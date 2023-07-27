Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent a record $174 million to keep state highways clear of snow and ice for the brutal winter of 2022-23, the most severe winter in the past decade according to a new report released Thursday.

And that total doesn’t include cities, counties or townships costs to clear their roads and streets.

MNDOT officials said it was not only the most money ever spent to keep state roads clear of ice and snow, but was fully 25% above the most recent five-year average.

Statewide, an average of 90.2 inches of snow fell last winter. But in Northeastern Minnesota, the average was 112 inches, while Duluth received an all-time record 140.1 inches, crushing the old record of 135.4 inches set in 1996-96 and 64% more snow than the average 86 inches that falls each winter.

“This was an extremely challenging winter season, but our crews worked tirelessly to conquer each storm and keep travelers safe and moving in Minnesota,” Nancy Daubenberger, state transportation commissioner, said in a statement released with the report. “MnDOT has more than 1,600 snowplow operators that drive 800+ plows each winter, and we are grateful to Minnesotans for their patience and safe driving during tough winter conditions.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow driver's view Jan. 14, 2022, along U.S. Highway 212, west of Montevideo, Minn. Contributed / MnDOT

Combined, MNDOT snowplow drivers worked more 850,000 regular and overtime hours over the winter — over 100,000 hours more than the previous winter season.

To keep 30,027 lane miles of highway open, MNDOT used 260,380 tons of salt, 14.14 million gallons of liquid brine — the most ever — and 36,439 tons of sand.

“Liquids are changing the game when it comes to snow and ice operations," said Jed Falgren, MNDOT state maintenance engineer. "By adding liquid to rock salt as we apply it to the road, it activates that salt faster and helps the material stay in the driving lane. That helps us clear roads faster, and we need less materials to achieve those results."

The full report is available at dot.state.mn.us/maintenance/winter-report.html.