DFL bill would create automatic voter registration, restore felons' voting rights

A group of more than 30 DFL lawmakers gathered for a Capitol press conference to announce the formation of a new legislative caucus focused on voting and “defending democracy.”

DSC_0106.JPG
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman addresses reporters at the capitol on Friday, Jan. 6, announcing the creation of a new legislative caucus aimed at changing state election laws.
Alex Derosier / Forum News Service
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
January 06, 2023 04:22 PM
ST. PAUL — Minnesota Democrats are pushing for legislation aimed at expanding voting access, and strengthening campaign finance laws in what they say is a response to a rise in disinformation and intimidation of election workers.

In the midst of unfounded claims of election fraud that have become more common since 2020, Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers say passing bills on elections is among their top priorities this session. The House is set to start hearing some of that legislation next week.

On Friday, Jan. 6 — the second anniversary of a mob of President Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol — a group of more than 30 DFL lawmakers gathered for a Capitol press conference to announce the formation of a new legislative caucus focused on voting and “defending democracy.”

“Since Jan. 6 the attacks have not stopped,” said Rep. Emma Greenman, a Minneapolis Democrat who is carrying an election law overhaul bill in the House. “The disinformation and lies about election systems have only grown.”

Greenman, a Minneapolis Democrat who spent a decade working as an election lawyer across the U.S., said while Minnesota has a trusted elections system, it has been tested in recent years by unfounded claims of fraud following the 2020 election.

The “Democracy for the People Act,” introduced by DFLers in the House and Senate this week, would create automatic voter registration in Minnesota, allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, and also allow for all Minnesota voters to choose to vote by mail on a permanent absentee ballot list.

DFL-backed voting legislation would also restore voting rights to felons on probation and parole. Presently, felons in Minnesota must complete their probation before voting again, sometimes preventing them from voting for decades after release. A case on the matter is currently being weighed by the state supreme court.

Expanding voter registration and making it easier for voters to cast absentee ballots is just one piece of the legislative package. The act also aims to create protections against voter intimidation, harassment and deception. A person convicted of interfering with a person registering to vote or casting a ballot could face a gross misdemeanor or possibly be sued.

Democrats are also proposing changes to state campaign finance law they say will place checks on corporate influence on Minnesota elections. Currently, groups that are not directly affiliated with candidates have significant freedom to spend money on elections without having to disclose their donors. 

The Democracy for the People Act would seek to close this so-called dark money loophole by requiring reporting on independent spending. It would also aim to bar foreign-influenced corporations from influencing elections.

Changing the state’s election laws is not just a top priority for Democratic lawmakers, who recently won control of the Senate back from Republicans and now control both chambers of the Legislature. DFL officials in statewide office also back new election laws and Gov. Tim Walz has expressed interest in signing such legislation. 

Secretary of State Steve Simon, who started his third term this week as the state’s top elections official, has also been calling for the Legislature to act on elections law. At Simon’s inaugural address on Jan. 2, he called for automatic voter registration, voter preregistration for older high school students, and restoring felon voting rights.

House Elections Committee Chair Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley, said they’ll start hearings on the bill next week, starting with the portion that would restore voting rights for felons on parole and probation.

Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
