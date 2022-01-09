After little action in 2022, $1.9B bonding bill moves early at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers are beginning the process of getting a $1.9 billion public infrastructure borrowing bill to the governor’s desk.

It would be the first bonding bill in more than two years.

A bonding proposal released this week by Democratic-Farmer-Labor Capital Investment Committee chairs would borrow $1.5 billion and use $392 million in cash funding for projects from the $17.6 billion budget surplus.

State bonding helps many smaller communities across Minnesota get the funding they need to tackle expensive infrastructure projects like water treatment plants. Typically, lawmakers work on bonding bills later in the session, but House Capital Investment Committee chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, said it was "long past time" to move forward on a bonding bill.

“Hundreds of critical infrastructure projects have gone unfunded. There are leaky roofs and windows in state buildings, an inadequate campus chemistry laboratory, unstable riverbanks, kids taking unsafe routes to schools, housing that needs to be built for our most vulnerable, and failing wastewater infrastructure,” Lee said in a news release announcing the proposal. “These are projects that are crucial to communities throughout the state, and inflation causes them to go up in cost the longer we delay this unfinished work.”

Bonding, or capital investment bills, are pieces of legislation that pay for public infrastructure projects such as the construction or improvement of roads, university buildings and water treatment plants. They require approval from a three-fifths supermajority in the Senate and House of Representatives before the governor signs them into law.

Minnesota hasn’t passed a major borrowing bill since fall 2020, when lawmakers and the governor passed a $1.9 billion infrastructure bill. And House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, on Thursday told reporters that she hoped to see a bill on the House floor in early March. The speaker said that once work is done on the bonding bill, Democrats will then move to a 2023 “with or without you” infrastructure spending bill that won't require Republican backing.

Lee and Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers say this year’s bill picks up where last year’s negotiations left off. Last year DFL and Republican lawmakers agreed on a general framework for a more than $1 billion bonding bill, but in an unproductive session marked by partisan gridlock, it never got a vote. Traditionally, the Legislature tries to pass bonding bills in even-numbered years.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said he felt the current level of borrowing proposed by Democrats was a “little steep” but that, overall, Republicans are happy to see a bonding proposal moving forward.

He told reporters on Thursday that his caucus was still in the process of collecting potential projects from members’ districts, though added that they’d like to see Democrats move on tax relief before they act on a bonding bill.

“I think it's not too much to ask for, that we see some passage of tax relief for Minnesotans or ways to get money back and Minnesotans before we see it moving forward,” Johnson said.

Hortman said there would be about $90 million in bonds and $185 million in cash for projects for Democrats and Republicans. There’s funding set aside for Republicans in the bill’s current form, so when Republicans introduce their projects the bill can be amended to include them.

Lee presented the bonding proposal on Monday, to the House Capital Investment Committee, which heard further testimony on the bill Wednesday. The Senate version sponsored by Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, saw similar committee action over the past week.

For now, much of the specific appropriations in the project are for statewide agency projects, such as for colleges, housing and corrections. More than $245 million is specifically marked for transportation projects including local road improvement and bridge replacement programs. Some $177 million in borrowing currently is marked for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

In his public infrastructure budget proposal released in January, Gov. Tim Walz said he wanted a bonding proposal with $1.9 billion in general obligation bonds, $900 million from the general fund and $250 million in appropriation bonds as part of a $3.3 billion public infrastructure plan.

Last year, the state got more than $5 billion in requests from agencies, local governments and higher education institutions for bonding requests. A bill granting more than a billion dollars of those requests had started to materialize, but lawmakers in a Legislature divided between DFL and Republican control never got it past the finish line. Walz’s last bonding proposal called for $2.7 billion at the beginning of the 2022 session.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com .