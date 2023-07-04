Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Woman dies in Hermantown crash

The crash took place on Lavaque Bypass near Ugstad Road.

FSA Ambulance lights
By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 PM

HERMANTOWN — A 46-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Lavaque Bypass near Ugstad Road.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash at 2:21 p.m. Monday, the Hermantown Police Department said in a news release. The first officer on the scene, a St. Louis County deputy, notified incoming responders that Penny Jean Polaski, a passenger in one of the two vehicles, was dead.

Investigators from Hermantown police and the Minnesota State Patrol determined that Polaski was in the front passenger seat of a Kia Rio that was traveling south on Lavaque Bypass when the vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed into a northbound Toyota Highlander.

Both drivers were hospitalized. The Kia driver sustained multiple fractures, and the Toyota driver had "minor injuries," police said. Authorities did not name either driver. "Polaski’s next of kin has been notified," the release said.

Proctor Police Department, Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
Superior gymnastics coach expected to serve at least 20 years
George Deppa has agreed to plead guilty to numerous child sexual abuse cases in Duluth and Superior.
July 03, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man and woman sit along the lakewalk looking over the lake and lighthouse
Members Only
Local
Photos and video: Warm weather brings crowds to Canal Park
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Independence Day on Tuesday.
July 03, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
2136677+Gavel.jpg
Local
Duluth man charged with distributing child porn
The defendant reportedly sent graphic videos to undercover state investigators.
July 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
File: Superior National Forest campground
Local
Northeastern Minnesota authorities lift burning ban
The public is still advised to exercise great caution.
July 03, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PolyMet aerial view
Local
Glencore seeks to buy all remaining PolyMet shares, take it private
The Swiss mining company has long backed the NorthMet project, prompting labor and ethical concerns by opponents of the proposed copper-nickel mine.
July 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
The new home is located in the former Derailed bar.
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
upgrades at center for homeless
Local
Overburdened Duluth homeless shelter not waiting for extra floor
Chum advocates will seek support from a recently established $98 million state fund to address homelessness but are undertaking immediate improvements in the interim.
July 02, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Lake Superior
Local
Celebrate Lake Superior Day on July 16
The event starts at 11 a.m. at Barkers Island in Superior.
July 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
A judge was asked to consider limits on testimony in the killing of Ricky Balsimo, while the victim's family expressed frustration over the trial's venue.
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The best vacations help you forget the day
I truly believe my “forgetfulness” was the result of not watching, punching or beating the clock.
July 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth’s last VFW moves to Proctor
July 03, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's Brighton Beach named 100 years ago
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Steep stairs leading downward
Local
Northlandia: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant
July 01, 2023 07:02 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
July 03, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
outdoor celebration of life
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth marks Diona Johnson Day
July 03, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler