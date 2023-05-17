48 hours of annual sick time will soon be Minnesota law

ST. PAUL — Minnesota will soon require all employers to provide workers with more than a week of paid sick time each year.

A final jobs and labor package passed by the House and Senate on Tuesday night creates a new “sick and safe time” mandate, where employers must offer 48 hours of paid time each year for illness, medical appointments, child care or seeking help for domestic abuse. Around 900,000 workers in Minnesota do not have any paid time off, and most of them are low-wage, supporters say.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers say their jobs and labor package jobs and labor package will protect worker safety and economic well-being. The bill passed the House 70-61 and the Senate 34-32 on Tuesday on party-line votes, with no Republican support.

“When this session began, we told people across our state that we would build an economy that works for all Minnesotans,” said Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic in a floor speech ahead of the bill’s passage.

“It helps ensure that no working Minnesotan has to choose between a paycheck and the time to care for themselves or a loved one,” she later added, urging lawmakers to vote for the bill.

The next step is the desk of DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who supports the policy.

Besides the sick time mandate, the 274-page bill creates new workplace safety regulations for warehouse and meatpacking workers, and a new nursing home work standards board.

Sixteen states have adopted a paid sick and safe time policy and some cities in Minnesota already have a similar policy in place. Duluth requires businesses with five or more employees to offer sick time. St. Paul, Bloomington and Minneapolis also require it.

The House passed a separate sick time bill in February, but it later got included in the labor bill both chambers voted on Tuesday. The bill hit a snag in the Senate on Monday and had to get re-referred to a committee for more review before final passage.

Republican opponents and critics from the business community say the sick time bill is yet another burdensome mandate being pushed by DFL lawmakers and the governor, who won full control of state government in November.

Paid sick and safe time is just one part of the picture. A proposal to create a paid family medical leave program would provide 12 weeks of paid leave for medical reasons and 12 weeks of leave for family reasons. A final version of that bill is likely to see final votes this week.

Supporters of the sick and safe time bill say it’s important to have a separate pool of paid leave time, as paid family and medical leave is intended for long-term life events.

Republicans also are concerned the sick time requirement will hurt smaller businesses that may not have the means to offer leave to employees.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce opposes sick and safe time, pointing to added workplace regulations and mandates, especially as the state inches closer to creating a paid family and medical leave program funded by $1.5 billion or more in new taxes.

The sick and safe time proposal would apply to both part-time and full-time workers. It would take six weeks for a full-time employee to earn the equivalent of one day off. Employees would be able to carry over unused paid time off each year and bank a total of 80 hours.

Employers who offer paid time off plans would not have to make any changes as long as their benefits meet or exceed the new requirement in the bill. Independent contractors and pilots and flight attendants who spend less than half their time in Minnesota each year are not included in the requirement.

Businesses that fail to provide the benefit could face a fine of up to $10,000 per violation or for not providing documentation of their leave policy to the state. Enforcement would be the responsibility of the Department of Labor and Industry.

