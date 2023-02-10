99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
House poised to vote on universal school meals

Free school lunch and breakfast is a priority for DFL lawmakers. A House proposal would appropriate $805 million between 2024 and 2027 for school meals.

School lunch
Elijah Harding, a second grader at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, gobbles down a slice of pepperoni pizza during lunch period in this file photo. Duluth is one of the districts in the state that gives kids who receive reduced-price lunch a hot lunch regardless of their account status.
Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 09, 2023 06:15 PM
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 9, was set to take up two bills to address hunger in Minnesota, including a plan to guarantee Minnesota students free meals at school and additional funding for food banks.

Free school lunch and breakfast is one component of a budget Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz say will prioritize education and families. A House proposal authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, would appropriate $805 million between 2024 and 2027 for school meals.

“It will maximize federal funding and then cover the difference to make sure that no child is going hungry in Minnesota schools, which is, unfortunately, a reality for one in six Minnesota school children,” Jordan told reporters at a Capitol news conference ahead of the floor vote.

About one-third of Minnesota’s more than 800,000 public school students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, according to Department of Education estimates. The Hunger-Free Schools coalition, which includes Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and food bank Second Harvest Heartland, estimates that one out of every six Minnesota children doesn’t have consistent access to nutritious food.

Supporters say the program would relieve financial stress on students and families, help kids do better in school, and reduce the stigma or shame by guaranteeing all students access to the same food. House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, said the program could save some families $800-$1,000 each year.

Under the free meals program, students would be guaranteed access to the same school lunch provided to all other students under federal nutrition guidelines. Jordan said other options in cafeterias, such as snack bars where students can purchase items like sugary drinks, would not be covered by the funding.

Proposals would require schools in the federal school meals program to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Just one Minnesota school district, Wayzata in the western Twin Cities suburbs, does not participate in the program.

Initial funding would start in 2024, with $190 million. That amount would increase to $213 million by 2027.

Other states such as California and Maine have already enacted universal lunch programs. Colorado voters in November approved a new tax on its wealthiest residents to create a free school lunch program.

Rep. John Kresha, R-Little Falls, expressed at a Jan. 30 hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee concerns about guardrails preventing waste and misappropriations in the $200-million-a-year program.

“I hope this isn’t the case and I hope it's successful, but I think as we run this through we’re going to see scenarios where there will be a misappropriation of funds,” Kresha said. “The allocations will be higher in schools than they should be, and that’s problematic.”

The committee passed the bill to the House floor on a 17-8 party-line vote. The House on Thursday was set to take up 10 amendments Kresha introduced to the bill ahead of a floor vote. Companion legislation sponsored by Sen. Heather Gustafson has not yet received a vote of the whole Senate.

Meanwhile, the House was also set to take up a bill carried by Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, to provide $5 million in emergency funding to the food shelf program.

Ahead of the floor session, Colleen Moriarty with Hunger Solutions Minnesota said food shelves have seen a significant increase in the number of people in need of assistance. There were nearly 5.5 million visits to food shelves in the last year, a 2 million increase from the year before, according to a new report released by her group on Wednesday.

That bill passed unanimously ahead of debate on school lunches.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
