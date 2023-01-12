99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Klobuchar talks workforce, child care with celebrity chef Molly Yeh

Sen. Amy Klobuchar recalled the other towns and local businesses throughout Minnesota she’s visited before coming to East Grand Forks Wednesday, Jan. 11, and what she has noticed along the way.

011223 Klobuchar.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar compares notes with Molly Yeh at Bernie's in East Grand Forks Wednesday, January 11, 2023 during one of several stops in northwest Minnesota by Klobuchar.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
January 12, 2023 11:59 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined with celebrity chef Molly Yeh and East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander to talk about workforce, housing and child care needs in Minnesota during a media event on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

After ordering from Yeh's East Grand Forks restaurant, Bernie's, and meeting with local leaders, Klobuchar recalled the other towns and local businesses throughout Minnesota she’s visited before coming to East Grand Forks and what she has noticed along the way.

“Really every place, whether it’s small or big, we’re seeing the same thing," said Klobuchar, D-Minn. "We’re seeing a vibrant economy, that’s for sure. We’re seeing an incredibly low unemployment rate, which is a good thing except for when you need more workers."

Klobuchar said there is a lack of available housing for young adults and seniors. Child care has also been a top issue, which has been linked to people leaving their jobs.

Additionally, because of the pandemic and policies, Klobuchar said it has gotten difficult for people to get work permits and the proper visas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is especially hurting us in the ag area and manufacturing and tourism and in health care technology and the service industry,” she said.

011223 Kloubuchar2.jpg
Sen. Amy Kloubuchar makes a point during a visit to Bernie's in East Grand Forks Tuesday, January 11, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

One of the bills Klobuchar has introduced, called Conrad 30, which would increase the number of doctors able to work in rural and medically underserved communities. The Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act would allow international doctors to remain in the U.S. upon completing their residency under the condition that they practice in areas experiencing doctor shortages.

Other top priorities Klobuchar has for workforce include lifting caps on visas, vetting people more quickly and giving Afghan refugees already in the U.S. a status so they can more permanently live and work in the U.S.

“To me it is really backwards if we don’t move forward by getting some more workers in the pipeline and you can do that in many ways with as we know apprenticeships, good schools, with better child care, more affordable child care,” she said

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY NEWS
20230106_111346.jpg
Health
French ambassador visits Mayo Clinic and discusses the value of collaboration
French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne toured Mayo Clinic on Friday with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and local leaders as part of discussions about future scientific and economic collaborations.
January 06, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Local
Duluth's lift bridge, training programs to benefit from federal aid
December 22, 2022 05:02 PM
Editorials
Our View: Tragic tale a reminder of need for carbon monoxide detectors
December 15, 2022 09:43 AM
Local
Lawmakers renew push for a new USS Duluth
December 15, 2022 08:29 AM

During the event Klobuchar also praised Yeh, a cookbook author and host of the Food Network show "Girl Meets Farm" who lives in East Grand Forks. Gander said Yeh's restaurant Bernie’s brings in a unique place for the downtown area to benefit not only the residents, but also those coming to East Grand Forks for the restaurant.

Gander said Bernie's has the opportunity to be "extra special" along with the other unique local places that make up downtown.

“We’re thankful for all of that," Gander said.

Klobuchar said she’s excited about how well Greater Minnesota is doing, but it needs to keep going.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so proud of this part of the state and I want it to remain strong and the solution sometimes can be a little complicated to discuss as we know,” she said. “But instead of just blaming everyone which sometimes goes on in politics, I think we really need to step back and say it’s a combination of things so let’s figure out how we move forward to get people so they can expand.”

Related Topics: EAST GRAND FORKSAMY KLOBUCHAR
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
63c8f6-20230111-cairmn-hamlin-university301-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Hamline student, former instructor at center of debate over religion, academic freedom speak out
Student says she was blindsided by an image of the Prophet Muhammad in her World Art class
January 12, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Rapid COVID Test
Minnesota
Last chance for Minnesotans to order free COVID-19 tests
"Since the state's free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households," Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said in a statement.
January 12, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Minnesota
IRS is late in paying back $11.5 million, so Mayo Clinic is asking for interest
In December, a judge ruled that the IRS owed Mayo Clinic a refund. Since the government hasn't paid yet, Mayo wants interest totaling $1.5 million — and counting — added to the bill.
January 11, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Minnesota father who evaded arrest for a month sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder
Eric Reinbold argued he should only serve 26 years, because that would save taxpayers nearly $400,000.
January 11, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson