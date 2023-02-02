99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Audit finds 'pervasive noncompliance' in Minnesota agencies providing grants

Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.

Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Don Davis / Forum News Service file photo
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
February 02, 2023 05:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — A nonpartisan audit has found widespread issues with how some Minnesota agencies track grant money.

A new report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor released Thursday, Feb. 2, says the Minnesota Department of Education was not following state guidelines for grants.

“OLA has found pervasive noncompliance by state agencies with grants management policies in recent years, and statutes provide little authority to enforce agencies’ compliance with these policies,” Legislative Auditor Judy Randall said in a letter attached to the report.

READ MORE
Walz plan would increase grants oversight in wake of food program fraud
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
Three Feeding Our Future defendants plead guilty to wire fraud
Judge never ordered state to keep paying Feeding Our Future, but that's not the end of it
Most Feeding Our Future defendants avoid pretrial detention

Minnesota agencies distribute a significant amount of grant money to independent groups. From 2018-2022, they spent an annual average of about $514 million on state-funded grants for nonprofits, according to the report.

Lawmakers asked for a review of state agencies’ handling of grant money amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, where federal authorities allege employees and others used federal funds intended for meal programs for luxury cars, real estate and travel expenses. At $250 million, prosecutors say it's the nation's largest pandemic aid fraud scheme. Fifty people have been charged in the case, including the nonprofit’s founder. Several have pleaded guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audit is focused on state funds and does not deal with the fraud alleged at Feeding Our Future, which involved federal funds that Minnesota agencies provided to nonprofits.

Overall, the audit found "systemic issues" with how the state handles grant tracking, and had several recommendations for greater accountability, including increasing external oversight of grants in government agencies. The auditor also found that state agencies use different methods to track grants to nonprofits, but there is not a comprehensive statewide system that allows legislators and others to review different agencies side-by-side.

The auditor’s report found that the Minnesota Department of Education only partly complies with grant management policies, and provided less oversight to grants awarded by the legislature than to competitively awarded grants. Additionally, the report said the education department has some management rules for grants, but it doesn’t provide enough written guidance to grant managers to ensure compliance.

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett told the auditor his agency plans to address concerns raised by the auditor report.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Minnesota Supreme Court affirms 2001 Duluth murder case
Matters of Record for Feb. 1, 2023
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport

“The department takes its responsibility to manage grants seriously and agrees that its procedures, training, and documentation can be improved,” he said in a letter to the Legislative Auditor. “MDE has already begun to take steps that are aligned with the two recommendations made by the OLA.”

Besides the education department, Thursday’s report includes a review of the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Administration, the agency that establishes policies for how agencies should handle grant money. The review found the public safety department “largely complied” with oversight rules but had room for improvement, and suggested the Department of Administration provide more specific guidance to agencies on grant policy.

Republicans in state government have said Gov. Tim Walz and other Democrats did not do enough to stop the alleged fraud at Feeding Our Future. In December, Walz proposed a plan to prevent fraud related to federal funds, and called for the creation of an inspector general at the Department of Education.

In September, a partisan report from the then-Republican-controlled Senate Education Committee found similar issues with the education department’s oversight of meal program dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth in a Thursday statement said the report proves Republican concerns about nonprofit grant oversight are founded and accused DFL leaders of downplaying the issue.

“This is completely unacceptable, and we should be taking swift bipartisan action to implement the recommendations from OLA and consider what else we can do to ensure there is accountability within our state agencies,” she said.

Demuth added that the report in her view is not an “indictment of nonprofits” but instead of state agencies and their handling of grant dollars to independent organizations.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .

MORE FROM ALEX DEROSIER
081520.O.DNT.bluemoundsC8
Minnesota Senate takes up bill requiring 100% clean energy by 2040
Minnesota isn't on track to meet the carbon emission reduction goals it set more than a decade ago. A bill would require utilities to have 100% carbon-free electricity generation within 20 years.
February 02, 2023 04:59 PM
Signs showing different hairstyles hang on the wall during an event Saturday afternoon hosted at AICHO by Project Naptural, a grant-supported, research and socio-cultural initiative aimed at educating, connecting and empowering black women around their natural hair. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Walz signs ethnic hair protections into Minnesota law
The CROWN Act adds natural hairstyles and textures to the definition of race in the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
February 01, 2023 08:40 PM
DSC_0247.JPG
Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
IMG-0320.jpg
Minnesota House approves driver's licenses for people in US illegally
The “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill would remove the requirement for license applicants to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence.
January 30, 2023 08:18 PM
Load More

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCRIME AND COURTSMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREMINNESOTANONPROFITS
Alex Derosier
By Alex Derosier
Alex Derosier covers Minnesota breaking news and state government for Forum News Service.
What To Read Next
79c85b-20230119-iceclimbing-08-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Winter Play: Ice climbing on the North Shore
Getting ready and going up is a challenge, but finishing is a rush
February 02, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Rep. Omar ousted by republicans to serve on House Foreign Affairs committee on Capitol Hill
Minnesota
Republicans boot Rep. Ilhan Omar from House foreign affairs committee over Israel criticism
“They see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced,” Omar declared to a standing ovation from Democratic colleagues. “But I came to Congress to speak out.”
February 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael McAuliff and Dave Goldiner / New York Daily News
FSA snowmobile accident
Minnesota
67-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash in west-central Minnesota
A 67-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a snowmobile crash, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
February 01, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
eca769-20230130-ice-sculpture102-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Snow sisters: Team Kwe, the only all-women Indigenous snow sculpture team in the U.S.
A look at the tight-knit community behind snow sculpting, the "crazy little art sport"
February 01, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex V. Cipolle / MPR News