Matters of Record for Oct. 31, 2020

Oct. 16
- Christian V. Baerg, 31, Silver Bay, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $60 in restitution.
- Tucker B. Christenson, 22, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Wayne R. Gunderson, 64, Chisholm, violation of a restricted driver's license, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Timothy E. R. Kanian, 37, Hibbing, driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chase T. Wehmeyer, 20, East Bethel, Minnesota, violation of open bottle law, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 19
- Matthew P. Archambault, 34, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark A. Barnwell, 60, Blaine, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Riordan M. Daugherty, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Deanna C. Davis, 49, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Noah K. Hlavka, 25, Duluth, driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 286 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving under the influence, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 285 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Dana R. Jablinske, 57, Knife River, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/27/14), fined $200.
- Gene P. Johnson, 44, Superior, disorderly conduct and assault, continued for dismissal for 7 months and 22 days per each count.
- Leah L. Lehikoinen, 34, Cloquet, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, credit for 29 days local confinement.
- Andrew S. McConnell, 35, Duluth, disseminate pornographic work, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and pay $5,000 in restitution.
- Jason L. G. Moore, 25, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement.
- Matthew L. Scheper, 31, Saginaw, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Robert J. Smith, 42, Duluth, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 20
- Robert P. Axelson, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 with $50 stayed.
- Kodty L. S. Barnes, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lawrence B. Beck, 54, East Bethel, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Charles E. Copeland, 37, Grand Rapids, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $1,000 fine with $700 stayed.
- Makenzie A. Davidson, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Madeline P. Devich, 26, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement or Female Offender Program, 27 days stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Christopher L. Dunker, 38, Duluth, intent to escape tax, adjudication stayed for one year and credit for 57 days local confinement.
- Austin M. Lonetto-Thompson, 25, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, continued for dismissal for one year, $25 fine.
- Tequita S. Reynolds, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Sheldon L. D. Rhodes, 44, Duluth, violation of order for protection, three days local confinement.
- Robert W. Ronning, 44, Superior, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/9/17), fined $200.
- Lauren E. Smith, 19, Duluth, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Ryan M. Zimpel, 33, Duluth, driver fails to stop for accident to property, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 21
- Maverick L. Elston, 54, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year and pay $82 in restitution.
- Nichole L. Holmes, 27, Cloquet, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
- Daniel R. Payne, 38, Duluth, driving 78 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.
- Terry C. Ross, 61, South Range, inattentive driving, fined $40.
- Danielle L. Russell, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dennis L. Wadsworth, 51, The Colony, Texas, careless driving, fined $100.
- Dewayne A. Washington, 36, unknown address, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jeffery L. Webber, 52, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year and pay $226 in restitution; theft, adjudication stayed for one year.
Oct. 22
- Michael B. Bailey, 41, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, 144 months in prison and 7 days local confinement, prison time stayed on 10 years probation with conditons, pay $6,522 in restitution.
- Cole M. Fenstermacher, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- Noah R. Flynn, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Annie R. Foldenaur, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- Christopher L. Mahlum, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas A. Ostrowski, 19, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Amber N. Patch, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- David C. Pederson, 54, Hermantown, inattentive driving, fined $40.
- Sarah A. Quade, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Theresa A. Stately, 36, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 283 days and $1,000 stayed on two year probation with conditions.
Amore L. Tyler, 22, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
Oct. 23
- Denise M. Anderson, 49, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Jabez I. Bellanger, 18, Cloquet, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for five days local confinement.
- Christopher N. Bjerkness, 42, Duluth, assaults, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Spencer J. Davis, 25, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Theodore E. Defoe, 53, Brookston, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation.
- Joseph J. Duncan, 27, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 175 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert A. Hoover, 34, Hermantown, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and credit for 9 days local confinement.
- Eric M. Johnson, 32, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 361 days stayed on two years probation.
- Crystal L. Kirkman, 30, Two Harbors, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Maroney, 18, Stillwater, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Nia J. May, 34, Red Lake, theft, assault and disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
- Joshua J. Meyer, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- William N. O'Neil, 23, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,250 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Karen M. Otis, 54, Cloquet, escape from custody, fined $50 and one year local confinement or Female Offender Program, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Paul L. Pederson, 56, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Randy J. Shelley, 53, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; escape from custody, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, 96 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, credit for 96 days local confinement, concurrent; second count domestic assault and violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, consecutive; violation of no contact order, one year local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation, credit for 98 days local confinement, consecutive.
- Erin J. Siekmann, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years location confinement with conditions, 35 days electronic monitoring.
- Gary R. Sippo, 65, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Victoria A. Tracy, 28, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Jon T. Vanderscheuren, 37, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $50, 42 months in prison, 8 days local confinement, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
Oct. 24
- Charles F. Amiot, 34, International Falls, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/18/13), fined $200.
- Hood L. McMillan, Jr., hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 25
- Jacob Q. Dodge, 30, Deer River, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/22/10), fined $200.
- Lake R. Jacques, 23, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Sarah M. Stewart, 21, Proctor, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Oct. 26
- Zachary D. Bryant, 30, Bemidji, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christian O. Connelly, 49, Fargo, North Dakota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brandon W. Farmer, 35, Duluth, theft violations, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement; driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/29/17), fined $100; theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 68 days local confinement..
- William H. Hayes, 58, Duluth, aiding and abetting theft by swindle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $39,840 in restitution.
- Justin L. Kirsch, 42, Duluth, sale or 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and 65 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- JonPaul D. Mattson, 32, Hermantown, contempt of court, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 stayed stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kyle T. Parendo, 28, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, credit for three days local confinement.
- Daniel F. Robarge, 33, Two Harbors, burglary in the second degree, fined $50 and 18 months in prison and 27 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Laura A. Roivanen, 51, Orr, driving after revocation, fined $200; open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Amber K. Rosas, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or Female Offender Program, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Krista M. Rubesh, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shanna L. Shaw, 42, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 47 days local confinement.
- Timmy E. Stewart, 25, Duluth, burglary in the third degree, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 56 days local confinement; aggravated robbery, fined $50, 56 days local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Kyle L. Taylor, 41, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, credit for 16 days local confinement.
- Lucas J. Valure, 34, Duluth, domestic assault, 32 months in prison.
- Jerry L. White, Sr., 49, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 27
- Kristin M. Bellanger, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/10/16), fined $200.
- Sydney B. Dahl, 21, Emmons, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonnie M. Jucht, 18, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Brandon D. Melin, 27, Alborn, driving after revocation (offense 4/19/18), fined $200.
- Gilbert J. Milbridge-Scott, 21, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer and obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year for both counts.
- Derrek K. Murphy, 42, Saginaw, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/22/17), fined $200; driving after cancellation (offense dated 11/18/17), fined $200; driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/25/17), fined $200.
- Jacob W. Nipper, 22, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.
- Gabrielle H. Raymond, 19, South Saint Paul, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- David E. Richardson, 51, Lucan, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Daniel J. Steele, 22, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Maxwell T. Thelen, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- Spencie Walker, 33, Mesa, Arizona, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Matthew T. Ware, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
