Women to rally for peace outside Duluth City Hall

DULUTH — Wednesday marks International Women's Day , and in honor of this global event, Northland groups are hosting a rally for peace from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday outside Duluth City Hall, 411 W. First St.

The focus is to inform the public and encourage local support to end the U.S. use of nuclear weapons.

Wednesday’s rally precedes the Duluth City Council’s vote on an advisory resolution asking President Joe Biden to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons . The council vote is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, and residents who wish to speak are encouraged to come early.

Dorothy Wolden

The only way work gets done is to create a local groundswell of support to hopefully influence national leaders, said Dorothy Wolden, an event organizer.

Representatives from Northland Grandmothers for Peace, the League of Women Voters of Duluth and the Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons will speak before unveiling a new informational banner.

Since the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into effect in 2021, no nuclear power countries have signed on, but 92 non-nuclear nations have.

“For me, it’s incumbent upon the United States to show some leadership by being the first nuclear power to sign onto the treaty. We are the only nation that has ever used nuclear weapons in war. To be the first to sign and promote this international treaty would be a move toward making some amends,” Wolden said.

Wednesday’s event supports a national call from left-wing nonprofit Code Pink: Women for Peace to organize antiwar events on International Women’s Day.

Grandmothers for Peace was founded during the Cold War in 1982 by Superior native Barbara Wiedner. The Twin Ports chapter was launched in 1983.