, this program was one of two Ojibwe language immersion programs across the nation at the time of its creation. The program uses Ojibwe in the instruction of all subjects and is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

She has also worked for Leech Lake Nation in the areas of education and tribal government relations, though she has stepped back from these roles to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where she is pursuing evaluation studies.

In addition to language revitalization, policy work is an area of interest in which Harper hopes to increase Indigenous representation.

“There’s a saying that the people closest to policy impact should be involved in creating the policy,” Harper said. “We’re really looking at this broad picture of how language revitalization undergirds all of these other tribal rights in the United States at a policy level.”

Effecting change

As she begins her mentorship, Harper hopes to maintain optimism and reflect that in her work as she seeks a successful future for her cause.

“It can be really challenging and difficult to find the energy to challenge systems that have excluded our voices for a long time,” she left off, “but I get really excited about that … changing those systems that have excluded us in the past and how to make them work better for all of us.”

The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2024 Bush Fellowship beginning Aug. 22. The Fellowship is open to anyone 24 years and older who has a track record of leading change and seeks to build the ability to have an even greater impact.

Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 tribal nations that share the same geography.

More information can be found at bushfoundation.org/bush-fellowship.