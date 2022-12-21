Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, announced six appointments to their cabinet, including commissioners of Health, Education and Public Safety.

Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Mark Phillips did not seek reappointment and 16 other cabinet members will remain in their posts when Walz begins his second term in January.

Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson retired in August and Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty left his post in September for a job with the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Health Commissioner

Brooke Cunningham. Contributed / Nkauj Shoua Vang

Replacing Health Commissioner Malcolm is Dr. Brooke Cunningham, who has served as assistant commissioner of the Health Equity Bureau at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Prior to serving in the health department, Cunningham was an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where her teaching and research focused on race and medicine. She also provides care at the Community-University Health Care Clinic.

“I am thrilled to be appointed to lead the Department of Health at this critical time in the agency’s history,” she said in a news release from the governor's office. “As the agency transitions out of a pandemic response, its leaders and staff have a unique opportunity to reinvest in the foundational capabilities of public health. I aim to prioritize equity in our science, operations, and community partnerships, so that we can more effectively protect, maintain, and improve the health of all Minnesotans.”

Education Commissioner

Willie Jett

Willie Jett has been appointed Commissioner of Education. He has taught in and headed rural, suburban and urban school districts across Minnesota for more than 30 years.

“Having worked in school districts from St. Cloud to St. Paul, Willie Jett understands the shared challenges and diverse needs of schools across our state,” Walz said in a news release. “I look forward to working together to ensure every child in Minnesota receives a world-class education, no matter their race or ZIP code.”

Public Safety Commissioner

Bob Jacobson

Walz has picked Bob Jacobson, a current administration official with more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, to head the Department of Public Safety.

Jacobson is the interim deputy assistant commissioner in the Department of Human Services He served 16 years as New Brighton police chief and public safety director, where he led police fire and emergency management. He also once served as interim police chief for the city of Stillwater.

"Bob Jacobson understands the importance of taking a holistic approach to public safety,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “He is an experienced leader in public safety and emergency management, as well as human services. He will blend this unique approach to prioritize the needs of children and families and ensure that all Minnesotans feel safe in their homes and communities.”

Revenue Commissioner

Paul Marquart

Longtime Dilworth DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, who served 18 years on the House Taxes Committee, has been tapped to head the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to have this opportunity to serve Minnesotans as their Commissioner of Revenue,” Marquart said in the news release. “My highest priority is to assure that every Minnesotan has an opportunity to succeed with a tax code that values equity, fairness, integrity, and transparency.”

The League of Minnesota Cities praised Marquart's appointment as revenue commissioner. The position is responsible for managing the state's revenue system and tax laws. It also advises the Legislature and governor on tax policy and operations.

In addition to his career as a lawmaker, Marquart is a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School, where he has taught for nearly 40 years. He served as mayor of Dilworth from 1990-2000.

Labor and Industry Commissioner

Nicole Blissenbach

Nicole Blissenbach, who has served as the Department of Labor and Industry's temporary commissioner since August 2022, has been appointed to lead the agency. She joined the department in 2019, and previously served as the department's deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner for enforcement and compliance strategies and partnerships. Before that she was an attorney in the legal department at the teachers' union Education Minnesota.

Blissenbach oversaw the rollout of the Frontline Worker Pay program earlier this year, where more than a million Minnesotans who had to report to work during the worst of the pandemic got $487 checks from the state.

The Labor and Industry Department is tasked with enforcing labor laws, and construction codes and overseeing apprenticeship programs. It also runs the state workers' compensation program

Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation

Ida Rukavina

Ida Rukavina will be the next commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. The agency is tasked with investing taconite production taxes back into Northeastern Minnesota businesses and communities.

A lifelong Iron Ranger, Rukavina in August 2021 took over as the executive director of the Range Association of Municipals and Schools. She previously worked for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

She is the daughter of the late Tom Rukavina, who represented the Iron Range in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1987-2013 as a member of the Democratic Farmer Labor Party.

