Matters of Record for Oct. 24, 2020
District Court
St. Louis County
Oct. 5
- Brian R. Beltramo, 40, Duluth, theft violation, fined $100.
Oct. 6
- Benjamin J. Benson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jordan L. Edison, 21, Hammond, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Elizabeth A. O'Brien, 33, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lauren A. Sandstrom, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, shoplifting, four days local confinement and $75 in restitution.
Oct. 7
ADVERTISEMENT
- Lauren E. Anzelc, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- Jacob L. Becks, 24, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Isaiah R. Benson, 26, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Megan L. Gribbon, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Lamarquita G. Leach, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Tanisha R. Martineau, 22, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Steven W. Miller, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James F. Schlies, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Richard P. Sweeney, 35, Monticello, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Darren R. Wampler, 61, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
Oct. 8
- Lisa M. Franklin, 38, Menominee, Wisconsin, theft violation, fined $180.
Oct. 9
- Addyson C. Adair, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
- James H. Bryant, 20, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for one year and $1,000 in restitution.
- Matthew S. Burgle, 26, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.
- Brandi N. Campbell, 26, Deer River, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Lisa K. Davis, 58, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ginger M. Freden, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, 8 hours Community Work Service.
- Donovan L. Gustafson, 31, Duluth, failure to notify owner of damaged property, fined $50.
- Natasha M. Lindberg, 24, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 13 days local confinement, concurrent; shoplifting, fined $50 and 11 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Corduroy L. Lyman, 30, Sandstone, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erik W. Martinson, 28, North Branch, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation.
- Melissa K. Mobley Vass, 39, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- T'Quan C. Moore, 21, Superior, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rachel N. Nault, 23, Tucson, Arizona, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Brodie T. Swanstrom, 23, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bradly A. Walker, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody L. Walker-Nelson, 39, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 14 days local confinement.
Oct. 10
- Roger W. Endres, 67, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated 7/30/11), fined $200.
- Kimberly M. McNamara, 38, Grand Rapids, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
Oct. 12
- Milton L. Banks III, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 348 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Michael J. Berg, 24, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 142 days local confinement.
- Casey L. Cayemberg, 35, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Sierra J. Christiansen, 35, Union Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 66 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Mark A. Christner, 33, Tampa, Florida, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 16 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison and 71 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 46 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of a no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 39 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Reed A. Davey, 24, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions and credit for three days local confinement.
- Zachary R. Kitto, 32, Sawyer, violation of a no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Paul M. Lisic, 25, Culver, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jules B. Martin, 41, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; illegal use of license plates, fined $300.
- Derek W. Peterson, 26, Cloquet, transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Thomas V. Sparrow IV, 18, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $200.
- Jesse H. Starks III, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 88 days and $900 stayed on one year probation.
- Jesse A. Starstead, 35, Duluth, two counts operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, consecutive.
- Lorene G. Suonvieri, 40, Floodwood, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for five days local confinement.
- Zachary T. Wetzel, 22, Proctor, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, and credit for six days local confinement; violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Brandon F. Zebott, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 3 days local confinement.
Oct. 13
- Joshua J. Anderson, 29, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Carol V. Desain, 71, Tofte, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Taylor S. Gorecki, 30, Fairbault, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/15/18), fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
- Christopher M. Gornik, 25, Duluth, driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $75.
- Robert K. Haldorsen, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Higgins, 27, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Gilberto P. Johnson, 41, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 110 days local confinement.
- Katherine A. Malone, 28, Surprise, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alexis C. McKain, 19, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Patrick D. Morin, 61, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Terrance H. Patterson, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 308 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- David W. Peterson, 58, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditons.
- Peter F. Ravinski, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew J. Strom, 36, Proctor, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Bruce J. Vang, 35, St. Paul, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation.
- Jaden P. Wegenast, 19, Dilworth, Minnesota, under 21 drinking and driving, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.
- Thomas K. Yacob, 21, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
Oct. 14
- Artaveus S. Atkins, 37, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year and $14 in restitution.
- Faith E. Brown, 26, Hermantown, driver fails to stop for accident to property, adjudication stayed for one year; falsely reporting a crime, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Luther D. Brown, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jamal S. Byrd, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no sentence pronounced, pay $208 in restitution.
- Howard D. Hunter, 55, Duluth, theft, fined $300 and 10 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation and $10 in restitution.
- Matthew R. Kent, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas J. Klotz, 32, Maryville, Tennessee, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Timothy K. Lindquist, 42, Duluth, stolen checks violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Lowry, 55, Proctor, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Kraig A. Lubansky, 62, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alonzo A. McGee, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/10/89), fined $75; driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/13/11), fined $75, concurrent.
- Gage B. Redman, 18, Aspen, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael E. Ross, 51, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
- Nathaniel G. Thompson, 23, Republic, Missouri, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jordan S. Toland, 33, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anna N. Tyree, 42, Rosemount, Minnesota, driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Brandon B. Wheeler, 21, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated 8/20/17), fined $200; driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/23/17), fined $200.
- Jonathan J. Wieser, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Oct. 15
- Brock L. Altringer, 45, Duluth, 2 counts domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC per each count, concurrent; interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Steven M. Arends, 48, Eagan, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation.
- Stephen W. Augustyn, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation with conditions and $150 in restitution.
- Brian K. Castle, 47, unknown address, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Keityn B. Gould, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for two days local confinement.
- Arlanda M. Hancock, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/11/12), fined $200.
- Brian D. Houle, 58, Superior, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brett A. Jones, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Blake M. Marsh, 22, Superior, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 33 days local confinement.
- Steven T. Reiswig, 50, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Edgar Reza, 33, Chaska, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Mitchell T. Stanley, 29, Goodridge, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80000 pound gross weight, fined $1,450; gross weight exceeds registered limit, no sentence pronounced.
- Logan D. Stojevich, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Thomas R. Varner, 51, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol limit, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jacob A. Yeaton, 25, Duluth, possession or sale of hypo syringe/needle, continued for dismissal for one year.
Oct. 16
ADVERTISEMENT
- Zachary J. Beyer, 20, Centerville, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year and $328 in restitution.
- Brandon J. Bosto, 19, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Melissa J. Eslinger, 42, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/28/18), fined $200.
- Kevin C. Frederick, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Randal P. Gordon, 58, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Branden P. Gulbranson, 18, Eveleth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David M. Mosqueda Beaudoin, 18, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Carey L. Padilla, 55, Duluth, duty to drive with due care, fined $40.
- Mechele L. Pennazoli, 29, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year.
Oct. 17
- Walter E. Caceres Jimenez, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Anthony M. Ledet, 20, Biwabik, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Leah M. Peters, 35, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Justin J. Peterson, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Michael A. Ziegler, 32, Superior, two counts driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/23/15 and 2/24/15), fined $200 per each count.
- Denis Secic, 28, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, driving under the influence, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Celeste L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/5/18), fined $200.
- Keno L. Woods, 28, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed for one year and $200 in restitution.
Oct. 18
- Owen C. Dueland, 38, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jamie M. Knutson, 38, Duluth, driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT