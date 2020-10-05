Matters of Record
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 21
- Jazlyn I. Jones, 21, Walker, Minnesota, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 265 days stayed on one year probation.
Sept. 23
- Jedd J. Anich, 21, Carlton, violation of the move over law, fined $50.
- Jeffery J. Cadman, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated 9/4/16), fined $200.
- Chace P. Carlson, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- David R. Cornelisen, 20, Lakeville, Minnesota, driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- Juan M. Gonzalez, 51, Superior, domestic abuse - violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.
- Kenneth R. Kester, 28, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachary D. Magdzas, 27, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brittany L. Male, 22, Virginia, assault in the fifth degree, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Zachery L. Olson, 21, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 46 days local confinement; second count domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 44 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Joshua A. Pourrier, 29, Albert Lea, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, 30 days local confinement.
- Millennium J. Rankin, 20, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Stacy A. Thompson, 36, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Daniel M. Vanpuymbrouck, 53, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
Sept. 24
- Musea E. Broberg, 25, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Darrell T. Dalton, 42, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Michael J. Evans, 54, Duluth, theft, 90 days total confinement.
- June V. Flowers, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Randy L. Goodreau, 43, Duluth, hands-free violation, fined $50.
- Serj N. Hamamdjian, 39, Pasadena, California, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Jason D. Hendrickson, 22, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gary A. Kalkman, 62, Faribault, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Sophie M. Kaster, 23, Littlefork, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeffrey L. Levine, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Kim M. Mattson, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jesse E. Sandretsky, 33, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Ricky G. Worley, 59, Duluth, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
Sept. 25
- Jamie J. Buchite, 46, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Robert J. Glesner, 57, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Felicia K. Hraban, 27, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jayde C. Long, 22, Duluth, make emergency call when no emergency, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Richard E. Ouellette, 77, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Linzi E. Peterson, 29, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Henry J. Selser, 19, Hudson, Wisconsin, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Wyatt H. Sperling, 29, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $250 in restitution.
- Christopher T. Stewart, 33, Duluth, test refusal, fined $100 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Keegan R. Suksi, 22, Saginaw, weapons possession charge - switchblade/metal knuckles, adjudication stayed on one year probation; open bottle law violation - drinking and consumption, fined $100.
- Dennis J. Thompson, 63, unknown address, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Taylor J. West, 28, Princeton, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
Sept. 26
- Tyler S. Brown, 24, Superior, driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $70.
- Nicholas L. Isaacson, 29, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Sept. 27
- Joseph R. Theodore, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric R. Stebe, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Sept. 28
- Nicole S. Anders, 21, Port Angeles, Washington, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Kelli L. Balduc, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year probation; obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on on year probation, $50 fine, concurrent; theft violations, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Jeremy L. Dukart, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for 10 months and 15 days.
- Shawn C. Fechner, 31, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Marquis A. Ford, 31, Michigan City, Indiana, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/27/14), fined $200.
- Riley T. Gibson-Bunnell, 25, theft of a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and 71 days local confinement; second count theft of a motor vehicle and theft of movable property, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and 76 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 71 days local confinement.
- Davin M. S. Jenkins, 33, Duluth, assault of a peace officer and obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, per each count, concurrent.
- Jonathan L. Lewis, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Matthew S. McIntosh, 46, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, fined $5,000 and 201 months in prison, time stayed on 15 years probation with conditions, credit for four days local confinement; criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, fined $5,000 and 52 months in prison, time stayed on 15 years probation with conditions, credit for four days local confinement, concurrent.
- Nicole R. Nelson, 39, Proctor, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000, $750 stayed on one year probation.
- Christopher T. Peak, 42, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on on year probation with conditions.
- Sven R. Pearson, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Skyler J. Smith, 20, Brainerd, Minnesota, shoplifting, pay $30 in restitution.
- David K. Storbakken, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and $8 in restitution.
- Anthony E. Vonmoore, 40, Duluth, misdemeanor domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 359 days stayed on indeterminate probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on indeterminate probation with conditions, concurrent.
Sept. 29
- Michael A. Burton, 20, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Steven A. Cooper, 28, Duluth, display plates of another vehicle and hands-free law violation, fined $650 per each count.
- Elizabeth A. Freund, 53, Big Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stacy M. Johnson, 38, Superior, shoplifting and driving after suspension, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Jason W. Lamere, 39, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Andrew J. Newham, 18, Shoreview, Minnesota, possession or sale small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
- Jack S. Vipond, 19, Bloomington, Minnesota, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Megan M. Waldner, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Daniel A. Wasilewski, 31, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
