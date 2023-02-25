1 killed in Duluth police shooting

DULUTH — A police officer shot and killed a 34-year-old Duluth man who "charged" the officer with a knife during an arrest attempt, Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said Friday evening.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday in the alley of the 1500 block of East Third Street.

Ceynowa said officers were trying to arrest the man for felony threats of violence. They used verbal commands, a taser and a 40-millimeter sponge rounds, he said.

"After failed de-escalation attempts, the male charged the responding officer with the knife," Ceynowa said. "One officer fired their duty-issued handgun. Officers on scene immediately rendered aid and called an ambulance."

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died, Ceynowa said.

Duluth Police Department officers investigate near the site of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth on Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

It was captured on body camera, Ceynowa said, and footage will be released at a later date with guidance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was called in to take over the investigation, as is standard in deadly force incidents.

The BCA arrived in Duluth on Friday evening, Ceynowa said.

Ceynowa would not name the man who died or the officer who shot him. He also did not say how many officers were there at the time of the shooting or how many rounds were fired.

Following protocol, officiers involved will be placed on administrative leave, Ceynowa said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this individual's family, his friends as well as our officers and their families," Ceynowa said.

