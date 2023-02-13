Duluth-based fighter wing shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron, Walz says

DULUTH — An F-16 from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron on Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet.

The Duluth-based fighter wing, which flies F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, took off from Madison, Wisconsin, "to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission," Walz said.

I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission. The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 13, 2023

It's the third unidentified object shot down over the U.S. and Canada in as many days. The shootdowns come after a Chinese spying balloon was brought down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina after crossing much of the country.

Few details have been shared on the three objects downed since Friday.

"The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe," Walz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 148th did not immediately respond to an email from the News Tribune on Sunday evening.

Walz tweeted that federal officials will be responsible for sharing more information.

The F-16 fired an AIM9x Sidewinder missile and downed the object at 2:42 p.m. EST at the direction of President Joe Biden based on recommendations from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and military leadership, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday.

"The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery," the Department of Defense said in its release. "There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected."

According to Bloomberg News, the White House said Sunday it’s too early to definitively describe the object shot down Sunday. It was spotted at about 20,000 feet, an altitude that was assessed to pose risks to civilian flights.

Reuters reported Sunday that U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck told reporters it was unclear what the objects are, where they originated and how they remain airborne.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," said VanHerck, the head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and Northern Command.

NORAD is responsible with defending North American airspace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Defense said NORAD was tracking the object visually and by radar since Sunday morning. It also said it was likely the same object briefly detected over Montana on Saturday.

"Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive (Department of Defense) sites," the department said.

Reuters reported that the military is trying to recover debris from the object, which likely fell in Canadian waters.