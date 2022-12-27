Woman hospitalized after Duluth stabbing
Police arrested a 66-year-old male suspect shortly after 4 p.m.
DULUTH — A woman was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a man allegedly stabbed her shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Grand Avenue, the Duluth Police Department said . Police arrested a 66-year-old male suspect shortly after 4 p.m.
The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are formally charged.
A news release sent shortly before the arrest said officers were reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews, and that “this is a very active and ongoing incident.”
Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth did not immediately return News Tribune requests for further information.
