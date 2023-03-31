99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Yeakle to enter Duluth City Council race

She will become the second candidate to announce plans to run for one of two open at large seats.

Jenna Yeakle Headshot.jpg
Jenna Yeakle
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 2:12 PM

DULUTH ― Jenna Yeakle issued a news release Friday announcing plans to launch her City Council campaign at 10 a.m. Monday on the steps of City Hall.

"I am running to move our city away from the status quo, where decisions are being made by and for the people who are already doing well, while neglecting our community's biggest needs," said Yeakle in a statement. "Governance at its best is taking care of each other, and we have tremendous opportunities right now to ensure the power of these decisions is in our hands."

A Denfeld resident, Yeakle graduated from Duluth East High School and now works as a community organizer for the Sierra Club.

She is the second person to announce plans to enter the at large Duluth City Council race. Rosie Castaldo launched her bid for one of two open seats last Friday.

Incumbent at large councilors Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs plan to step down at the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeakle has not run for public office previously but was selected by the council as one of three finalists from a field of 28 people who applied to serve in place of at large councilor Derek Medved, when he stepped down mid-term in 2022. Hobbs ultimately received that appointment, pledging to serve only until the next election.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Former LSC administrator claims he was pushed out after raising concerns about toxic fumes
Bill could provide support for firefighters lost to cancer
Duluth school district settles special education lawsuit
Listen: Port celebrates first saltie of season

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Man is covered in snow as he snow blows.
Local
More snow, 50 mph winds Friday for portions of the Northland
March 31, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1982, Bayfront development plans took shape
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House
March 30, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
After UMD struggled in 2022-23, Sandelin looks for everyone to get better in 2023-24, including himself
March 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens