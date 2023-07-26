Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Assault investigation underway after 2 men injured in Ball Club

One man was stabbed; the other had a gunshot wound, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

police
By Staff reports
Today at 4:52 PM

BALL CLUB, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault after two men were seriously injured in Ball Club early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at approximately 4:03 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, deputies responded to a house in Ball Club after receiving a call requesting help for a man who had been “cut up."

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man inside the home who had been stabbed. At approximately 4:50 a.m., another man arrived at the Deer River Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Both men are in serious but stable condition, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. There is no immediate threat to the public, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this investigation by the Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
93ce57-20230502-cruzguzmancase202-2000.jpg
Minnesota
New Minn. marijuana law likely to ignite legal challenges
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
31a61f-20230726-trees-down-st-paul2-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
5h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News
d29443-20230621-corn01-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Concerns about crops sprout amid extreme drought, heat
1d ago
 · 
By  Phil Picardi and Gracie Stockton / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
police
Minnesota
Assault investigation underway after 2 men injured in Ball Club
18m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor
1m ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Exterior view of windowed storefront on leafy city street. A logo for Frost River, with image of an antlered moose, is etched in the windows.
Arts and Entertainment
Frost River sues Lucasfilm over 'Indiana Jones' ad
5h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
6h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi