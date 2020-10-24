Matters of Record for Oct. 24, 2020

District Court

St. Louis County

Oct. 5

Brian R. Beltramo, 40, Duluth, theft violation, fined $100.

Oct. 6

Benjamin J. Benson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jordan L. Edison, 21, Hammond, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Elizabeth A. O'Brien, 33, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Lauren A. Sandstrom, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, shoplifting, four days local confinement and $75 in restitution.

Oct. 7

Lauren E. Anzelc, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Jacob L. Becks, 24, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

Isaiah R. Benson, 26, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Megan L. Gribbon, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Lamarquita G. Leach, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.

Tanisha R. Martineau, 22, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Steven W. Miller, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

James F. Schlies, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Richard P. Sweeney, 35, Monticello, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Darren R. Wampler, 61, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Oct. 8

Lisa M. Franklin, 38, Menominee, Wisconsin, theft violation, fined $180.

Oct. 9

Addyson C. Adair, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

James H. Bryant, 20, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for one year and $1,000 in restitution.

Matthew S. Burgle, 26, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

Brandi N. Campbell, 26, Deer River, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.

Lisa K. Davis, 58, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Ginger M. Freden, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, 8 hours Community Work Service.

Donovan L. Gustafson, 31, Duluth, failure to notify owner of damaged property, fined $50.

Natasha M. Lindberg, 24, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 13 days local confinement, concurrent; shoplifting, fined $50 and 11 days local confinement, concurrent.

Corduroy L. Lyman, 30, Sandstone, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Erik W. Martinson, 28, North Branch, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation.

Melissa K. Mobley Vass, 39, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

T'Quan C. Moore, 21, Superior, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Rachel N. Nault, 23, Tucson, Arizona, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

Brodie T. Swanstrom, 23, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Bradly A. Walker, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Cody L. Walker-Nelson, 39, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 14 days local confinement.

Oct. 10

Roger W. Endres, 67, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated 7/30/11), fined $200.

Kimberly M. McNamara, 38, Grand Rapids, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.

Oct. 12

Milton L. Banks III, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 348 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.

Michael J. Berg, 24, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 142 days local confinement.

Casey L. Cayemberg, 35, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.

Sierra J. Christiansen, 35, Union Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 66 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Mark A. Christner, 33, Tampa, Florida, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 16 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison and 71 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 46 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of a no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 39 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Reed A. Davey, 24, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions and credit for three days local confinement.

Zachary R. Kitto, 32, Sawyer, violation of a no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Paul M. Lisic, 25, Culver, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Jules B. Martin, 41, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; illegal use of license plates, fined $300.

Derek W. Peterson, 26, Cloquet, transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.

Thomas V. Sparrow IV, 18, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $200.

Jesse H. Starks III, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 88 days and $900 stayed on one year probation.

Jesse A. Starstead, 35, Duluth, two counts operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, consecutive.

Lorene G. Suonvieri, 40, Floodwood, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for five days local confinement.

Zachary T. Wetzel, 22, Proctor, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, and credit for six days local confinement; violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

Brandon F. Zebott, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 3 days local confinement.

Oct. 13

Joshua J. Anderson, 29, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Carol V. Desain, 71, Tofte, move over law violation, fined $50.

Taylor S. Gorecki, 30, Fairbault, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/15/18), fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.

Christopher M. Gornik, 25, Duluth, driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $75.

Robert K. Haldorsen, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Tyler J. Higgins, 27, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.

Gilberto P. Johnson, 41, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 110 days local confinement.

Katherine A. Malone, 28, Surprise, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Alexis C. McKain, 19, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Patrick D. Morin, 61, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Terrance H. Patterson, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 308 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

David W. Peterson, 58, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditons.

Peter F. Ravinski, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Matthew J. Strom, 36, Proctor, fugitive, extradition waived.

Bruce J. Vang, 35, St. Paul, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation.

Jaden P. Wegenast, 19, Dilworth, Minnesota, under 21 drinking and driving, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.

Thomas K. Yacob, 21, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.

Oct. 14

Artaveus S. Atkins, 37, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year and $14 in restitution.

Faith E. Brown, 26, Hermantown, driver fails to stop for accident to property, adjudication stayed for one year; falsely reporting a crime, adjudication stayed for one year.

Luther D. Brown, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Jamal S. Byrd, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no sentence pronounced, pay $208 in restitution.

Howard D. Hunter, 55, Duluth, theft, fined $300 and 10 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation and $10 in restitution.

Matthew R. Kent, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Thomas J. Klotz, 32, Maryville, Tennessee, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Timothy K. Lindquist, 42, Duluth, stolen checks violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Michael J. Lowry, 55, Proctor, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Kraig A. Lubansky, 62, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Alonzo A. McGee, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/10/89), fined $75; driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/13/11), fined $75, concurrent.

Gage B. Redman, 18, Aspen, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Michael E. Ross, 51, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.

Nathaniel G. Thompson, 23, Republic, Missouri, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jordan S. Toland, 33, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Anna N. Tyree, 42, Rosemount, Minnesota, driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.

Brandon B. Wheeler, 21, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated 8/20/17), fined $200; driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/23/17), fined $200.

Jonathan J. Wieser, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Oct. 15

Brock L. Altringer, 45, Duluth, 2 counts domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC per each count, concurrent; interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.

Steven M. Arends, 48, Eagan, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation.

Stephen W. Augustyn, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation with conditions and $150 in restitution.

Brian K. Castle, 47, unknown address, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.

Keityn B. Gould, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for two days local confinement.

Arlanda M. Hancock, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/11/12), fined $200.

Brian D. Houle, 58, Superior, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Brett A. Jones, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Blake M. Marsh, 22, Superior, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 33 days local confinement.

Steven T. Reiswig, 50, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Edgar Reza, 33, Chaska, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Mitchell T. Stanley, 29, Goodridge, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80000 pound gross weight, fined $1,450; gross weight exceeds registered limit, no sentence pronounced.

Logan D. Stojevich, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.

Thomas R. Varner, 51, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol limit, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Jacob A. Yeaton, 25, Duluth, possession or sale of hypo syringe/needle, continued for dismissal for one year.

Oct. 16

Zachary J. Beyer, 20, Centerville, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year and $328 in restitution.

Brandon J. Bosto, 19, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Melissa J. Eslinger, 42, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/28/18), fined $200.

Kevin C. Frederick, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Randal P. Gordon, 58, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Branden P. Gulbranson, 18, Eveleth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

David M. Mosqueda Beaudoin, 18, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Carey L. Padilla, 55, Duluth, duty to drive with due care, fined $40.

Mechele L. Pennazoli, 29, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year.

Oct. 17

Walter E. Caceres Jimenez, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Anthony M. Ledet, 20, Biwabik, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

Leah M. Peters, 35, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Justin J. Peterson, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Michael A. Ziegler, 32, Superior, two counts driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/23/15 and 2/24/15), fined $200 per each count.

Denis Secic, 28, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, driving under the influence, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Celeste L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/5/18), fined $200.

Keno L. Woods, 28, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed for one year and $200 in restitution.

Oct. 18

Owen C. Dueland, 38, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jamie M. Knutson, 38, Duluth, driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

