Minnesota
Duluth-based fighter wing shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron, Walz says

Airmen from the 148th took off from Madison, completed the mission and returned safely, the Minnesota governor tweeted.

A F-16 fighter in flight.
A F-16 fighter with the 148th Fighter Wing comes in for a landing at Duluth International Airport on June 30, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
February 12, 2023 10:09 PM
DULUTH — An F-16 from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron on Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet.

The Duluth-based fighter wing, which flies F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, took off from Madison, Wisconsin, "to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission," Walz said.

It's the third unidentified object shot down over the U.S. and Canada in as many days. The shootdowns come after a Chinese spying balloon was brought down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina after crossing much of the country.

Few details have been shared on the three objects downed since Friday.

"The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said.

World
PREVIOUSLY: U.S. military shoots down another flying object near Canadian border
Meanwhile, Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of an unidentified flying object that was shot down by a U.S. jet over Yukon territory on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Reuters

The 148th did not immediately respond to an email from the News Tribune on Sunday evening.

Walz tweeted that federal officials will be responsible for sharing more information.

The F-16 fired an AIM9x Sidewinder missile and downed the object at 2:42 p.m. EST at the direction of President Joe Biden based on recommendations from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and military leadership, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday.

"The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery," the Department of Defense said in its release. "There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected."

According to Bloomberg News, the White House said Sunday it’s too early to definitively describe the object shot down Sunday. It was spotted at about 20,000 feet, an altitude that was assessed to pose risks to civilian flights.

Reuters reported Sunday that U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck told reporters it was unclear what the objects are, where they originated and how they remain airborne.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," said VanHerck, the head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and Northern Command.

NORAD is responsible with defending North American airspace.

The Department of Defense said NORAD was tracking the object visually and by radar since Sunday morning. It also said it was likely the same object briefly detected over Montana on Saturday.

"Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive (Department of Defense) sites," the department said.

Reuters reported that the military is trying to recover debris from the object, which likely fell in Canadian waters.

This story was updated at 10:09 p.m. Feb. 12 with additional information from the U.S. Department of Defense and Reuters news organization. It was originally posted at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 12.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
