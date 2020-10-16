Marriage Applications & Divorces

St. Louis County

September marriage license applications

Kayla Johnson, Duluth, and Bryan Porter, Duluth

Ethan Surbaugh, Portland, Oregon, and Nicole Zappitello, Portland, Oregon

Ava Bruckelmyer, Duluth, and Joel Hendrickson, Litchfield, Minnesota

Sandra Henneck, Eveleth, and Michael Lopac, Eveleth

Anna Cerar, Duluth, and Zachary Klemer, Duluth

Jessica Pikala, Virginia, and Cody Robinson, Eveleth

Tiffany Waller, Hibbing, and Tyler Anderson-Rankin, Hibbing

Baihly Warfield, Duluth, and Andrew Blackwell, Duluth

Kayli Kishel, Durham, North Carolina, and Mason Maney, Durham, North Carolina

Amy Wood, Eveleth, and Ryan Monacelli, Eveleth

John Persons, Duluth, and Jenessa Russell, Duluth

Kathryn Wertish, Duluth, and Zachary Chase, Duluth

Morgan Hight, Saginaw, and Jacob Brenholdt, Saginaw

Jeffrey, Truebenbach, Crane Lake, and Catherine Pacholl-Good, Good Thunder, Minnesota

Paula Madden, Gilbert, and David Dundas, Cook

John Emery, San Antonio, Texas, and Bethany Hunter, San Antonio, Texas

Jordyn Herter, Duluth, and Nicholas Lavigne, Duluth

Rachel Hartwich Lee, Madison, Wisconsin, and Seth Spawn, Madison, Wisconsin

Samantha Kurilla, Kelsey, Minnesota, and Dominick Forneris, Kelsey, Minnesota

Brent Donahue, Duluth, and Michelle Lindberg, Duluth

Epharim Shiao, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Sarah Taylor, West Fargo, North Dakota

Joshua Challender, Duluth, and Carley Dole, Duluth

Gregory Kresal, Duluth, and Mary Peterson, Duluth

Roxane Simenson, Duluth, and Nickolas Karl, Duluth

Ashleigh Arntson, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jacob Franz, St. Paul, Minnesota

Mark Zidich, Jr., Chisholm, and Katrina Maki, Chisholm

Jade Lopp, Cook, and Michael Baxter, Cook

Carrie Peterson, Duluth, and Dean Brooks, Duluth

Briita Myers, Eveleth, and Ryan Potter, Eveleth

Kari Sather, Duluth, and Chad Mehlum, Duluth

Samantha Hansen, Superior, and Matthew Mohar, Duluth

Timothy Beddow, Farmington, New Mexico, and Maria Sturtz, Farmington, New Mexico

Benjamin Jaffray, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa Dauwalter, Salt Lake City, Utah

Brittany Roper, Hermantown, and David Artim, Duluth

Stacey Soderlund, Duluth, and Kevin Lund, Duluth

Annalise Settergren, Duluth, and Ryan Thompson, Duluth

Shannon Gray, Esko, and Kenneth Jordan, Esko

Elizabeth Allen, Hibbing, and Gavin Robinson, Hibbing

Leroy Aho, Babbitt, and Cheryl Tuomala, Babbitt

Karen Heim, Duluth, and Peter Suska, Duluth

Gayla Lilienthal, Duluth, and David Olson, Duluth

Kimberly Hansen, Superior, and Mark Salmela, Superior

Melissa Osanya, Duluth, and Perin Ellsworth-Heller, Duluth

Heather Carlson, Duluth, and Jay Block, Duluth

Gabrielle Sundquist, Riverview, Florida, and Zachary Albert, Riverview, Florida

Jonathon Krueth, Duluth, and Jennifer Marczak, Duluth

Sara Carlson, Duluth, and Melissa Gerads, Duluth

Maria Corradi, Duluth, and Jonathan Haines, Duluth

Jeffrey Kruse, Gilbert, and Amanda Moylan, Eveleth

Tess Thorne, Cloquet, and Hannah Hamlin, Cloquet

Sereane Bowstring, Duluth, and Jay Wetzel, Duluth

Keith Thompson, Proctor, and Larissa Burke, Proctor

Benjamin Christian, Duluth, and Laurie Kalina, Duluth

Danielle Tretter, Superior, and Dylan Ray, Superior

Jessica Herrington, Duluth, and Marshall Rogers, Duluth

Emily Carlson, Edina, Minnesota, and Kevin Anderson, Edina, Minnesota

Sean Bailey, Chisholm, and Audry Chamberlin, Chisholm

Sydney Benton, Duluth, and Kevin Lampi, Duluth

Michelle Muehlberger, Proctor, and Jake Golen, Proctor

John Newenhouse, Proctor, and Dena Brown, Proctor

Destiny Jacobson, Duluth, and Anne Godden, Duluth

Jessica Schmidt, Eveleth, and Max Schmidt, Eveleth

Dest Rivard, Duluth, and Derrick Sellard, Duluth

April Smitke, Two Harbors, and Troy Emison, Duluth

Steven Sholund, Duluth, and Stephanie McCubbin, Hermantown

Ryan Warnemunde, Duluth, and Aubre Cooling, Duluth

Ellie Anderson, Hermantown, and Kyle Jones, Hermantown

Matthew Orr, Duluth, and Jesse Bye, Duluth

Suzi Allison, Hibbing, and Charles Kehrwald, Billings, Montana

Brittani Lindman, Duluth, and Carter Vangrevenhof, Duluth

Tyler Wieber, Duluth, and Kaisa Hallgren, Duluth

Marisa Davern, Duluth, and Reed Olson, Duluth

Nicholas Jordan, Ely, and Caitlin Lindberg, Ely

Blake Johnston, Duluth, and Jessica Chaney, Duluth

Matthew Schmisek, Duluth, and Catherine Zupancic, Duluth

Travis Madich, Hibbing, and Jaime Nyquist, Hibbing

Samuel Boyer, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Alicia Fischer, Moorhead, Minnesota

Erika Huff, Brainerd, Minnesota, and James Truner, Duluth

Scotty Manseau, Jr., Virginia, and Marcie Ainsworth, Virginia

Cole Bleskan, Superior, and Kristy Larue, Superior

Clair Hess, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Bo Beyer, Lino Lakes, Minnesota

Jesse Polhemus, Providence, Rhode Island, and Susannah Morse, Providence, Rhode Island

Amy Geiselhart, Duluth, and Tucker Masseth, Duluth

Addia Troyer, Minnetrista, Minnesota, and Victoria Nelson, Minnetrista, Minnesota

Amelia Peterson, Duluth, and Aaron Caron, Duluth

Elijah Nelson, Two Harbors, and Elizabeth Mertens, Superior

Michael Tafs, Duluth, and Tiffany Beckman, Duluth

Jill Goulding, Duluth, and Jacob Busiahn, Duluth

Becky Wahlberg, Winton, Minnesota, and Darin Peterson, Winton, Minnesota

Jahnna Zezel, Hibbing, and Nicholas Barta, Grand Rapids

Glenna Steuerwald, Duluth, and Shea Bryarly, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Patrick Resch, Hermantown, and Julie Welinski, Hermantown

Hillary Hartwig, Duluth, and Daniel Olson, Duluth

Emily Minor, Ames, Iowa, and Joseph Swintek, Ames, Iowa

Michael Hellman, Eveleth, and Angelique Schallert, Eveleth

Chantal Norrgard, Duluth, and Aaron Windel, Duluth

Valentine Brunett, Hinckley, Minnesota, and Olivia White, Hinckley, Minnesota

Kathryn Young, Cameron, Wisconsin, and Michael Gavin, Cameron, Wisconsin

Derick Carlson, Duluth, and Allison Frink, Duluth

Lindsay Premo, Duluth, and Jon Tousignant, Duluth

Kelsey Ficken, Duluth, and Justin Teal, Duluth

Ethan Shold, Hermantown, and Hannah Kelley, Cloquet

Connor Kuenzli, Duluth, and Cecelia Jereczek, Duluth

Patrick Liston, Duluth, and Shara Mae Hayag, Virginia Beach, Virgnia

Matthew Pawelk, Montrose, Minnesota, and Samantha McDonald, Montrose, Minnesota

Anna Tatarowicz, Proctor, and Tommy Peterson, Proctor

Rosemary Purcell, Duluth, and Cy Simensen, Duluth

G-Anna Waters, Keewatin, and Sara Childs, Keewatin

Kailey Mrosak, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Damir Utrzan, Maple Grove, Minnesota

Levi Golden, Duluth, and Kristina Halverson, Duluth

Zachary McComb, Hibbing, and Stefani Strom, Hibbing

Hayley Fisher, Proctor, and Aaron Lindom, Proctor

Kyle Budisalovich, Duluth, and Jamie Bottomley, Duluth

Kamal Fahim, Duluth, and Judy Harper, Duluth

Rachel Hobbs, Duluth, and Jacey Wissbrod, Duluth

David Pederson, Hermantown, and Laurie Gillen, Hermantown

Ethan Olson, Cook, and Sara Gillson, Buyck, Minnesota

Joel Marsh, Duluth, and Amy Vittorio, Duluth

Laura Vavrosky, Duluth, and Jessica Bellini, Duluth

Benjamin Dulski, New Hope, Minnesota, and Christina Enright, New Hope, Minnesota

Benjamin Ehle, Hermantown, and Stephanie Howe, Hermantown

Angela Bub, Duluth, and Bradley Wenz, Duluth

Rachel Moe, Duluth, and Shawn Frost, Duluth

Christopher Hopkins, Superior, and Dena Jobe, Superior

Manda Lillie, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jared Muskovitz, St. Paul, Minnesota

Nathaniel Atkinson, Duluth, and Alexandra Sweeney, Duluth

Hayden Anderson, Hamburg, Minnesota, and Nicole Campbell, Waconia, Minnesota

Allison Wright, Columbia, Missouri, and Ryan Kerensky, Columbia, Missouri

Jesse Broska, Duluth, and Tia Lindberg, Duluth

Angela Rendulich, Orr, and Michael Vidmar, Orr

Kate Nelson, Westminster, Colorado, and Kyle Solberg, Westminster, Colorado

Jennifer Buseman, Duluth, and Gregory Petry, Duluth

Garry Brill, Jr., Hibbing, and Shelby Sebesta, Hibbing

Shelley Franko, Dodge Center, Minnesota, and Randall Ferson, Dodge Center, Minnesota

Sherrie Stelle, Duluth, and Curtis MacFarlane, Duluth

Tad Farrell, Floodwood, and Kay Zeadow, Floodwood

Erica Westin, Babbitt, and Craig Lenci, Babbitt

Stephanie Schmidt, Esko, and Devin Dolby, Esko

Rebecca Benda, Eveleth, and Samuel Sayer, Eveleth

Aaron Tupy, Hibbing, and Jessica Menard, Hibbing

Zachary Willis, Superior, and Hayley Goelz, Superior

Steven Sola, Jr., Duluth, and Erin Tope, Duluth

Carol Lynn Rogovsky, Duluth, and Kelly Sensing, Duluth

Jennalyn Peterson, Saginaw, and Brandon Morin, Saginaw

Marshal Filipovich, Eveleth, and Autumn Yoder, Buhl

Travis Herring, Virginia, and Natalie Dutcher, Virginia

Larissa Flom, Duluth, and Jacob Maki, Brimson

Michele Patterson, Omaha, Nebraska, and Josh Engelsgjerd, Omaha, Nebraska

Rebecca Henningsen, Duluth, and Nicholas Johnson, Duluth

Tyler Madill, Duluth, and Ashley Nelles, Duluth

Ruth Heitke, Hermantown, and Steven Casper, Superior

Dissolutions of marriage

Stephanie Love, confidential address, and Blake Cazier, Duluth

Patrick Kracht, Duluth, and Audriana Kracht, Thief River Falls, Minnesota

Diane Nelson, Duluth, and Gary Nelson, Duluth

Melissa Hennes, no address listed, and Richard Hennes, Jr., Duluth

Derek Shykes, Duluth and Jeana Shykes, Duluth

Jose Rodrigeuz Del Valle, no address listed, and Kimberly Carlisle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tracy Wilson, Duluth, and Trevor Wilson, Waseca, Minnesota

Sarah Miller, Duluth, and Robert Miller II, Superior

Amber Manion, Duluth, and Michael Manion, Duluth

Sarah Diohy, Duluth, and Daniel Diouhy, Duluth

Nicole Marinac, Duluth, and John Marinac, Duluth

Udeme Effion, Avondale, Arizona, and Ashley Gengler, Duluth

Mary Cohen, Duluth, and Eric Morse, Duluth

Jessie Follett, Cloquet, and Scott Follett, Cloquet

Trey Dill, Duluth, and Holly Dill, Duluth

Robert Pietrusa, Hermantown, and Amber Pietrusa, Duluth

Jena Martin, Duluth, and Harlan Martin, Duluth

Wesley Foy, no address listed, and Samantha Foy, Duluth

Kayla VanGuilder, Saginaw, and Jack VanGuilder, Duluth

Dennis Leahy, Duluth, and Debra Cudnowski, Duluth

Thomas Rask, Saginaw, and Holly Rask, Superior

Jeffrey Molander, Duluth, and Marin Molander, Duluth

Mary Gollinger, Duluth, and Paul Gollinger, Duluth

Jay Jerome, Duluth, and Jennifer DeBois, Duluth

Joellyn Steele, Duluth, and Timothy Steele, Duluth

Andrea Stafford, Duluth, and William Stafford, Proctor

David Nyen, Duluth, and laurie Nyen, Duluth

Justin Joran, Duluth, and Katie Stiver, Tecumseh, Michigan

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. The information contained in this list is processed from an electronic copy of the official record, which is submitted by the St. Louis County Courthouse.