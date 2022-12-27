Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Woman hospitalized after Duluth stabbing

Police arrested a 66-year-old male suspect shortly after 4 p.m.

ambulance.jpg
By Staff reports
December 27, 2022 05:01 PM
DULUTH — A woman was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a man allegedly stabbed her shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Grand Avenue, the Duluth Police Department said . Police arrested a 66-year-old male suspect shortly after 4 p.m.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

A news release sent shortly before the arrest said officers were reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews, and that “this is a very active and ongoing incident.”

Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth did not immediately return News Tribune requests for further information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
