Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Man shot in Virginia home

An adult male suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement on Saturday morning following the incident.

police-car.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 4:52 PM

VIRGINIA — A man was reportedly shot at a residence in Virginia Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., the Virginia Police Department, Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 600 block of 9th Street South.

Upon arrival, an adult male suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the release stated.

The victim was transported to a Duluth hospital. The status of the victim was not known at the time of the press release.

The suspect and victim were familiar with each other. There is no ongoing threat to the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter is still under investigation.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Crash Report FSA
News
10-year-old girl critically injured in Lake County collision
19h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Bike Duluth Festival 2021
News
9th Annual Bike Duluth Festival is underway at Spirit Mountain
20h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Bees!.jpg
News
Honey bee losses continue to plague beekeepers
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
5d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
nfl player leads youth football camp outside
Sports
Vikings' C.J. Ham happy to present first scholarship
11m ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
9h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi