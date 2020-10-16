Marriage Applications & Divorces
St. Louis County
September marriage license applications
Kayla Johnson, Duluth, and Bryan Porter, Duluth
Ethan Surbaugh, Portland, Oregon, and Nicole Zappitello, Portland, Oregon
Ava Bruckelmyer, Duluth, and Joel Hendrickson, Litchfield, Minnesota
Sandra Henneck, Eveleth, and Michael Lopac, Eveleth
Anna Cerar, Duluth, and Zachary Klemer, Duluth
Jessica Pikala, Virginia, and Cody Robinson, Eveleth
Tiffany Waller, Hibbing, and Tyler Anderson-Rankin, Hibbing
Baihly Warfield, Duluth, and Andrew Blackwell, Duluth
Kayli Kishel, Durham, North Carolina, and Mason Maney, Durham, North Carolina
Amy Wood, Eveleth, and Ryan Monacelli, Eveleth
John Persons, Duluth, and Jenessa Russell, Duluth
Kathryn Wertish, Duluth, and Zachary Chase, Duluth
Morgan Hight, Saginaw, and Jacob Brenholdt, Saginaw
Jeffrey, Truebenbach, Crane Lake, and Catherine Pacholl-Good, Good Thunder, Minnesota
Paula Madden, Gilbert, and David Dundas, Cook
John Emery, San Antonio, Texas, and Bethany Hunter, San Antonio, Texas
Jordyn Herter, Duluth, and Nicholas Lavigne, Duluth
Rachel Hartwich Lee, Madison, Wisconsin, and Seth Spawn, Madison, Wisconsin
Samantha Kurilla, Kelsey, Minnesota, and Dominick Forneris, Kelsey, Minnesota
Brent Donahue, Duluth, and Michelle Lindberg, Duluth
Epharim Shiao, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Sarah Taylor, West Fargo, North Dakota
Joshua Challender, Duluth, and Carley Dole, Duluth
Gregory Kresal, Duluth, and Mary Peterson, Duluth
Roxane Simenson, Duluth, and Nickolas Karl, Duluth
Ashleigh Arntson, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jacob Franz, St. Paul, Minnesota
Mark Zidich, Jr., Chisholm, and Katrina Maki, Chisholm
Jade Lopp, Cook, and Michael Baxter, Cook
Carrie Peterson, Duluth, and Dean Brooks, Duluth
Briita Myers, Eveleth, and Ryan Potter, Eveleth
Kari Sather, Duluth, and Chad Mehlum, Duluth
Samantha Hansen, Superior, and Matthew Mohar, Duluth
Timothy Beddow, Farmington, New Mexico, and Maria Sturtz, Farmington, New Mexico
Benjamin Jaffray, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa Dauwalter, Salt Lake City, Utah
Brittany Roper, Hermantown, and David Artim, Duluth
Stacey Soderlund, Duluth, and Kevin Lund, Duluth
Annalise Settergren, Duluth, and Ryan Thompson, Duluth
Shannon Gray, Esko, and Kenneth Jordan, Esko
Elizabeth Allen, Hibbing, and Gavin Robinson, Hibbing
Leroy Aho, Babbitt, and Cheryl Tuomala, Babbitt
Karen Heim, Duluth, and Peter Suska, Duluth
Gayla Lilienthal, Duluth, and David Olson, Duluth
Kimberly Hansen, Superior, and Mark Salmela, Superior
Melissa Osanya, Duluth, and Perin Ellsworth-Heller, Duluth
Heather Carlson, Duluth, and Jay Block, Duluth
Gabrielle Sundquist, Riverview, Florida, and Zachary Albert, Riverview, Florida
Jonathon Krueth, Duluth, and Jennifer Marczak, Duluth
Sara Carlson, Duluth, and Melissa Gerads, Duluth
Maria Corradi, Duluth, and Jonathan Haines, Duluth
Jeffrey Kruse, Gilbert, and Amanda Moylan, Eveleth
Tess Thorne, Cloquet, and Hannah Hamlin, Cloquet
Sereane Bowstring, Duluth, and Jay Wetzel, Duluth
Keith Thompson, Proctor, and Larissa Burke, Proctor
Benjamin Christian, Duluth, and Laurie Kalina, Duluth
Danielle Tretter, Superior, and Dylan Ray, Superior
Jessica Herrington, Duluth, and Marshall Rogers, Duluth
Emily Carlson, Edina, Minnesota, and Kevin Anderson, Edina, Minnesota
Sean Bailey, Chisholm, and Audry Chamberlin, Chisholm
Sydney Benton, Duluth, and Kevin Lampi, Duluth
Michelle Muehlberger, Proctor, and Jake Golen, Proctor
John Newenhouse, Proctor, and Dena Brown, Proctor
Destiny Jacobson, Duluth, and Anne Godden, Duluth
Jessica Schmidt, Eveleth, and Max Schmidt, Eveleth
Dest Rivard, Duluth, and Derrick Sellard, Duluth
April Smitke, Two Harbors, and Troy Emison, Duluth
Steven Sholund, Duluth, and Stephanie McCubbin, Hermantown
Ryan Warnemunde, Duluth, and Aubre Cooling, Duluth
Ellie Anderson, Hermantown, and Kyle Jones, Hermantown
Matthew Orr, Duluth, and Jesse Bye, Duluth
Suzi Allison, Hibbing, and Charles Kehrwald, Billings, Montana
Brittani Lindman, Duluth, and Carter Vangrevenhof, Duluth
Tyler Wieber, Duluth, and Kaisa Hallgren, Duluth
Marisa Davern, Duluth, and Reed Olson, Duluth
Nicholas Jordan, Ely, and Caitlin Lindberg, Ely
Blake Johnston, Duluth, and Jessica Chaney, Duluth
Matthew Schmisek, Duluth, and Catherine Zupancic, Duluth
Travis Madich, Hibbing, and Jaime Nyquist, Hibbing
Samuel Boyer, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Alicia Fischer, Moorhead, Minnesota
Erika Huff, Brainerd, Minnesota, and James Truner, Duluth
Scotty Manseau, Jr., Virginia, and Marcie Ainsworth, Virginia
Cole Bleskan, Superior, and Kristy Larue, Superior
Clair Hess, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Bo Beyer, Lino Lakes, Minnesota
Jesse Polhemus, Providence, Rhode Island, and Susannah Morse, Providence, Rhode Island
Amy Geiselhart, Duluth, and Tucker Masseth, Duluth
Addia Troyer, Minnetrista, Minnesota, and Victoria Nelson, Minnetrista, Minnesota
Amelia Peterson, Duluth, and Aaron Caron, Duluth
Elijah Nelson, Two Harbors, and Elizabeth Mertens, Superior
Michael Tafs, Duluth, and Tiffany Beckman, Duluth
Jill Goulding, Duluth, and Jacob Busiahn, Duluth
Becky Wahlberg, Winton, Minnesota, and Darin Peterson, Winton, Minnesota
Jahnna Zezel, Hibbing, and Nicholas Barta, Grand Rapids
Glenna Steuerwald, Duluth, and Shea Bryarly, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Patrick Resch, Hermantown, and Julie Welinski, Hermantown
Hillary Hartwig, Duluth, and Daniel Olson, Duluth
Emily Minor, Ames, Iowa, and Joseph Swintek, Ames, Iowa
Michael Hellman, Eveleth, and Angelique Schallert, Eveleth
Chantal Norrgard, Duluth, and Aaron Windel, Duluth
Valentine Brunett, Hinckley, Minnesota, and Olivia White, Hinckley, Minnesota
Kathryn Young, Cameron, Wisconsin, and Michael Gavin, Cameron, Wisconsin
Derick Carlson, Duluth, and Allison Frink, Duluth
Lindsay Premo, Duluth, and Jon Tousignant, Duluth
Kelsey Ficken, Duluth, and Justin Teal, Duluth
Ethan Shold, Hermantown, and Hannah Kelley, Cloquet
Connor Kuenzli, Duluth, and Cecelia Jereczek, Duluth
Patrick Liston, Duluth, and Shara Mae Hayag, Virginia Beach, Virgnia
Matthew Pawelk, Montrose, Minnesota, and Samantha McDonald, Montrose, Minnesota
Anna Tatarowicz, Proctor, and Tommy Peterson, Proctor
Rosemary Purcell, Duluth, and Cy Simensen, Duluth
G-Anna Waters, Keewatin, and Sara Childs, Keewatin
Kailey Mrosak, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Damir Utrzan, Maple Grove, Minnesota
Levi Golden, Duluth, and Kristina Halverson, Duluth
Zachary McComb, Hibbing, and Stefani Strom, Hibbing
Hayley Fisher, Proctor, and Aaron Lindom, Proctor
Kyle Budisalovich, Duluth, and Jamie Bottomley, Duluth
Kamal Fahim, Duluth, and Judy Harper, Duluth
Rachel Hobbs, Duluth, and Jacey Wissbrod, Duluth
David Pederson, Hermantown, and Laurie Gillen, Hermantown
Ethan Olson, Cook, and Sara Gillson, Buyck, Minnesota
Joel Marsh, Duluth, and Amy Vittorio, Duluth
Laura Vavrosky, Duluth, and Jessica Bellini, Duluth
Benjamin Dulski, New Hope, Minnesota, and Christina Enright, New Hope, Minnesota
Benjamin Ehle, Hermantown, and Stephanie Howe, Hermantown
Angela Bub, Duluth, and Bradley Wenz, Duluth
Rachel Moe, Duluth, and Shawn Frost, Duluth
Christopher Hopkins, Superior, and Dena Jobe, Superior
Manda Lillie, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jared Muskovitz, St. Paul, Minnesota
Nathaniel Atkinson, Duluth, and Alexandra Sweeney, Duluth
Hayden Anderson, Hamburg, Minnesota, and Nicole Campbell, Waconia, Minnesota
Allison Wright, Columbia, Missouri, and Ryan Kerensky, Columbia, Missouri
Jesse Broska, Duluth, and Tia Lindberg, Duluth
Angela Rendulich, Orr, and Michael Vidmar, Orr
Kate Nelson, Westminster, Colorado, and Kyle Solberg, Westminster, Colorado
Jennifer Buseman, Duluth, and Gregory Petry, Duluth
Garry Brill, Jr., Hibbing, and Shelby Sebesta, Hibbing
Shelley Franko, Dodge Center, Minnesota, and Randall Ferson, Dodge Center, Minnesota
Sherrie Stelle, Duluth, and Curtis MacFarlane, Duluth
Tad Farrell, Floodwood, and Kay Zeadow, Floodwood
Erica Westin, Babbitt, and Craig Lenci, Babbitt
Stephanie Schmidt, Esko, and Devin Dolby, Esko
Rebecca Benda, Eveleth, and Samuel Sayer, Eveleth
Aaron Tupy, Hibbing, and Jessica Menard, Hibbing
Zachary Willis, Superior, and Hayley Goelz, Superior
Steven Sola, Jr., Duluth, and Erin Tope, Duluth
Carol Lynn Rogovsky, Duluth, and Kelly Sensing, Duluth
Jennalyn Peterson, Saginaw, and Brandon Morin, Saginaw
Marshal Filipovich, Eveleth, and Autumn Yoder, Buhl
Travis Herring, Virginia, and Natalie Dutcher, Virginia
Larissa Flom, Duluth, and Jacob Maki, Brimson
Michele Patterson, Omaha, Nebraska, and Josh Engelsgjerd, Omaha, Nebraska
Rebecca Henningsen, Duluth, and Nicholas Johnson, Duluth
Tyler Madill, Duluth, and Ashley Nelles, Duluth
Ruth Heitke, Hermantown, and Steven Casper, Superior
Dissolutions of marriage
Stephanie Love, confidential address, and Blake Cazier, Duluth
Patrick Kracht, Duluth, and Audriana Kracht, Thief River Falls, Minnesota
Diane Nelson, Duluth, and Gary Nelson, Duluth
Melissa Hennes, no address listed, and Richard Hennes, Jr., Duluth
Derek Shykes, Duluth and Jeana Shykes, Duluth
Jose Rodrigeuz Del Valle, no address listed, and Kimberly Carlisle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Tracy Wilson, Duluth, and Trevor Wilson, Waseca, Minnesota
Sarah Miller, Duluth, and Robert Miller II, Superior
Amber Manion, Duluth, and Michael Manion, Duluth
Sarah Diohy, Duluth, and Daniel Diouhy, Duluth
Nicole Marinac, Duluth, and John Marinac, Duluth
Udeme Effion, Avondale, Arizona, and Ashley Gengler, Duluth
Mary Cohen, Duluth, and Eric Morse, Duluth
Jessie Follett, Cloquet, and Scott Follett, Cloquet
Trey Dill, Duluth, and Holly Dill, Duluth
Robert Pietrusa, Hermantown, and Amber Pietrusa, Duluth
Jena Martin, Duluth, and Harlan Martin, Duluth
Wesley Foy, no address listed, and Samantha Foy, Duluth
Kayla VanGuilder, Saginaw, and Jack VanGuilder, Duluth
Dennis Leahy, Duluth, and Debra Cudnowski, Duluth
Thomas Rask, Saginaw, and Holly Rask, Superior
Jeffrey Molander, Duluth, and Marin Molander, Duluth
Mary Gollinger, Duluth, and Paul Gollinger, Duluth
Jay Jerome, Duluth, and Jennifer DeBois, Duluth
Joellyn Steele, Duluth, and Timothy Steele, Duluth
Andrea Stafford, Duluth, and William Stafford, Proctor
David Nyen, Duluth, and laurie Nyen, Duluth
Justin Joran, Duluth, and Katie Stiver, Tecumseh, Michigan
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. The information contained in this list is processed from an electronic copy of the official record, which is submitted by the St. Louis County Courthouse.
