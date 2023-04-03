Biden to tout economic agenda during Twin Cities visit Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is set to visit a manufacturing facility in the Twin Cities on Monday, April 3, as part of a national tour touting his economic agenda.

The president is visiting a Cummins power generation facility in the north-metro suburb of Fridley as part of his “Investing in America Tour.” Cummins has chosen the site to produce electrolyzers — devices used to produce hydrogen for use in clean energy.

“President Biden will discuss how his 'Investing in America' agenda is unleashing a manufacturing and innovation boom, building a clean-energy economy, and creating good-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and across the country,” the White House said in a news release.

The president is expected to arrive in Minneapolis midday.

Biden’s visit is part of a push to highlight what White House officials say are the positive economic effects of the president’s policies and major pieces of federal legislation, including the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

The White House says private sector companies have pledged to invest more than $2 billion in Minnesota’s economy since Biden took office in 2021. White House officials pointed to several Minnesota projects as a sign of success, such as Xcel Energy’s $575 million solar-power plant planned northwest of the Twin Cities metro, and a proposed Bobcat assembly plant near Minneapolis.

Cummins also announced Monday morning its plans to invest more than $1 billion in manufacturing across the U.S.

Biden’s tour comes as Congress takes a two-week recess. A White House official said the president will stop with members of Congress who helped pass bills like the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill. Vice President Kamala Harris and other executive officials will visit more than 20 states in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The vice president visited St. Cloud in February to highlight the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Ahead of the visit, the Minnesota Republican Party characterized the policies of Biden and Democrats in Congress as wasteful “tax-and-spending sprees.”

“He should apologize for making it harder for families to save for college or retirement, pay the bills, start a business or even buy the things they need every day like groceries and gas,” GOP Chairman David Hahn said in a statement.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com.