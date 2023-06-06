Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen sues Minnesota medical board, attorney general

ST. PAUL — Former Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen is suing the state’s medical practice board and Attorney General Keith Ellison, claiming state investigations of his claims about COVID-19 were politically motivated.

Jensen, a Chaska, Minnesota, family practice physician who unsuccessfully ran for governor against Democrat Tim Walz in 2022, filed two lawsuits Tuesday, June 6: one against the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice in federal court and another against Ellison in Carver County District Court.

In the federal lawsuit, Jensen claims the medical board violated his First Amendment right to free speech by investigating his license with the intent of suppressing his out-of-mainstream statements on the pandemic. Jensen, a former state senator, rose to prominence as a critic of lockdowns, vaccines, masks and other policies aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“For three years, while I was a sitting State Senator and while I was running for governor, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice hovered over me as a weaponized agency,” he said in a Tuesday news release.

Jensen has said the board investigated his license five times in recent years and that the most recent investigation closed this spring with no discipline. Investigations did not deal with his work with patients or issues with care, according to the federal lawsuit.

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit, which seeks civil damages and to prevent the board from investigating Jensen in the future “because of his political speech.”

During the 2022 campaign, Jensen said he would overhaul the board’s membership if elected governor.

In the lawsuit against Ellison, who is a Democrat, Jensen claims the Attorney General’s Office “withheld data” on the medical practice board’s investigations in an attempt to suppress information about the cases.

According to the lawsuit, the Attorney General’s Office told Jensen it couldn’t provide certain information because “Jensen might publicly speak about the data, and some other person might then be upset with the Defendants for what the data show.” They pointed to harassing and threatening phone calls to the office as one reason to withhold the data, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleges the attorney general assisted the board with the “politically motivated investigations.” It aims to recover withheld documents and civil damages.

A spokesperson for Attorney General’s Office said its staff takes open records requests seriously and that they had fulfilled Jensen’s data requests to the best of their ability.

“The Office gave Dr. Jensen nearly 1,800 responsive documents. It also withheld other data that fell within categories that the law authorizes the Office to withhold,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “This lawsuit is without merit and the Office will respond fully in court.”

In both lawsuits, Jensen is represented by the Upper Midwest Law Center, a law firm with ties to the conservative Minnesota think tank Center of the American Experiment. Jensen first announced his intent to sue the medical practice board and Ellison earlier in the spring, and has been raising money for legal fees online.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .