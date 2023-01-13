99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Diverse applicants sought for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s advisory group

The group is composed of Minnesotans from across the state who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice, according to a statement by MPCA.

mn_pollution_control_agency.jpg
By Forum staff
January 12, 2023 07:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Diverse and traditionally underrepresented Minnesotans have the opportunity to shape the future of environmental justice through an advisory group.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is seeking applicants from these communities for their environmental justice advisory group. The group is composed of Minnesotans from across the state who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice, according to a statement by MPCA.

The agency defines environmental justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people when it comes to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

Applications are open now through Feb. 13.

Application information is available on the MPCA’s environmental justice webpage . The MPCA states that previously selected candidates have held professional positions in higher education, government and community sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over a decade the MPCA has been working to reduce the pollution and health disparities faced by Minnesota’s most at-risk communities, which they state include Black, Indigenous, low-income and communities of color.

The environmental justice advisory group was founded in 2016 and are responsible for advising the agency on:

  • Integrating environmental justice principles into MPCA’s permitting, compliance, and grant awards
  • Agency activities, programs and staff training
  • Identifying approaches to build stronger relationships with communities and opportunities for meaningful engagement
  • Managing legislative action planning and response
  • Qualifying how to measure progress toward environmental justice goals
Related Topics: MOORHEADGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Forum staff
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota
Gov. Walz signs tax breaks into law with conformity bill, the first of the session
The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into alignment with the federal code, which underwent several changes in recent years as Congress passed pandemic-relief bills.
January 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
062020.N.DNT.MARCHES TS c20.JPG
Minnesota
Bill would make Juneteenth a holiday in Minnesota
While Minnesota has symbolically recognized Juneteenth in the past, a bill authored by Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, would cement it as an official paid holiday for state employees.
January 12, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
4d13e9-20151009-umhospital02.jpg
Minnesota
U of M presses for control of campus teaching hospital ahead of Sanford-Fairview deal
The U would seek control of the University of Minnesota Medical Centers on the east and west banks, the M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center, and the Masonic Children’s Hospital.
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
011223 Klobuchar.jpg
Minnesota
Klobuchar talks workforce, child care with celebrity chef Molly Yeh
Sen. Amy Klobuchar recalled the other towns and local businesses throughout Minnesota she’s visited before coming to East Grand Forks Wednesday, Jan. 11, and what she has noticed along the way.
January 12, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast