SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members

Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration.

Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, left, speak with reporters at the Capitol following a news conference May 2.
Dana Ferguson / Forum News Service file photo
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, announced six appointments to their cabinet, including commissioners of Health, Education and Public Safety.

Four commissioners announced their departures in November, leaving six vacancies in the Walz administration. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Mark Phillips did not seek reappointment and 16 other cabinet members will remain in their posts when Walz begins his second term in January.

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
SOB_tcm36-228153.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Members of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a plan to overhaul and expand the 90-year-old building.
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Lannon.jpg
Minnesota
PTSD-linked officer suicide may fall under 'line of duty' death benefit, Minnesota appeals court rules
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerome Lannon, 58, died by suicide in 2018 after struggling with PTSD. The Department of Public Safety said it doesn't qualify as death in the line of duty.
December 20, 2022 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
2068349+U.S. Capitol closeup.jpg
National
U.S. House Democrats to decide whether to release Trump's tax information
Candidates are not required by law to release their tax returns, but previous presidential hopefuls of both parties have voluntarily done so for several decades.
December 20, 2022 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Council upholds decision to allow construction of controversial Duluth Heights hotel
A group of neighbors unsuccessfully appealed the decision.
December 19, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
An orange-yellow snow plow sits outside in the snow.
Local
St. Louis County snowplow drivers reject offer and authorize strike
98.8% of members voted to reject the county's final offer at their annual meeting, immediately authorizing a strike in January.
December 19, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Ken Martin.jpg
Columns
DFL Chairman's View: Democrats should be excited about presidential primary reforms
From the column: "Even though Minnesota didn’t make the final cut (to host an early primary), I can tell you the process our party ran should make us all proud and optimistic about the future."
December 19, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Ken Martin
Several people gather around a man holding a certificate of appreciation.
Local
4 things you need to know about St. Louis County this week
This week: Bentley mayor awarded for pandemic help, Zeitgeist gets film help, HRA program is going strong, a report on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in county workforce.
December 18, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
FILE: Eric Ringsred
Local
Ringsred, city of Duluth headed to Minnesota Supreme Court
Justices agreed to review a decision that reinstated a once-dismissed lawsuit and cleared the way for the local preservationist to add several defendants, including Mayor Emily Larson.
December 17, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Anton Lazzaro.JPG
Minnesota
Trial set for Minnesota GOP donor accused of sex trafficking; co-defendant to change plea Monday
Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, who faces multiple charges for allegedly paying minors for sex, now has a jury trial date after more than a year of hearings.
December 15, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson retired in August and Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty left his post in September for a job with the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Health Commissioner

Cunningham Headshot.jpg
Brooke Cunningham.
Contributed / Nkauj Shoua Vang

Replacing Health Commissioner Malcolm is Dr. Brooke Cunningham, who has served as assistant commissioner of the Health Equity Bureau at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Prior to serving in the health department, Cunningham was an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where her teaching and research focused on race and medicine. She also provides care at the Community-University Health Care Clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am thrilled to be appointed to lead the Department of Health at this critical time in the agency’s history,” she said in a news release from the governor's office. “As the agency transitions out of a pandemic response, its leaders and staff have a unique opportunity to reinvest in the foundational capabilities of public health. I aim to prioritize equity in our science, operations, and community partnerships, so that we can more effectively protect, maintain, and improve the health of all Minnesotans.”

Education Commissioner

Jett Headshot.jpg
Willie Jett

Willie Jett has been appointed Commissioner of Education. He has taught in and headed rural, suburban and urban school districts across Minnesota for more than 30 years.

“Having worked in school districts from St. Cloud to St. Paul, Willie Jett understands the shared challenges and diverse needs of schools across our state,” Walz said in a news release. “I look forward to working together to ensure every child in Minnesota receives a world-class education, no matter their race or ZIP code.”

Public Safety Commissioner

Jacobson Headshot.jpeg
Bob Jacobson

Walz has picked Bob Jacobson, a current administration official with more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, to head the Department of Public Safety.

Jacobson is the interim deputy assistant commissioner in the Department of Human Services He served 16 years as New Brighton police chief and public safety director, where he led police fire and emergency management. He also once served as interim police chief for the city of Stillwater.

"Bob Jacobson understands the importance of taking a holistic approach to public safety,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “He is an experienced leader in public safety and emergency management, as well as human services. He will blend this unique approach to prioritize the needs of children and families and ensure that all Minnesotans feel safe in their homes and communities.”

Revenue Commissioner

Paul Marquart
Paul Marquart

Longtime Dilworth DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, who served 18 years on the House Taxes Committee, has been tapped to head the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to have this opportunity to serve Minnesotans as their Commissioner of Revenue,” Marquart said in the news release. “My highest priority is to assure that every Minnesotan has an opportunity to succeed with a tax code that values equity, fairness, integrity, and transparency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The League of Minnesota Cities praised Marquart's appointment as revenue commissioner. The position is responsible for managing the state's revenue system and tax laws. It also advises the Legislature and governor on tax policy and operations.

In addition to his career as a lawmaker, Marquart is a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School, where he has taught for nearly 40 years. He served as mayor of Dilworth from 1990-2000.

Labor and Industry Commissioner

Blissenbach Headshot.jpg
Nicole Blissenbach

Nicole Blissenbach, who has served as the Department of Labor and Industry's temporary commissioner since August 2022, has been appointed to lead the agency. She joined the department in 2019, and previously served as the department's deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner for enforcement and compliance strategies and partnerships. Before that she was an attorney in the legal department at the teachers' union Education Minnesota.

Blissenbach oversaw the rollout of the Frontline Worker Pay program earlier this year, where more than a million Minnesotans who had to report to work during the worst of the pandemic got $487 checks from the state.

The Labor and Industry Department is tasked with enforcing labor laws, and construction codes and overseeing apprenticeship programs. It also runs the state workers' compensation program

Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation

Ida Rukavina.jpg
Ida Rukavina

Ida Rukavina will be the next commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. The agency is tasked with investing taconite production taxes back into Northeastern Minnesota businesses and communities.

A lifelong Iron Ranger, Rukavina in August 2021 took over as the executive director of the Range Association of Municipals and Schools. She previously worked for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

She is the daughter of the late Tom Rukavina, who represented the Iron Range in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1987-2013 as a member of the Democratic Farmer Labor Party.

Related Topics: MINNESOTATIM WALZGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What to read next
COVID-19 VACCINE
Minnesota
Got holiday COVID? Minnesota’s new telehealth app can help with treatment
Participants who test positive for COVID-19 with a home test or a positive test from a lab can download the “Cue Health” app.
December 21, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
121022.F.FF.starvationdoc-mug.jpg
The Vault
'Hazzard-ous' healer: How this Minnesota woman's deadly fasting methods finally caught up with her
Linda Hazzard saw the wealthy Williamson sisters as the perfect victims for her dangerous fasting 'cure.' But when one died and the other dropped to 50 pounds, authorities started paying attention.
December 20, 2022 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
MNsure logo
Minnesota
Minnesotans can still enroll in health insurance through MNsure
While open enrollment ended earlier this month, Minnesotans can sign up for coverage that will begin in February.
December 20, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff