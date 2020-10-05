Matters of Record

District Court

St. Louis County

Sept. 21

Jazlyn I. Jones, 21, Walker, Minnesota, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 265 days stayed on one year probation.

Sept. 23

Jedd J. Anich, 21, Carlton, violation of the move over law, fined $50.

Jeffery J. Cadman, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated 9/4/16), fined $200.

Chace P. Carlson, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

David R. Cornelisen, 20, Lakeville, Minnesota, driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

Juan M. Gonzalez, 51, Superior, domestic abuse - violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Kenneth R. Kester, 28, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Zachary D. Magdzas, 27, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Brittany L. Male, 22, Virginia, assault in the fifth degree, continued for dismissal for one year.

Zachery L. Olson, 21, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 46 days local confinement; second count domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 44 days local confinement, concurrent.

Joshua A. Pourrier, 29, Albert Lea, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, 30 days local confinement.

Millennium J. Rankin, 20, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.

Stacy A. Thompson, 36, Chisholm, fugitive, extradition waived.

Daniel M. Vanpuymbrouck, 53, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Sept. 24

Musea E. Broberg, 25, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Darrell T. Dalton, 42, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Michael J. Evans, 54, Duluth, theft, 90 days total confinement.

June V. Flowers, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

Randy L. Goodreau, 43, Duluth, hands-free violation, fined $50.

Serj N. Hamamdjian, 39, Pasadena, California, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.

Jason D. Hendrickson, 22, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Gary A. Kalkman, 62, Faribault, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.

Sophie M. Kaster, 23, Littlefork, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jeffrey L. Levine, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.

Kim M. Mattson, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jesse E. Sandretsky, 33, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.

Ricky G. Worley, 59, Duluth, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.

Sept. 25

Jamie J. Buchite, 46, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.

Robert J. Glesner, 57, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

Felicia K. Hraban, 27, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jayde C. Long, 22, Duluth, make emergency call when no emergency, continued for dismissal for one year.

Richard E. Ouellette, 77, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement or NERCC, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Linzi E. Peterson, 29, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Henry J. Selser, 19, Hudson, Wisconsin, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.

Wyatt H. Sperling, 29, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $250 in restitution.

Christopher T. Stewart, 33, Duluth, test refusal, fined $100 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Keegan R. Suksi, 22, Saginaw, weapons possession charge - switchblade/metal knuckles, adjudication stayed on one year probation; open bottle law violation - drinking and consumption, fined $100.

Dennis J. Thompson, 63, unknown address, fugitive, extradition waived.

Taylor J. West, 28, Princeton, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.

Sept. 26

Tyler S. Brown, 24, Superior, driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $70.

Nicholas L. Isaacson, 29, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Sept. 27

Joseph R. Theodore, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Eric R. Stebe, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Sept. 28

Nicole S. Anders, 21, Port Angeles, Washington, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Kelli L. Balduc, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year probation; obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on on year probation, $50 fine, concurrent; theft violations, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

Jeremy L. Dukart, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for 10 months and 15 days.

Shawn C. Fechner, 31, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Marquis A. Ford, 31, Michigan City, Indiana, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/27/14), fined $200.

Riley T. Gibson-Bunnell, 25, theft of a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and 71 days local confinement; second count theft of a motor vehicle and theft of movable property, imposition stayed on three years probation, $50 fine and 76 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; felony receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 71 days local confinement.

Davin M. S. Jenkins, 33, Duluth, assault of a peace officer and obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, per each count, concurrent.

Jonathan L. Lewis, 42, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Matthew S. McIntosh, 46, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, fined $5,000 and 201 months in prison, time stayed on 15 years probation with conditions, credit for four days local confinement; criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, fined $5,000 and 52 months in prison, time stayed on 15 years probation with conditions, credit for four days local confinement, concurrent.

Nicole R. Nelson, 39, Proctor, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000, $750 stayed on one year probation.

Christopher T. Peak, 42, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on on year probation with conditions.

Sven R. Pearson, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Skyler J. Smith, 20, Brainerd, Minnesota, shoplifting, pay $30 in restitution.

David K. Storbakken, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and $8 in restitution.

Anthony E. Vonmoore, 40, Duluth, misdemeanor domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement or NERCC, 359 days stayed on indeterminate probation with conditions; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on indeterminate probation with conditions, concurrent.

Sept. 29

Michael A. Burton, 20, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.

Steven A. Cooper, 28, Duluth, display plates of another vehicle and hands-free law violation, fined $650 per each count.

Elizabeth A. Freund, 53, Big Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Stacy M. Johnson, 38, Superior, shoplifting and driving after suspension, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.

Jason W. Lamere, 39, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.

Andrew J. Newham, 18, Shoreview, Minnesota, possession or sale small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Jack S. Vipond, 19, Bloomington, Minnesota, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Megan M. Waldner, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.

Daniel A. Wasilewski, 31, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

