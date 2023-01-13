Diverse applicants sought for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s advisory group

ST. PAUL — Diverse and traditionally underrepresented Minnesotans have the opportunity to shape the future of environmental justice through an advisory group.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is seeking applicants from these communities for their environmental justice advisory group. The group is composed of Minnesotans from across the state who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice, according to a statement by MPCA.

The agency defines environmental justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people when it comes to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

Applications are open now through Feb. 13.

Application information is available on the MPCA’s environmental justice webpage . The MPCA states that previously selected candidates have held professional positions in higher education, government and community sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over a decade the MPCA has been working to reduce the pollution and health disparities faced by Minnesota’s most at-risk communities, which they state include Black, Indigenous, low-income and communities of color.

The environmental justice advisory group was founded in 2016 and are responsible for advising the agency on:

