News Minnesota

Aitkin County man receives 450 months prison for brother’s murder

James Robert Hess was sentenced Monday in Aitkin County District Court for the murder of William Hess

By Staff reports
Today at 1:44 PM

AITKIN, Minn. — A 49-year-old Hill City man has been sentenced to more than 37 years for the 2022 murder of his brother in Aitkin County.

James Robert Hess
James Robert Hess

James Robert Hess was sentenced Monday, Aug. 7, by Judge David Hermerding in Aitkin County District Court to 450 months in prison at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He was given credit for 442 days served in jail.

The sentence was an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. James Hess will need to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence in prison and one-third on supervised release.

An Aitkin County jury in June found James Hess guilty of felony second-degree murder of William Hess, who was found dead from a gunshot wound May 12, 2022, inside a homemade camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township in Aitkin County.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, witnesses said the brothers had a history of not getting along and often fought.

James Hess told investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in October of 2021 that he came home to find William Hess on his roof and threatening him. James Hess said he shot his brother one time, killing him. He then pulled the homemade camper with William Hess’ body inside out to the woods and left it there. According to court documents, James Hess said he shot his brother in self-defense.

