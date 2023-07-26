Assault investigation underway after 2 men injured in Ball Club

BALL CLUB, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault after two men were seriously injured in Ball Club early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at approximately 4:03 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, deputies responded to a house in Ball Club after receiving a call requesting help for a man who had been “cut up."

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man inside the home who had been stabbed. At approximately 4:50 a.m., another man arrived at the Deer River Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Both men are in serious but stable condition, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. There is no immediate threat to the public, the release said.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this investigation by the Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.