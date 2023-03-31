Yeakle to enter Duluth City Council race

DULUTH ― Jenna Yeakle issued a news release Friday announcing plans to launch her City Council campaign at 10 a.m. Monday on the steps of City Hall.

"I am running to move our city away from the status quo, where decisions are being made by and for the people who are already doing well, while neglecting our community's biggest needs," said Yeakle in a statement. "Governance at its best is taking care of each other, and we have tremendous opportunities right now to ensure the power of these decisions is in our hands."

A Denfeld resident, Yeakle graduated from Duluth East High School and now works as a community organizer for the Sierra Club.

She is the second person to announce plans to enter the at large Duluth City Council race. Rosie Castaldo launched her bid for one of two open seats last Friday.

Incumbent at large councilors Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs plan to step down at the end of this year.

Yeakle has not run for public office previously but was selected by the council as one of three finalists from a field of 28 people who applied to serve in place of at large councilor Derek Medved, when he stepped down mid-term in 2022. Hobbs ultimately received that appointment, pledging to serve only until the next election.