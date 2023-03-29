99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wrenshall teen airlifted to hospital after Carlton County crash

Two other victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:09 AM

CARLTON COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman from Wrenshall was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center after a two-car crash on Friday, March 24.

Emergency services were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Carlton County Road 1 and County Road 4 in Silverbrook Township, south of Wrenshall, according to a news release issued Tuesday, March 28, by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

A Ford Edge driven by Trinity Oakland, 21, of Saginaw, traveling westbound on County Road 4, did not stop for the stop sign and hit a Subaru driven by Janae Sjodin, 18, of Wrenshall, who was traveling southbound on County Road 1.

Sjodin was taken to Essentia Health via LifeLink air medical, while Oakland and an 11-year-old passenger in Sjodin's car were taken to the same hospital by ambulance. Information on the victims' conditions was not disclosed.

Responding agencies included the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Wrenshall Fire Department and First Responders, Carlton Fire and Ambulance, Cloquet Ambulance and Life Link air ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

