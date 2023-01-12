99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gov. Walz signs tax breaks into law with conformity bill, the first of the session

The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into alignment with the federal code, which underwent several changes in recent years as Congress passed pandemic-relief bills.

WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a tax conformity bill into law at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday. The bill had strong bipartisan support and was the first to be signed into law in the 2023 session.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
January 12, 2023 05:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, Jan. 12, signed into law the first bill of the 2023 legislative session, a tax conformity bill that's projected to bring more than $100 million in tax relief over the next few years.

Joined by bipartisan lawmakers and hospitality industry representatives in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Minnesota Capitol, Walz signed the tax conformity bill, which brings Minnesota’s tax code into alignment with the federal code, which underwent several changes over the past few years as Congress passed pandemic-relief bills.

During the pandemic, the federal government enacted policies that affected the tax status of businesses and individual filers, including student loan borrowers and the hospitality industry. But because Minnesota hadn’t conformed its tax laws to the federal code since 2019, some filers in the state may have missed out on some of the credits and deductions.

“This is the way the Legislature is supposed to work, this is the way things are supposed to get done,” the governor said, later adding: “This is a great achievement. And I think it really speaks to what Minnesotans are saying — just come together, find some compromise and get some things done. And this is no small feat, this $100 million tax conformity bill that impacts Minnesotans' lives.”

Under the changes signed into law by Walz, many filers would be able to claim exemptions, credits and deductions made available during the pandemic by the federal government that Minnesota did not recognize. The exemptions included grants for restaurants and venues shuttered by lockdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes would mean Minnesota would give up about $100 million in revenue in 2024 and 2025, and another $3 million or so in the following two years, according to nonpartisan legislative research.

DSC00721.JPG
Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart delivers remarks on the 2023 tax conformity bill Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in St. Paul.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said new tax forms for 2022 would be immediately available when the bill became law. Marquart, a former Democratic representative from Dilworth who chaired the House Tax Committee before his current appointment, had urged lawmakers to act swiftly on conformity so it could go into effect in time for the opening of the 2022 tax season, which starts Jan. 23.

“The updating is already going on with computer software for tax providers to make sure we can get that updated and get those tests done. Make sure are no glitches and so forth,” he said. “The timing is perfect … this will make things a lot simpler for filers in 2022.”

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
062020.N.DNT.MARCHES TS c20.JPG
Minnesota
Bill would make Juneteenth a holiday in Minnesota
While Minnesota has symbolically recognized Juneteenth in the past, a bill authored by Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, would cement it as an official paid holiday for state employees.
January 12, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Roger Reinert, left, takes a selfie with some of his supporters before starting a press conference to announce his candidacy for Duluth Mayor
Local
Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race
Roger Reinert says Duluth can "expect more, do better."
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, in Washington
National
Biden turns over second set of classified papers, White House says
The White House on Monday said other documents were found in November in the closet of an office at a think tank in Washington that Joe Biden had used after leaving the vice presidency.
January 12, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw and Gram Slattery / Reuters
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Minnesota
IRS is late in paying back $11.5 million, so Mayo Clinic is asking for interest
In December, a judge ruled that the IRS owed Mayo Clinic a refund. Since the government hasn't paid yet, Mayo wants interest totaling $1.5 million — and counting — added to the bill.
January 11, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Minnesota
Legal cannabis bill begins committee marathon in Minnesota Legislature
For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state. However, the odds appear better than ever this year.
January 11, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
3147731+0B52DXJ0KvwFrUzB1SnpkWFNMUE0.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota higher education system wants $350 million, tuition freeze
If a Minnesota State Colleges and Universities budget request were approved by lawmakers, tuition would be frozen for students at the state's 33 public colleges and universities.
January 11, 2023 04:42 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
IMG-0061.jpg
Minnesota
Walz pitches Minnesota paid leave program
Paid family and medical leave is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session.
January 10, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DMV.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House weighs driver's licenses for people in U.S. illegally
The bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the U.S.
January 10, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
U.S. Supreme Court
National
U.S. Supreme Court considers narrowing federal protections for unions
Glacier Northwest had sued Teamsters Local Union No. 174, representing the company's truck drivers, in state court accusing the union of intentional property destruction during the strike.
January 10, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  John Kruzel / Reuters
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
Minnesota-federal bill could bring new tax breaks by end of week
During the pandemic, federal programs affected tax status for people with student loans as well as the hospitality industry.
January 10, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

The conformity change affects tax returns for 2019-22, years affected by pandemic-era federal bills like the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act. Filers will have to submit amended returns for previous years where state and federal tax codes did not align in order to take advantage of the changes.

Dayna Frank, president and CEO of Minneapolis’ famed music venue First Avenue and its associated venues, hailed the bill as a great success for the state’s independently owned venues, which were tested by the pandemic closures and faced higher tax burdens due to relief grants that were not exempted under Minnesota’s tax code. Frank said the additional tax burden in 2022 could have been “business-ending.”

Of all the bills making headlines early in the session, tax conformity stands out for its bipartisanship and swiftness of action by Republican and Democratic Farmer Labor lawmakers. House Majority Leader Jamie Long and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, both of Minneapolis, were present for the signing, as were GOP House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson.

DFLers have many early priorities this session that they’ll likely move on with little to no support from Republicans, including abortion rights and a package of elections-related legislation. But conformity is an issue with broad support, so the bill was fast-tracked through the House and Senate and to the governor’s desk.

Walz said he was encouraged by the level of cooperation, but didn’t hide from the fact that there will be more controversial bills down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This one feels good to me. I'm, again, not naive. There will be signings in here that will not make some people happy. That's the way it's gonna go,” he told reporters. “But I think it sets the tone that all voices matter.”

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER:
Water reclamation plant
Minnesota
Greater Minnesota cities hope for $105 million aid boost, bonding bill after ‘disappointing’ 2022 session
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, which represents more than 100 cities outside the metro, called on leaders to use Minnesota’s record surplus to help with local aid for public projects.
January 09, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
DFL bill would create automatic voter registration, restore felons' voting rights
January 06, 2023 05:15 PM
Minnesota
DFL lawmakers get early start on push to codify abortion rights
January 05, 2023 03:51 PM
Minnesota
Abortion, paid leave, elections top list of DFL bills at beginning of session
January 04, 2023 01:42 PM

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATURETAXESTIM WALZ
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
4d13e9-20151009-umhospital02.jpg
Minnesota
U of M presses for control of campus teaching hospital ahead of Sanford-Fairview deal
The U would seek control of the University of Minnesota Medical Centers on the east and west banks, the M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center, and the Masonic Children’s Hospital.
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
011223 Klobuchar.jpg
Minnesota
Klobuchar talks workforce, child care with celebrity chef Molly Yeh
Sen. Amy Klobuchar recalled the other towns and local businesses throughout Minnesota she’s visited before coming to East Grand Forks Wednesday, Jan. 11, and what she has noticed along the way.
January 12, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
63c8f6-20230111-cairmn-hamlin-university301-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Hamline student, former instructor at center of debate over religion, academic freedom speak out
Student says she was blindsided by an image of the Prophet Muhammad in her World Art class
January 12, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Rapid COVID Test
Minnesota
Last chance for Minnesotans to order free COVID-19 tests
"Since the state's free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households," Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said in a statement.
January 12, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service