99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Matters of Record for Oct. 24, 2020

Matters of Record.jpg
By News Tribune
October 24, 2020 at 7:00 AM

District Court

St. Louis County

Oct. 5

  • Brian R. Beltramo, 40, Duluth, theft violation, fined $100.

Oct. 6

  • Benjamin J. Benson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jordan L. Edison, 21, Hammond, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Elizabeth A. O'Brien, 33, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lauren A. Sandstrom, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, shoplifting, four days local confinement and $75 in restitution.

Oct. 7

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Lauren E. Anzelc, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
  • Jacob L. Becks, 24, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Isaiah R. Benson, 26, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Megan L. Gribbon, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Lamarquita G. Leach, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Tanisha R. Martineau, 22, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Steven W. Miller, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James F. Schlies, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Richard P. Sweeney, 35, Monticello, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Darren R. Wampler, 61, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Oct. 8

  • Lisa M. Franklin, 38, Menominee, Wisconsin, theft violation, fined $180.

Oct. 9

  • Addyson C. Adair, 18, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.
  • James H. Bryant, 20, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for one year and $1,000 in restitution.
  • Matthew S. Burgle, 26, Duluth, driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Brandi N. Campbell, 26, Deer River, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Lisa K. Davis, 58, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ginger M. Freden, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, 8 hours Community Work Service.
  • Donovan L. Gustafson, 31, Duluth, failure to notify owner of damaged property, fined $50.
  • Natasha M. Lindberg, 24, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 13 days local confinement, concurrent; shoplifting, fined $50 and 11 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Corduroy L. Lyman, 30, Sandstone, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Erik W. Martinson, 28, North Branch, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Melissa K. Mobley Vass, 39, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • T'Quan C. Moore, 21, Superior, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Rachel N. Nault, 23, Tucson, Arizona, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Brodie T. Swanstrom, 23, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Bradly A. Walker, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cody L. Walker-Nelson, 39, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 14 days local confinement.

Oct. 10

  • Roger W. Endres, 67, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated 7/30/11), fined $200.
  • Kimberly M. McNamara, 38, Grand Rapids, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.

Oct. 12

  • Milton L. Banks III, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 348 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 78 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Michael J. Berg, 24, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 142 days local confinement.
  • Casey L. Cayemberg, 35, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Sierra J. Christiansen, 35, Union Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 66 days and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Mark A. Christner, 33, Tampa, Florida, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 16 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison and 71 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 46 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of a no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 39 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Reed A. Davey, 24, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions and credit for three days local confinement.
  • Zachary R. Kitto, 32, Sawyer, violation of a no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Paul M. Lisic, 25, Culver, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jules B. Martin, 41, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; illegal use of license plates, fined $300.
  • Derek W. Peterson, 26, Cloquet, transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Thomas V. Sparrow IV, 18, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $200.
  • Jesse H. Starks III, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, 88 days and $900 stayed on one year probation.
  • Jesse A. Starstead, 35, Duluth, two counts operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, consecutive.
  • Lorene G. Suonvieri, 40, Floodwood, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for five days local confinement.
  • Zachary T. Wetzel, 22, Proctor, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, and credit for six days local confinement; violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Brandon F. Zebott, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and credit for 3 days local confinement.

Oct. 13

  • Joshua J. Anderson, 29, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Carol V. Desain, 71, Tofte, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Taylor S. Gorecki, 30, Fairbault, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/15/18), fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
  • Christopher M. Gornik, 25, Duluth, driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $75.
  • Robert K. Haldorsen, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tyler J. Higgins, 27, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Gilberto P. Johnson, 41, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for 110 days local confinement.
  • Katherine A. Malone, 28, Surprise, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Alexis C. McKain, 19, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Patrick D. Morin, 61, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Terrance H. Patterson, 34, Duluth, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 308 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • David W. Peterson, 58, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditons.
  • Peter F. Ravinski, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew J. Strom, 36, Proctor, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Bruce J. Vang, 35, St. Paul, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years probation.
  • Jaden P. Wegenast, 19, Dilworth, Minnesota, under 21 drinking and driving, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.
  • Thomas K. Yacob, 21, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.

Oct. 14

  • Artaveus S. Atkins, 37, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year and $14 in restitution.
  • Faith E. Brown, 26, Hermantown, driver fails to stop for accident to property, adjudication stayed for one year; falsely reporting a crime, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Luther D. Brown, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jamal S. Byrd, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no sentence pronounced, pay $208 in restitution.
  • Howard D. Hunter, 55, Duluth, theft, fined $300 and 10 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation and $10 in restitution.
  • Matthew R. Kent, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Thomas J. Klotz, 32, Maryville, Tennessee, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Timothy K. Lindquist, 42, Duluth, stolen checks violation, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael J. Lowry, 55, Proctor, inattentive driving, fined $50.
  • Kraig A. Lubansky, 62, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alonzo A. McGee, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/10/89), fined $75; driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/13/11), fined $75, concurrent.
  • Gage B. Redman, 18, Aspen, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael E. Ross, 51, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
  • Nathaniel G. Thompson, 23, Republic, Missouri, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jordan S. Toland, 33, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anna N. Tyree, 42, Rosemount, Minnesota, driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Brandon B. Wheeler, 21, Hibbing, driving after suspension (offense dated 8/20/17), fined $200; driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/23/17), fined $200.
  • Jonathan J. Wieser, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Oct. 15

  • Brock L. Altringer, 45, Duluth, 2 counts domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC per each count, concurrent; interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Steven M. Arends, 48, Eagan, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on two years probation.
  • Stephen W. Augustyn, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement or NERCC; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year probation with conditions and $150 in restitution.
  • Brian K. Castle, 47, unknown address, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Keityn B. Gould, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions and credit for two days local confinement.
  • Arlanda M. Hancock, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/11/12), fined $200.
  • Brian D. Houle, 58, Superior, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Brett A. Jones, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Blake M. Marsh, 22, Superior, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 33 days local confinement.
  • Steven T. Reiswig, 50, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Edgar Reza, 33, Chaska, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Mitchell T. Stanley, 29, Goodridge, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80000 pound gross weight, fined $1,450; gross weight exceeds registered limit, no sentence pronounced.
  • Logan D. Stojevich, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Thomas R. Varner, 51, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol limit, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jacob A. Yeaton, 25, Duluth, possession or sale of hypo syringe/needle, continued for dismissal for one year.

Oct. 16

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Zachary J. Beyer, 20, Centerville, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year and $328 in restitution.
  • Brandon J. Bosto, 19, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Melissa J. Eslinger, 42, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/28/18), fined $200.
  • Kevin C. Frederick, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Randal P. Gordon, 58, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Branden P. Gulbranson, 18, Eveleth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David M. Mosqueda Beaudoin, 18, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Carey L. Padilla, 55, Duluth, duty to drive with due care, fined $40.
  • Mechele L. Pennazoli, 29, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, adjudication stayed for one year.

Oct. 17

  • Walter E. Caceres Jimenez, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Anthony M. Ledet, 20, Biwabik, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Leah M. Peters, 35, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Justin J. Peterson, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Michael A. Ziegler, 32, Superior, two counts driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/23/15 and 2/24/15), fined $200 per each count.
  • Denis Secic, 28, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, driving under the influence, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Celeste L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/5/18), fined $200.
  • Keno L. Woods, 28, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed for one year and $200 in restitution.

Oct. 18

  • Owen C. Dueland, 38, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jamie M. Knutson, 38, Duluth, driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

What To Read Next
IMG_0750 (2).JPG
News
Klobuchar fields concerns on ag antitrust, wind and solar growth and childcare access in southern Minnesota
March 15, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Folder Index Public Notice. 3D.
News
Public notices are an open record you don’t have to request
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Documents
News
Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau