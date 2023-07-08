Man shot in Virginia home

VIRGINIA — A man was reportedly shot at a residence in Virginia Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., the Virginia Police Department, Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 600 block of 9th Street South.

Upon arrival, an adult male suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the release stated.

The victim was transported to a Duluth hospital. The status of the victim was not known at the time of the press release.

The suspect and victim were familiar with each other. There is no ongoing threat to the general public.

The matter is still under investigation.