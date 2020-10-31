Matters of Record for Oct. 31, 2020

District Court

St. Louis County

Oct. 16

Christian V. Baerg, 31, Silver Bay, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $60 in restitution.

Tucker B. Christenson, 22, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Wayne R. Gunderson, 64, Chisholm, violation of a restricted driver's license, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Timothy E. R. Kanian, 37, Hibbing, driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Chase T. Wehmeyer, 20, East Bethel, Minnesota, violation of open bottle law, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 19

Matthew P. Archambault, 34, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Mark A. Barnwell, 60, Blaine, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year.

Riordan M. Daugherty, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Deanna C. Davis, 49, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Noah K. Hlavka, 25, Duluth, driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 286 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 285 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive.

Dana R. Jablinske, 57, Knife River, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/27/14), fined $200.

Gene P. Johnson, 44, Superior, disorderly conduct and assault, continued for dismissal for 7 months and 22 days per each count.

Leah L. Lehikoinen, 34, Cloquet, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, credit for 29 days local confinement.

Andrew S. McConnell, 35, Duluth, disseminate pornographic work, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and pay $5,000 in restitution.

Jason L. G. Moore, 25, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement.

Matthew L. Scheper, 31, Saginaw, fugitive, extradition waived.

Robert J. Smith, 42, Duluth, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 20

Robert P. Axelson, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 with $50 stayed.

Kodty L. S. Barnes, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Lawrence B. Beck, 54, East Bethel, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Charles E. Copeland, 37, Grand Rapids, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $1,000 fine with $700 stayed.

Makenzie A. Davidson, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Madeline P. Devich, 26, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, 27 days stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.

Christopher L. Dunker, 38, Duluth, intent to escape tax, adjudication stayed for one year and credit for 57 days local confinement.

Austin M. Lonetto-Thompson, 25, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, continued for dismissal for one year, $25 fine.

Tequita S. Reynolds, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.

Sheldon L. D. Rhodes, 44, Duluth, violation of order for protection, three days local confinement.

Robert W. Ronning, 44, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/9/17), fined $200.

Lauren E. Smith, 19, Duluth, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.

Ryan M. Zimpel, 33, Duluth, driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 21

Maverick L. Elston, 54, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year and pay $82 in restitution.

Nichole L. Holmes, 27, Cloquet, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

Daniel R. Payne, 38, Duluth, driving 78 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.

Terry C. Ross, 61, South Range, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Danielle L. Russell, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dennis L. Wadsworth, 51, The Colony, Texas, careless driving, fined $100.

Dewayne A. Washington, 36, unknown address, fugitive, extradition waived.

Jeffery L. Webber, 52, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year and pay $226 in restitution; theft, adjudication stayed for one year.

Oct. 22

Michael B. Bailey, 41, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, 144 months in prison and 7 days local confinement, prison time stayed on 10 years probation with conditons, pay $6,522 in restitution.

Cole M. Fenstermacher, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Noah R. Flynn, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Annie R. Foldenaur, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Christopher L. Mahlum, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nicholas A. Ostrowski, 19, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.

Amber N. Patch, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

David C. Pederson, 54, Hermantown, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Sarah A. Quade, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Theresa A. Stately, 36, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 283 days and $1,000 stayed on two year probation with conditions.



Amore L. Tyler, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

Oct. 23

Denise M. Anderson, 49, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.

Jabez I. Bellanger, 18, Cloquet, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for five days local confinement.

Christopher N. Bjerkness, 42, Duluth, assaults, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Spencer J. Davis, 25, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Theodore E. Defoe, 53, Brookston, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation.

Joseph J. Duncan, 27, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 175 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Robert A. Hoover, 34, Hermantown, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and credit for 9 days local confinement.

Eric M. Johnson, 32, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 361 days stayed on two years probation.

Crystal L. Kirkman, 30, Two Harbors, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Tyler J. Maroney, 18, Stillwater, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Nia J. May, 34, Red Lake, theft, assault and disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.

Joshua J. Meyer, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

William N. O'Neil, 23, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,250 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Karen M. Otis, 54, Cloquet, escape from custody, fined $50 and one year local confinement or Female Offender Program, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Paul L. Pederson, 56, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

Randy J. Shelley, 53, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; escape from custody, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, 96 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, credit for 96 days local confinement, concurrent; second count domestic assault and violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, consecutive; violation of no contact order, one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation, credit for 98 days local confinement, consecutive.

Erin J. Siekmann, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years location confinement with conditions, 35 days electronic monitoring.

Gary R. Sippo, 65, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.

Victoria A. Tracy, 28, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for six months.

Jon T. Vanderscheuren, 37, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $50, 42 months in prison, 8 days local confinement, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.

Oct. 24

Charles F. Amiot, 34, International Falls, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/18/13), fined $200.

Hood L. McMillan, Jr., hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Oct. 25

Jacob Q. Dodge, 30, Deer River, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/22/10), fined $200.

Lake R. Jacques, 23, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Sarah M. Stewart, 21, Proctor, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Oct. 26

Zachary D. Bryant, 30, Bemidji, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Christian O. Connelly, 49, Fargo, North Dakota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Brandon W. Farmer, 35, Duluth, theft violations, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement; driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/29/17), fined $100; theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 68 days local confinement..

William H. Hayes, 58, Duluth, aiding and abetting theft by swindle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $39,840 in restitution.

Justin L. Kirsch, 42, Duluth, sale or 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and 65 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

JonPaul D. Mattson, 32, Hermantown, contempt of court, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 stayed stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Kyle T. Parendo, 28, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, credit for three days local confinement.

Daniel F. Robarge, 33, Two Harbors, burglary in the second degree, fined $50 and 18 months in prison and 27 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Laura A. Roivanen, 51, Orr, driving after revocation, fined $200; open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.

Amber K. Rosas, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or Female Offender Program, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Krista M. Rubesh, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Shanna L. Shaw, 42, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 47 days local confinement.

Timmy E. Stewart, 25, Duluth, burglary in the third degree, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 56 days local confinement; aggravated robbery, fined $50, 56 days local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

Kyle L. Taylor, 41, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, credit for 16 days local confinement.

Lucas J. Valure, 34, Duluth, domestic assault, 32 months in prison.

Jerry L. White, Sr., 49, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 27

Kristin M. Bellanger, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/10/16), fined $200.

Sydney B. Dahl, 21, Emmons, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jonnie M. Jucht, 18, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Brandon D. Melin, 27, Alborn, driving after revocation (offense 4/19/18), fined $200.

Gilbert J. Milbridge-Scott, 21, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer and obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year for both counts.

Derrek K. Murphy, 42, Saginaw, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/22/17), fined $200; driving after cancellation (offense dated 11/18/17), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/25/17), fined $200.

Jacob W. Nipper, 22, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

Gabrielle H. Raymond, 19, South Saint Paul, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

David E. Richardson, 51, Lucan, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.

Daniel J. Steele, 22, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Maxwell T. Thelen, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Spencie Walker, 33, Mesa, Arizona, fugitive, extradition waived.

Matthew T. Ware, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

