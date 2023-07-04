Woman dies in Hermantown crash

HERMANTOWN — A 46-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Lavaque Bypass near Ugstad Road.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash at 2:21 p.m. Monday, the Hermantown Police Department said in a news release. The first officer on the scene, a St. Louis County deputy, notified incoming responders that Penny Jean Polaski, a passenger in one of the two vehicles, was dead.

Investigators from Hermantown police and the Minnesota State Patrol determined that Polaski was in the front passenger seat of a Kia Rio that was traveling south on Lavaque Bypass when the vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed into a northbound Toyota Highlander.

Both drivers were hospitalized. The Kia driver sustained multiple fractures, and the Toyota driver had "minor injuries," police said. Authorities did not name either driver. "Polaski’s next of kin has been notified," the release said.

Proctor Police Department, Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.