DFL takes reins of Minnesota government as 2023 legislative session gavels in

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers on Tuesday returned to a very different climate at the Capitol as they gaveled in the 2023 legislative session.

Democrats have complete control of state government for the first time since 2014 — only the second time in more than 30 years. That means they’ll be able to pursue plans to increase funding for education, create a paid family and medical leave program and codify abortion protections into law without having to make major compromises with Republicans.

The Legislature has to get an over $50 billion state budget together for the next two years, as the current biennial budget ends June 30. State government runs out of funding and shuts down if the governor doesn’t sign budget bills into law by that date.

There’s a historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus over which Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic-Farmer-Labor majorities in the Senate and House will have control over how it's spent. During his second inaugural address on Monday, Walz vowed to put education, children and families at the center of his budget proposal.

Boosting funding for education, day care programs and a leave program are general points the governor and DFL majorities generally agree upon. Finer details of the agenda will come into sharper focus when the governor releases his budget recommendations in January.

Walz was set to meet with Senate and House lawmakers in the Capitol before they convened at noon.

The odds for legal adult-use marijuana and sports betting also appear to have improved with the new alignment at the Capitol, where Democrats have a 70-64 majority over Republicans in the House and a 34-33 majority in the Senate. Republicans had controlled the Senate since 2017.

While the Legislature will be in session until May, lawmakers, activists and interest groups have already hit the ground running with abortion rights and marijuana legalization.

The House Health Committee is scheduled Thursday to hold a hearing on a bill to protect abortion rights called the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act. House leadership has expressed a strong commitment to codifying abortion rights in state law, and with complete Democratic Party control of state government, the odds of such a bill making it to the governor’s desk appear higher than ever.

Before the House and Senate reconvened at noon Tuesday, groups for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana held news conferences to state their cases.

State Rep. Jessica Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, held a news conference with Minnesotans Against Cannabis Prohibition to promote legalization efforts. Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization, a coalition of groups including the state insurance association and the Minnesota Catholic Conference, launched its effort to oppose a legalization bill.

Moms Demand Action ralliers gather near the entrance of the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Alex Derosier / Forum News Service

Gun control group Moms Demand Action, as well as supporters of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment into Minnesota’s Constitution, also held rallies at the Capitol. Moms Demand Action rallies gathered outside the Senate and House chambers ahead of lawmakers reconvening.

One-third of the Legislature is newly elected members, and one of the first orders of business Tuesday was for new members to take their oaths of office.

Members will also formally designate their leaders in the House and Senate. The House DFL Caucus in November decided to keep Rep. Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, as speaker. Rep. Jaime Long, DFL-Minneapolis, has been tapped to replace outgoing Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley. Sen. Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis, is set to head the newly elected DFL majority in the Senate.

Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion was set to swear in as the state's first Black president of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the GOP minority in the Senate selected East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson as leader. House Minority Republicans chose Rep. Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, to serve as the new minority leader, replacing longtime caucus leader Rep. Kurt Daudt, of Crown.